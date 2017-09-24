Is Altria A Cigar Butt Investment?

I conclude that, although Altria will likely outperform its peers in the coming quarters, the stock price would need to decline further for me to initiate a new position.

In this article, I walk the readers through an initial step in my investment process: the first look.

Altria's stock price has declined by nearly 20% in a relatively short period, and this piqued my interest in the company.

I explained the primary significance of the recent FDA announcement for cigarette company shareholders in my recent article, Cigarette Companies Have A Problem, so I won't rehash that information here.

Stock Price Has Underperformed

I only invest in securities that are priced significantly below my estimate of their intrinsic values, so a significant recent stock price underperformance is usually a good place to start. I then consider more than two dozen fundamental factors to better understand the reasons that led to the undervaluation, and finally I set target prices at which I would allocate certain percentages of my diversified portfolio.

Altria meets this criterion as it has significantly underperformed general market indices in 3Q17:

MO data by YCharts

Although Altria had already started to underperform before the FDA announcement, the significant drop on the day of the announcement and the ensuing decline may have created a buying opportunity as the company is today priced nearly one-fifth lower than where it was three months ago.

So let's dig deeper.

Growth

The following graph illustrates Altria's annual revenue growth:

MO Revenue (Annual YoY Growth) data by YCharts

I note that Altria has grown relatively consistently in the low single digits in recent years. This is an important piece of information that points to the underlying momentum in the company's fundamentals, despite large swings in the stock price.

Readers should note, however, that the top-line growth in cigarette companies has been driven primarily by annual price hikes, whereas unit sales have peaked across the industry several years ago. I explained this important topic, as well as its financial implications, in Cigarette Companies Have A Problem.

Altria included the following table in its latest earnings release:

I note the following two important observations:

1. Altria's unit sales have declined by 2.7% in 2Q17 from the year-ago quarter, which represented a slight increase in the rate of decline from the previous quarter's 2.6%.

2. The rate of decrease in Altria's unit sales was significantly less than that of the overall industry, but the following paragraph, which was included in the company's latest earnings release, provides investors with next level insight:

In the second quarter, total cigarette industry volumes declined by an estimated 4.5%, in part due to the large cigarette excise tax increase in California. The smokeable products segment’s reported domestic cigarettes shipment volume declined by 2.9% in the second quarter, primarily driven by the industry’s rate of decline, partially offset by trade inventory movements. After adjusting for these trade inventory movements, PM USA’s domestic cigarettes shipment volume decreased by an estimated 5%.

It's important to note that, excluding the "trade inventory movements," unit sales would have dropped by 5%, per management's estimate.

Profit Margin

The following graph illustrates the rising trend in Altria's gross profit margin, and it compares it with those of two of its primary competitors:

MO Gross Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

I note that Altria's gross profit margin has increased consistently in the last five years, which points to the company's ability to successfully pass on input inflation to its customers. This is a very strong attribute in an investment that is not enjoyed by the vast majority of publicly traded companies.

Readers should also note, however, that Altria has been playing catch up to its peers. The above graph shows that Altria's 61% gross profit margin in the most recent trailing-twelve-month ("TTM") period is below those of Philip Morris' 64% and British American Tobacco's industry leading 75%.

Shareholder Friendly Management

Altria management noted the following important points in the latest earnings release:

In 2Q17, Altria repurchased 14.4 million shares at an average price of $72.85, for a total cost of approximately $1.05 billion;

As of June 30, 2017, Altria had approximately $335 million remaining in the share repurchase program. In July, Altria’s Board authorized a $1 billion expansion to the program; and

Altria expects to complete the expanded $4 billion share repurchase program by the end of the second quarter of 2018.

In addition, Altria expects to continue to return a large amount of cash to shareholders in the form of dividends by maintaining a dividend payout ratio target of approximately 80% of its adjusted diluted EPS.

All of these points indicate that Altria's management is shareholder friendly, which is an important consideration for me as part of my investment process.

FDA Announcement

On July 28, shares of cigarette companies dropped significantly across the board when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") announced that it plans to reduce nicotine levels to a point where it is not addictive. This is yet another sign that pressure from regulatory bodies is set to increase further, which is a significant consideration for long-term shareholders.

Readers should note that shares of Altria has continued to decline following the industry-wide share price drop on July 28, while shares of Phillip Morris (PM), British American Tobacco (BTI) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) have partially recovered. This is likely because Altria has the most exposure to the U.S. market in which the FDA makes the rules.

Bottom Line

The recent significant price drop in Altria's shares have made it, in my opinion, a better "hold" than its competitors, primarily because governments across the world will likely follow in the FDA's footsteps towards tighter regulation of nicotine levels.

If you must own shares in a cigarette company, because of its steady top-line growth and improving profit margins as well as lower balance sheet leverage, Altria is a better option as compared with its competitors.

In order for me to buy shares in Altria, however, given that the cigarette industry is in a secular decline and the prospects of the upcoming smokeless products are still uncertain, Altria's stock price would need to further decline to below $45 without any further deterioration in its fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.