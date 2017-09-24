Incyte - Not Buying The Dip Yet

I think that valuations remain a bit rich despite growth and approvals, as the company has seen some setbacks in what is considered a rich pipeline.

Incyte´s shares have come under pressure as of late, following regulatory setbacks, a cool down of M&A speculation and slightly slower pace of growth.

Incyte (INCY) has run into some troubles as of late as the company has seen some setbacks in its approval trajectory, while takeover speculation has cooled down as well.

While shares are down 30% from this year's highs, shares are still trading with gains so far this year, and have delivered on very impressive returns over the long term. The company's leading drug Jakafi is on tack to post sales in excess of a billion this year which makes it a blockbuster. To attach a near $25 billion valuation to a company with a small blockbuster, so far small secondary product and (potentially) rich pipeline seems a bit rich.

For that reason I remain cautious, as I await further growth, approvals and/or potential further retreat in the shares before reconsidering my neutral stance.

Quick Recap

Incyte has been founded little over 25 years ago. As is the case for many biotechnology companies the company needed a long time before it became successful.

Incyte's Jakafi has been approved in 2011, at the time to treat patients which suffer from myeloproliferative disorders. Approval for polycythemia vera followed in 2014. The double indication has accelerated the growth trajectory of Jakafi. Sales came in at $136 million in 2012, $235 million in 2013 and $358 million in 2014. Growth accelerated in 2015 thanks to the second indication approval as sales hit $601 million in 2015 and grew to $853 million in 2016. The company owns all the US sales, as the rest of the world is catered by Novartis for which the company receives royalties.

Jakafi has been the driver behind the returns for investors. Shares traded at $15 in 2011 when the first approval came in, and traded at $70 by the end of 2014. Shares hit a high of $125 in 2015 following momentum across the pharma industry, before falling back to $75 last year. Concerns on the prospects for the entire sector, which have been well-documented, have pressured shares of Incyte as well. Shares hit a high of $150 earlier this year amidst continued growth of Jakafi and prospects for further approvals.

Besides Jakafi, the company obtained access to a second marketed product, being leukemia drug Iclusig. This drug is only approved in Europe as Incyte obtained the rights following the 2016 acquisition of ARIAD pharma. The $140 million deal did not just add another approved drug, instead Incyte added other indications to its pipeline and infrastructure in the continent.

The company furthermore benefited from approval for Olumniant (Baricitinib) in Europe together with partner Eli Lilly. This drug is approved to treat patients which suffer from rheumatoid arthritis in Europe as of early 2017, as the FDA requires more clinical data before giving its blessing in the US.

The Current Stance

Incyte's market capitalisation has exploded, thanks to Jakafi in particular. During the recession years of 2009, shares traded at just $3. After the share count has doubled ever since, and shares have nonetheless managed to jump to $110 at today´s prices, the company is awarded a near $25 billion valuation, which is a very serious amount.

Incyte continues to benefit from continued growth of Jakafi, as second quarter sales of the drug were up 33% to $276 million, marking a modest deceleration from Q1. Nonetheless the company is on track to have a blockbuster in its portfolio with revenues trending at a rate of $1.1 billion a year. Sales from Iclusig see a continued pick-up, albeit modest. Second quarter sales came in at $15.7 million, roughly $2 million more than Q1, trending at just $60 million a year. Royalty revenues, mostly from Jakavi (non-US sales) rose in line with sales of Jakafi. Royalties were up 34% to nearly $35 million for the quarter. While the growth is satisfactory, percentage growth is slowing down as actual revenues are down on a sequential basis. The reason for that is that the company received $90 million in milestone payments in Q1, and received none in the second quarter.

All in all, Incyte posted sales of $326 million in Q2 and most of these funds were used to reinvest into the business. R&D expenses came in at $202 million thanks to an expanded clinical portfolio, and milestone payments which the comapny itself had to pay to Agens, Merus and Calithera.

Following modest product costs, $90 million in SG&A, and some other items, Incyte posted modest operating earnings of $7 million, after the company was much more profitable at the same point last year. The decline in operating earnings can be attributed to increased R&D efforts, as the company posted a modest second quarter loss as a result of a $20 million write down on its investment in Agenus and Merus.

Continued dilution increased the share count to 205 million shares. The company held $608 million in cash and $144 million in investments in other companies. Liabilities are relatively modest with debt standing at $23 million, as the company has outstanding contingency payments of $306 million.

Following the quarter investors received not so great news. Late in July, Lilly and Incyte announced that re-submission for Baricitinib to the FDA was delayed beyond 2017, as discussions will take another 18 months at a minimum. That is highly disappointing as the reasons for the FDA refusal (probably relating to safety concerns) were not addressed extensively by management on subsequent conference calls. Another negative sign is another round of share issuance. The company issued nearly 5 million shares in September at levels in the $120s, raising another $600 million in gross proceeds.

What Now?

With 210 million shares trading at $110, Incyte is a $23 billion business, which relies largely on one ¨small¨ blockbuster, has around a billion in cash and an extensive pipeline, while the results on the bottom line are largely flat. The issue is that despite a recent pullback from this year´s high at $150, shares are still quite expensive.

A $22 billion valuation (ex-cash) is quite steep for a business which posts revenues of $1.3 billion on an annualized rate, for a 17 times sales multiple. The issue is that these products are growing at an impressive rate, yet more products and diversification is needed to really move the needle, in order to justify the valuation and deliver on upside from here. Fortunately the company has some products in development, including the potential approval for Jakafi for graft versus host disease, as well candidates for DLBCL and bladder cancer.

Not only is current growth and a pipeline adding to the appeal for the shares, investors have been hoping for an acquisition as well. Names like Gilead (GILD) have been named as a potential acquisition candidate over the past year. As Gilead acquired Kite Pharma, it is far to say that speculation has cooled down quite a bit.

Still Cautious

While shares are down 30% from this year´s highs, they continue to trade with gains of 10% so far this year. While some air has run out of the stock and valuation in recent months, one can hardly call the shares cheap either.

Even as the company is growing, is adding modest diversification to its product pipeline and expects further approvals, the reality is that the valuation is not cheap. Trading at 17 times sales does not translate into a cheap multiple as the +$1 billion R&D budget (which adds to the growth profile) prevents the company from being profitable (at this moment) as well.

Even if the company could post a decent 20% operating margin, earnings multiples would still come in at 100 times earnings at this revenue base. Another issue is that the key blockbuster Jakafi only has patent expiration until 2028. While this is still 11 years away, one can not extrapolate pharma revenues in its entirety, unlike some other brands/companies or industries.

Given all the discussions, I believe that Incyte is a very interesting name to watch, but the valuation is not compelling enough in relation to the actual financial performance of the company, even if the pipeline is good. After all, the pipeline has to translate into revenues and even if multiple programs succeed, approval processes take years as the built-up in revenues might take years as well.

As a result I am perfectly happy to proceed with caution, await for further growth and potential dips to re-evaluate my investment thesis in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.