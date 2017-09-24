Transports Week In Review - Economic Growth Is Fueling Transports Irrespective Of Federal Policy Reform

Near-term expectations for transports, with third quarter earnings on the horizon, may serve as a catalyst for higher stock prices.

The XTN transports index is now up 9.2 percent; whereas the SPY is up 11.6 percent.

As we closed the week on September 22nd, transports witnessed strong performance getting closer to broader market parity. Transports momentum is gaining as the trucking industry has caught fire and contract logistics companies have begun to perk up as well.

There is a lot of noise out there regarding the fatigue of the bull market. There are some who expect the market to falter at any moment, thinking valuations are too high, but economic indicators do not support this. In fact, the economy is more likely to see acceleration. Rising interest rates may lead to a correction in the short-term, but if history tells us anything, corrections aside, new highs could be on the horizon irrespectively.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stood at 12.6 percent, as highlighted in green. Transports got a boost from FedEx Corporation’s (FDX) positive freight comments, but still remain below broader indices. The anomaly remains the NASDAQ Transportation (^TRAN) index, now up 15.3 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) remain strong, up 19.4 and 22.5 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) were all up 11.3 to 13.1 percent. Mid- and small-cap indices continue to lag larger capitalization and broader diversified peers. Transports continue to lag broader markets, but this week’s performance has narrowed the gap.

YTD 2017 SPY Vs. XTN Index Prices

For 37 th week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) decreased with the SPY up by 2.4 percentage points. The SPY increased by 10-basis points (bps) to 11.6 percent; while the S&P Transportation ETF also increased by 270-bps to 9.2 percent for 2017.

The trucking industry has remained positive with momentum pushing stock prices higher. But transports really got a bump after FedEx’s quarterly earnings announcement. Comments surrounding optimism was largely focused on international trade. Some other freight indicators are displaying demand trends close to and/or at 2014 levels, which was a banner year.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was positive for the week, with some performers getting closer to parity in the middle of the pack. Key performers of note included Norfolk Southern (NSC) and Canadian Pacific (CP). Both companies are at parity and/or approaching Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Canadian National (CNI).

Week thirty-seven of 2017 witnessed an improvement and a second consecutive YoY growth trend from week 35’s only second negative result for the year. The rate of improvement continues to be more marginal – expectations should remain tempered as the rest of the year will continue to face a higher comparable baseline. The most recent monthly Class I rail traffic report can be found here.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were all positive for the week, following rail operators higher for the second consecutive week. Greenbrier Companies (GBX) witnessed very strong growth, which was partly driven by FedEx’s comments and the fact that the company’s earnings report is forthcoming.

We are still searching for a bottom for the railcar backlog. The reality is that railcar manufacturers may witness a longer lag period from a recovery perspective versus the previous recession. Despite stronger expectations this past week, we still don’t have strong visibility.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were up during the week, and performance during the year has been on a tear. Half of the publicly available companies are now up by greater than 20 percent, with four up by more than 30 percent and the leader, USA Truck up over 43 percent. I continue to believe that smaller peers have gotten ahead of themselves, and that select larger players will be more justified rising higher from today’s levels, but the momentum is currently very strong.

Collectively, this group has been one of the major drivers for the recently strong performance for transports. If demand continues to tick higher, the trucking industry could see a perfect storm with constrained supply in the near-term.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload ((NYSEARCA:LTL)) carriers were up, following truckload peers higher. All companies in the peer group are now positive for the year. Saia (SAIA) continues to outperform all of its peers, and even is one of the top performers over the past two years for all transports.

Seasonal rates since late-March have remained stable for LTL carriers. Through the nine months of 2017, pricing yields have remained disciplined and shipment volumes have been on the rise. Expectations for solid results remain high, despite FedEx’s marginal volume growth and pricing gains.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were all up for the week, with the lone exception being United Parcel Service (UPS). FedEx’s earnings statements served as catapult for both Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) and Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) as e-commerce growth is expected to continue. I still like Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) as a strong candidate to compete for the first spot.

The FedEx report on the surface as not good, but everyone was expecting this from the TNT Express cyberattacks. For some, the stock price rally after being down in the after-hours session was likely a surprise. Investors need to continue to focus on the company’s 2020 target for the Express segment to grow operating income by $1.2 to $1.5 billion; if achieved, earnings and cash flows will be positively impacted.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were all up for the week, with the only exception being Radiant Logistics (RLGT). Hub Group (HUBG) has staged a very strong rally from the late-July lows. As I have mentioned, contract logistics companies should be able to recoup most of the negative stock price performance earlier in the year, as a laggard being trucking industry improvement.

For some companies like Hub Group, this could lead to seeing stock prices recover back to previous year highs. Focus needs to remain on net revenue and profit margins, as well as the relationship to purchased transportation costs.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, weekly performance was mixed with most charter owners and managers down, while container lessors were up. Matson (MATX) saw more volatility as the stock price surged by 8 percent, only to fall by the same the following day. News continues to swirl around the new competitor TOTE, as to which terminal will be available and ultimately, whether a third entrant into the market will happen.

