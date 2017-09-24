Procter & Gamble Or Colgate-Palmolive: Which Belongs In Your Portfolio Today?

Based on growth, valuation, and dividends, P&G is the better dividend stock right now.

P&G has completed a successful turnaround, while Colgate-Palmolive may need a turnaround of its own.

P&G is back to growth, while Colgate-Palmolive's earnings are expected to decline in 2017.

By Bob Ciura

Procter & Gamble (PG) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL) have two of the longest streaks of dividend increases of any stocks in the S&P 500. Both companies are Dividend Aristocrats, which have raised their dividends for 25+ consecutive years. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

But P&G and Colgate-Palmolive do much better than that. They have each increased their dividends for over 50 years in a row, which means they could be Dividend Aristocrats two times over.

Both P&G and Colgate-Palmolive are Dividend Kings. The Dividend Kings are just 22 in number, each of which has increased its dividend for 50+ consecutive years. You can see all 22 Dividend Kings here.

Long-term investors have done very well with both stocks, and they should continue to increase their dividends each year going forward. Right now, Colgate-Palmolive seems slightly overvalued, and it has a relatively low dividend yield. This article will discuss why P&G looks like the better buy right now.

Business Overview

P&G and Colgate-Palmolive are both giants in the consumer staples industry. They compete directly in a few key product segments, most notably toothpaste.

P&G has drastically restructured its business over the past few years. It has divested a number of product lines that were slowing down, or in decline. The major asset sales include the sale of Duracell to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) for $4.7 billion, and the sale of 43 beauty brands to Coty (COTY) for $12.5 billion.

As a result of its portfolio streamlining, P&G has slimmed down from 170 brands to 65 brands. The 65 remaining brands are the foundation of the company’s future growth, and include Tide, Charmin, Always, Pampers, Gillette, and Crest.

Source: Barclays Global Consumer Conference, page 8

P&G’s turnaround was necessary, because the company had become too bloated to grow. While P&G has returned to organic revenue and earnings growth, Colgate-Palmolive’s growth has stagnated as of late.

Colgate-Palmolive specializes in toothpaste, soap, and pet food. Its core brands include Colgate, Palmolive, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Tom's of Maine, Ajax, and Hill's. Colgate-Palmolive’s core product segment is toothpaste, where the company retains a market leadership position.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation, page 11

Colgate-Palmolive has more than 40% of global toothpaste share. But Colgate-Palmolive's core markets are slowing, while P&G is seeing growth in a few of its core categories. Two examples are laundry and diapers, particularly in emerging markets like China, where P&G grew sales by 12% last year.

Both companies are profitable and generate healthy margins. And, they each hold strong brands that command high market share. However, while Colgate-Palmolive’s growth has slowed down, P&G has returned to growth.

Growth Prospects

P&G has performed better than Colgate-Palmolive in recent periods. In fiscal 2017, organic sales increased 2%, while core earnings-per-share increased 7%. P&G’s sales growth was driven by a 2% increase in volumes, which indicates healthy product demand.

Earnings growth continues to be driven by P&G's industry-leading margins.

Source: Barclays Global Consumer Conference, page 14

By contrast, Colgate-Palmolive’s net sales declined 5% in 2016, to $15.2 billion. The company benefited from 2.5% pricing increases, but this was more than offset by a 3% decline in unit volumes.

Falling volumes are a concern that demand for Colgate-Palmolive’s products is deteriorating. Thanks to cost cuts, Colgate-Palmolive’s adjusted earnings-per-share were flat in 2016, compared with 2015. Performance was weak to start 2017. Colgate-Palmolive’s total sales declined fractionally over the first half. Earnings-per-share declined 2.3% in that time.

This trend could continue for the foreseeable future. Colgate-Palmolive management expects a mid-single-digit percentage decline in earnings-per-share for the full year. P&G could continue to have stronger growth catalysts than Colgate-Palmolive, because its restructuring has boosted its sales growth and improved its cost structure.

A big part of P&G’s turnaround is improving productivity. By divesting low-growth brands and reducing headcount, P&G realized $10 billion of productivity improvements from fiscal 2012 to fiscal 2016. The company expects to generate another $10 billion in savings by fiscal 2021. Core operating margin reached 22.1% in fiscal 2017, up 270 basis points from fiscal 2013.

In addition, P&G’s massive divestments brought billions of cash into the company’s coffers. Aside from product innovation, P&G used a lot of it for share repurchases.

Valuation & Dividends

P&G and Colgate-Palmolive operate in the same industry, and have similar growth prospects. Where they differ, is in valuation and dividends. Based on valuation, P&G seems to be the more attractive stock right now. It has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5, based on 2017 core earnings-per-share of $3.92. For its part, Colgate-Palmolive has a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. The S&P 500 Index has an average price-to-earnings ratio of 25.

This means Colgate-Palmolive is valued at a slight premium to the S&P 500, while P&G trades at a discount to the broader index. If anything, it seems like P&G should be the one with a premium valuation, considering its impressive growth over the past year. Colgate-Palmolive stock could see contraction of its valuation multiple, if its earnings decline.

P&G is also the more attractive stock when it comes to dividends. It has a current dividend yield of 3%, compared with 2.3% for Colgate-Palmolive. This might not seem like a big difference, but for every $1 invested in each stock, P&G would pay investors 30% more dividend income than Colgate-Palmolive.

A stock with a lower yield could eventually catch up over time, if it has higher dividend growth. But when it comes to P&G and Colgate-Palmolive, their future dividend growth potential seems similar. Both companies increased their dividends by 3%, and they have similar payout ratios.

Final Thoughts

Investors should earn satisfactory returns with both stocks over the long-term. P&G and Colgate-Palmolive both have strong brands, highly profitable businesses, and growth potential. That said, P&G’s future return potential appears to be slightly more favorable, based on its lower valuation and higher dividend yield.

These qualities give P&G an edge. P&G qualifies on Sure Dividend’s list of blue-chip stocks, which we define as having an operating history of 100+ years, along with a 3%+ dividend yield. You can see the entire list of blue chip stocks here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.