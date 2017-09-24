Supply Shortage Estimate Are Still Off

Some still say the problem of a shortage of supply seems very far off today.

This year, the IEA has been revising its demand growth estimates upward at an accelerated rate.

One of the sources I follow very closely is the International Energy Agency ("IEA"), while keeping in mind its limitations. In March of this year, for example, a comprehensive Wall Street Journal article pointed out that:

The International Energy Agency’s closely watched annual estimates of global crude demand have been revised up for the past seven years by an average of 880,000 barrels a day.

Regardless of the history of underestimation, I find their data and detailed tables helpful in conceptualizing oil market demand and supply dynamics.

This year, the IEA has been revising its demand growth estimates upward at an accelerated rate. As I explored in my recent article, Significant Oil Demand Revisions, the IEA recently revised its 2017 growth estimate upward to 1.6 mb/d driven primarily by OECD demand growth. I expect this number to be revised upward further in the coming months.

The 1.6 mb/d demand growth now estimated for 2017 is in very stark contrast to the agency's earlier forecast made in November of 2015:

The IEA forecast that demand would pick up slowly to 2020, adding an average of 900, 000 barrels a day per year, gradually rising to a demand for 103.5 million barrels per day by in 2040. That compares with 94.5 million barrels per day in 2015.

The IEA this month reported that the current global oil demand level is now nearly 98 mb/d, having grown very strongly year-on-year in 2Q17, by 2.3 mb/d. At the current rate of growth, unless the global economy experiences a recession which I do not expect in 2017 or 2018, the global oil demand will likely reach 103.5 mb/d level by 2020. In other words, the IEA's two-year-old estimate was off by two decades.

Supply Crunch Call

Given the surprising (to some) pace of growth, the IEA has recently ramped up its calls for an upcoming shortage in global supply:

In March, the IEA said that global oil supply may struggle to match demand after 2020, when the pinch of a two-year decline in investment in new production could leave spare capacity at a 14-year low and send prices sharply higher.

An article published last week on oilprice.com discussed the same prediction with a bit more detail, but added that:

The problem of a shortage of supply seems very far off today, given the swift turnaround in U.S. shale and persistently high levels of crude storage.

I disagree with this statement as oil inventories have been declining at a very rapid rate since February of 2017, which to me indicates that the supply shortage is already here. Given that I also estimate higher demand growth for 2017 than the IEA's estimate, I expect the ongoing supply shortage to widen significantly in the coming months and quarters.

Bottom Line

Market participants are becoming increasingly aware of the ongoing global supply shortage, but timeline estimates are still too far out as compared with what I estimate will pan out.

I expect the next round of U.S. oil production growth revisions later this month to expose this disconnect further, leading to higher oil prices in the coming weeks.

As my followers know, I keep a close eye on oil market dynamics as energy prices affect many of my investments. If you'd like to stay on top of my future articles on this topic, the offshore drilling industry, as well as other companies, please click the "Follow" button at the top of this page.



Follow For Free Articles

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up to the top of the page and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you.

Premium Research

Despite my conviction in higher oil prices, I see better opportunity elsewhere. If you're interested in learning about my investment methodology as well as high-quality fundamental research on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which will affect the future of oil markets, supported by detailed financial projections by product and service line, as well as timely price target alerts, you can sign up for the Tesla Forum here. I am confident that you will find my research to be very insightful, and I look forward to answering your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.