Global container shipping demand remains stable, yet charter owners and managers have had it rough. Container lessors, on the other hand, have been a top performer in transports, as prospects have improved. I am not so bullish on this group at today’s levels.

Airlines

Airline stock performance for the week was mixed coming off of last week’s positive result. There’s just not a whole lot going on here as airlines continue to get hit by multiple directions with concerns. The recent natural disasters have added further headwinds, although being short-term.

I remain long Alaska Air Group (ALK) as I believe that near-term potential is big. Similar to the trucking industry, once the tables turn I expect this group to broadly move higher.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic – Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the thirty-seventh week of 2017, total traffic was up 4.7 percent with carload traffic up 4.8 percent, down 20-bps; and intermodal traffic up 4.5 percent, down 10-bps. Week thirty-seven performance remained positive from last year.

These numbers continue to not be far off from the total traffic originated results of 5.1 percent for the first thirty-seven weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 3.7 percent and Canadian traffic was up 11.6 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was up 0.7 percent, as improvement has finally reached positive territory.

Container traffic was up 4.5 percent, which was down 10-bps. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages remain positive from last year. Fuel surcharges are expected to increase as diesel price have shot up from the recent hurricanes.

Week thirty-seven witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 114,000 carloads carried. This reflected a -0.8 percent decline versus last year. Week thirty-seven broke the previous six-week positive streak. Grain performance was down, at -5.2 percent versus last year. Similar to coal, weekly growth from this point forward will be choppier; this was the fourth consecutive week of negative performance.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down -4 percent versus last year; the tenth consecutive drop from previous performance levels. Chemicals were up 2 percent, petroleum products were down at -1.3 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 28.8 percent (back north of 20 percent).

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

The main expectation serving as a catalyst for the trucking industry is the focus on freight rates. Some experts continue to believe that areas outside of the impacted hurricane areas will still see a benefit from higher rates. Regardless, rates in August have reached levels not seen since 2014.

Diesel prices remained elevated up at nearly 17 percent versus last year as of September 18th, but were down by 0.2 percent from the previous week. The story is not perfectly clear, but it appears that growth is accelerating irrespective of federal policy actions. Personal consumption expenditures are on the rise.

Air Cargo

Airfreight has been a completely separate story as recent performance has exceeded that of 2014. Global performance for cargo revenue tons enplaned as of June 2017, was up over 15 percent. This reflected the third consecutive month of double-digit performance compared with last year.

The most general way for investors to break down airfreight is between FedEx and UPS and Atlas Air and Air Transport. Both Atlas Air and Air Transport have seen more robust growth through June; 23 and 10 percent from last year. FedEx and UPS have witnessed more moderate growth; both above 5 percent. But from a revenue tons enplaned perspective, FedEx and UPS totaled 9.4 billion revenue tons, while Atlas Air and Air Transport totaled 2.3 billion.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner – Top 100 Operated Fleets

Pricing for spot market container rates have remained in a downtrend since the peak in mid-January, per the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI). Now that we are in September, the comparable baseline will remain much higher for the remainder of the year.

Year-over-year (YoY), Trans-Pacific freight rates were down -14 percent for shipments from Shanghai to the West and East coasts. Asia to Europe rates were down -4 and up 6 percent for North Europe and the Mediterranean. Rates remained down marginally for the Trans-Atlantic between New York and Rotterdam.

For U.S. investors, the Jones Act trade is where some drama has recently occurred within container shipping. Matson’s stock price surged late this past week, only to fall by the same amount the following day. Matson announced that it had secured Pier51A (previously owned by Pasha), Pasha announced that it would consolidate its operations to the new Kapalama terminal, and TOTE would operate at Piers 1 and 2. This situation is something to monitor as a third competitor in the market is expected to substantially impact freight rates.

North America Seaports

Early numbers for August are looking solid for North America seaports. The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach were up 6 and 8 percent from last year. The Port of Virginia was up 2 percent. These numbers may not seem like as much, but as we get closer to September, the comparable will only get tougher. It is looking like performance may be in the lower single-digits for August.

The recent hurricanes will also generate some inconsistencies with results, primarily for the Gulf and East coasts. This may add some diversion to the West Coast, but when all is said and done, things should get back to normal.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (EWW) was down by -20-bps for the week. The index continues to outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC). The Mexico index is now up 27.3 percent for the year versus the 10.2 percent result for the Canadian index; which reflected a 90-bps increase. The Canadian index continues to witness its strongest positive trend for the year.

Recent news regarding the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation continues to circle back to the automobile industry. Recent statements from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross once again claimed that autos and auto parts made up nearly all of the U.S. trade deficit with Mexico and Canada. Volatility for affected stocks could be on the horizon.

Summary

As the momentum for transports has led to the strongest results for 2017, it is becoming clearer that the economy is improving. Personal consumption expenditures are up, and transport demand indicators continue to improve in-line. Despite the recent hurricanes, once the dust settles, transports should continue with the momentum.

The third quarter earnings results will not necessarily reflect clear strong performance for all industries, notably contract logistics. But as evidenced by FedEx’s conference call, near-term expectations will drive stock prices higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX, CNI, GBX, DPSGY, MATX, ALK, HUBG, KSU.

