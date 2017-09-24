Yellen In A Box And A Retail Bloodbath: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap Podcast Sept. 22, 2017

By SchiffGold

In this episode, we talk about this week's hawkish Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting. Yellen indicated we can expect another rate hike this year, and announced the Fed will move forward with shrinking the balance sheet. We think Yellen and company are over-optimistic. In fact, Yellen has put herself in a box. We also talk about the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy and more generally discuss this year's retail bloodbath.

