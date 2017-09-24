The Implications Of The Oasis Midstream IPO For Oasis Petroleum's Value

Oasis achieving this value is contingent on it meeting its production growth expectations over the next year.

This results in an estimated value of $10.75+ per share for Oasis Petroleum at $50 WTI oil.

This results in an estimated value of $1.275 billion for all of Oasis's midstream assets.

The current unit price for Oasis Midstream Partners implies a value of around $460 million for the contributed midstream assets.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) recently launched the IPO for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP), to which it contributed partial ownership of its midstream assets. I intend to separately look at Oasis Midstream Partners as a company at a later date. This article will focus on the implications of the Oasis Midstream IPO on Oasis Petroleum's value.

Oasis Midstream Valuation

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is currently trading for around $16.75 per unit. There were initially 7.5 million common units in the IPO, which represented 27.3% of the limited partner interest in Oasis Midstream Partners. This makes Oasis Midstream's total market capitalization approximately $460 million.

The $460 million is around 8.3x Oasis Midstream's projected $55.5 million EBITDA over the next 12 months ending Q3 2018. This is a relatively low multiple for a midstream company, but that reflects the dependence of Oasis Midstream on Oasis as a customer, which accounted for 98.5% of its revenue during 1H 2017.

Oasis's total midstream operations are expected to generate around $154 million in adjusted EBITDA during the next 12 months. A similar multiple would value Oasis's total midstream operations at approximately $1.275 billion.

Oasis's 2018 Outlook

Oasis is aiming for a 2017 exit rate of 72,000 BOEPD and a 2018 exit rate of over 83,000 BOEPD. Assuming that Oasis can produce around 78,000 BOEPD in 2018, with a 78% oil percentage, it should be able to generate around $1.17 billion in revenue at $50 WTI oil without hedges.

This scenario assumes Oasis completely sells its midstream operations for $1.275 billion in total, but doesn't change its growth plans. I don't expect Oasis to sell any more of its midstream operations at this point in time, but have modeled out a full sale scenario to separate the value of the midstream and upstream operations.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 22,206,600 $46.50 $1,033 Natural Gas 37,580,400 $3.25 $122 Net Well Services $15 Total $1,170

If a full midstream sale results in $104 million in net extra costs to Oasis, it would then be expected to generate around $630 million EBITDA in 2018 without hedges. The $104 million estimate is based on Oasis Petroleum accounting for roughly 70% of the revenue for its midstream operations, with the other 30% essentially coming from non-operating working interest owners and third-party customers. Oasis saves on midstream direct operating costs and midstream G&A costs.

$ Million Revenue $1,170 Less: Lease Operating Expenses $206 Less: Marketing, Transportation and Gathering $58 Less: Production Taxes $102 Less: Net Extra Costs After Midstream Divestiture $104 Less: Cash G&A $70 EBITDA $630

Valuation Notes

A 6x to 7x 2018 EBITDA multiple for Oasis's upstream operations would then value it at $3.78 billion to $4.41 billion with $50 WTI oil. The midstream operations are worth an additional $1.275 billion, which brings the total value to $5.055 billion to $5.685 billion at $50 oil. This leads to an estimated value of $10.75 to $13.40 per share for Oasis Petroleum at $50 WTI oil.

A $5 change in oil prices affects Oasis's estimated value by around $2.60 per share. This assumes for simplicity that there is no change in production targets or midstream EBITDA though.

Conclusion

Oasis Petroleum's IPO for Oasis Midstream Partners LP raised a bit less than initially expected, while its current trading price remains slightly below the IPO price. The initial IPO pricing expectation for $19 to $21 per unit put a valuation of nearly 10x forward EBITDA on Oasis Midstream, but the $17 IPO price and the current price of $16.75 per unit values Oasis Midstream at around 8.3x to 8.4x forward EBITDA.

This lower multiple is likely due to Oasis Midstream's dependence on Oasis Petroleum for business. However, this valuation still points to all of Oasis's midstream assets potentially being worth around $1.275 billion. This midstream valuation would mean that Oasis could be worth at least $10.75 per share at $50 oil if its upstream operations are valued at 6x EBITDA. Now that there is a data point for Oasis's midstream value, Oasis would appear to have solid upside potential from $8.62 per share if it can properly execute its production growth plans.

