J.C. Penney And The Toys R Us Bankruptcy

J.C. Penney's debt maturity schedule is quite manageable. If Toys R Us had a similar debt maturity schedule, it quite likely would not have filed.

Toys R Us is an example of how a retailer can become bankrupt despite being a long established big name company that generates over $10 billion in revenue.

The Toys R Us bankruptcy filing has put a renewed focus on retailer bankruptcies. This is an example about how even a big name retailer that generates billions in revenues and has been around for a long time (since 1948) can end up filing for bankruptcy.

Toys R Us is actually pretty similar in terms of revenue and EBITDA to J.C. Penney (JCP). It is more leveraged than J.C. Penney, but not by a huge amount. Despite this, I maintain my belief that J.C. Penney has a low risk of bankruptcy in the near-to-medium term. A primary cause of Toys R Us's bankruptcy filing is its huge amount of debt maturities within the next few years. Toys R Us has close to six times as much debt maturing by 2020 as compared with J.C. Penney.

Notes On Ratios

The Toys R Us bankruptcy is another example of how a company can generate plenty of revenue, but still go bankrupt. That's one reason why I don't like to use ratios such as price to sales, which don't take into account factors that can affect the overall viability of the company such as net debt and the debt maturity schedule. If Toys R Us were publicly traded, there would have probably been a fair number of investors who would have seen it trading at a price to sales ratio of something like 0.1x or less and figured that was a bargain price for a big name retailer.

Toys R Us Vs. J.C. Penney

If you look at some of the numbers, Toys R Us is actually pretty similar to J.C. Penney. The below table shows Toys R Us's 2016 actual results and my estimate for J.C. Penney's 2018 results if it does -1% comps in 2018.

$ Million 2016 / Toys R Us 2018 / J.C. Penney Net Sales $11,540 $11,627 Gross Margin $4,108 $4,174 SG&A $3,480 $3,350 EBITDA $792 $824

Toys R Us generated $11.54 billion in revenue and $792 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2016. This is very close to what J.C. Penney could generate next year without real estate sales. At -1% comps in 2018, I estimated that J.C. Penney would do $11.63 billion in revenue and $824 million in adjusted EBITDA.

At the end of 2016, total debt levels were fairly similar as well, with Toys R Us having slightly more total debt. J.C. Penney's net debt was close to $500 million less than Toys R Us, though, due to having more cash on hand. By the end of 2018, J.C. Penney should have improved its net debt by perhaps $500 million compared with the end of 2016, though, with its positive cash flow and real estate sales.

Despite the above numbers looking fairly similar for the most part, J.C. Penney's bankruptcy risk is relatively low as its debt maturity schedule differs massively from Toys R Us's debt maturities.

Debt Details

Toys R Us has nearly $4.4 billion in debt maturing by 2020, while J.C. Penney has only $765 million in debt maturing by 2020. At around $800 million EBITDA, both companies are capable of generating a modest amount of positive cash flow. In J.C. Penney's case, that would be enough to cover its 2018 and 2019 debt maturities and part of its 2020 maturity without asset sales. Toys R Us has no hope of addressing its debt maturities via cash flow.

The following table shows debt maturities over the next few years.

$ Million Toys R Us J.C. Penney 2018 $444 $190 2019 $2,570 $175 2020 $1,367 $400

As well, Toys R Us also has much more secured debt. It has around $3.88 billion in secured debt compared with $2.17 billion in secured debt for J.C. Penney. That gives J.C. Penney some options around asset sales and (if needed) additional secured debt as compared with Toys R Us.

Conclusion

While Toys R Us's bankruptcy filing has put the spotlight on retailer bankruptcies again, I don't think J.C. Penney is at significant risk at the moment. Although Toys R Us has similar revenues and EBITDA to J.C. Penney, the cause of its bankruptcy is primarily its near-term debt maturities. J.C. Penney has a manageable amount of debt coming due over the next few years, while Toys R Us has a huge amount of debt coming due. If Toys R Us had J.C. Penney's debt maturity schedule instead, it is quite doubtful that it would have filed for bankruptcy.

That is not to say that J.C. Penney is without risk. If J.C. Penney can't stop its comparable store sales decline, its stock is likely to remain quite depressed. J.C. Penney's debt maturity schedule does mean that it should have a lengthy amount of time (barring a sharp downturn in business) to try to improve matters though.

