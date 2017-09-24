First Solar:  ITC Finds For Plaintiffs In Injury Phase

Suniva Inc. filed a Section 201 petition under the 1974 Trade Act ("Section 201") on April 26th of 2017 that required the US International Trade Commission ("ITC") to determine if the importation of crystalline silicon photovoltaic ("CSPV") cells and modules has been a substantial cause of serious industry to the almost nonexistent domestic CSPV industry. ITC conducted hearings on August 15th for the injury determination phase of the Suniva Section 201 Petition and a decision regarding the injury claims based on the oral and written testimony presented by the Petitioners and countered by Respondents was made by the commission on September 22nd. The ITC found in favor of the Petitioners. Per the ITC news release

The U.S. International Trade Commission has determined that Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells (Whether or Not Partially or Fully Assembled Into Other Products) are being imported into the United States in such increased quantities as to be a substantial cause of serious injury, or threat of serious injury, to the domestic industry producing an article like or directly competitive with the imported article in the United States.

As I wrote in concluded in a previous article regarding this Petition,

If it was based solely on economic impact, this petition would be rejected, but Trump's particular brand of trade politics may play a role in the ITCs decision. Will the ITC function independently or will it yield to administration pressure? As suggested in this recent Axiom article (I disagree with the anonymous administration official), Trump wants a trade win.

The next step in the case is for the ITC to hold a hearing on the "question of remedy".

In the event that the Commission makes an affirmative injury determination or is equally divided on the question of injury in this investigation, a hearing on the question of remedy will be held beginning at 9:30 a.m. on October 3, 2017.

The ITC is not bound to accept the remedy's requested by the petitioners, in this instance a minimum price of $.78 per watt and a $.40 per watt tariff on all imported CSPVs. It would seem that the Petitioners requested relief is likely the upper end of a range of potential outcomes. Based on the testimony provided in the remedy phase by the Petitioners and the opposing parties, the ITC will make a remedy recommendation to the White House no later than November 13th. The White House is not obligated to accept the ITC's finding of injury. If the White House agrees with the ITC's finding of injury, it is not obligated to accept the ITCs recommendation on remedy.

The ITC's injury finding is basically the starter's pistol for a seven week sprint of intense lobbying at the White House. The final outcome of this Section 201 Petition will be a political decision by the Trump administration and the numerous companies and states that will be adversely impacted by the injury finding will launch an all out lobbying offensive for the White House to reject the injury findings.

Conditional Relief?

What is particularly galling about the ITC's decision is the "what now" aspect of the decision. Suniva has already begun the process of liquidating, so it is extremely unlikely to pursue the manufacture of CSPVs. It has little to no capital remaining (other than the funds provided by its lead creditor to pursue the Section 201 Petition) to reenter the manufacturing arena. It would need to raise a significant amount of capital in a relatively short period of time without a full blown management team and with a poor reputation amongst customers, a reputation that will be even worse after this Petition.

The hedge fund that currently controls what is left of Suniva (through its $50 million plus of debt claims) is merely looking to recoup some of its Suniva losses. It has already made an attempt to have non US manufacturers purchase its assets in return for withdrawing its petition. Does it attempt that course of action again? I think the hedge fund would take $20 to $30 million for its assets and consider the outcome a win.

SolarWorld is in a similar situation. This article provides a glimpse SolarWorld's liquidity constraints. It's parent is bankrupt and it is selling assets and slashing staff in an attempt to stay afloat through the end of the Section 201 Petition process. It retains some manufacturing capacity at its Oregon plant but it may lack the working capital to continue to operate until the tariff and price minimum take effect and it certainly does not possess the capital to increase production capacity. It also suffers from the same reputation issues as Suniva. Will project developers be willing to purchase panels from SolarWorld if there is a question regarding its viability beyond a couple of years under the Section 201 remedy?

These observations beg the question of whether the ITC incorporates a set of conditions into the Section 201 Petition remedy to guard against a situation where the plaintiffs are unable to avail themselves of the provided breathing room within a set period of time. Does it limit the duration of the remedy period? Given the rapid decline in panel prices, does the ITC incorporate a periodic step down in the minimum price and the tariffs over the period of the remedy?

Conclusion

The ITC injury decision was disappointing but not unexpected due to the political nature of trade decisions and the "America First" attitude of the current administration. The rubber will meet the road when the ITC finishes the remedy hearings and formulates a remedy proposal for the White House. It will be submitted no later than November 13th. At this point First Solar (not a CSPV manufacturer) (FSLR) appears to be a winner since it would be able to expand its gross margins if a Section 201 Petition remedy is implemented by the White House. Sunpower (SPWR), NextEra Energy (developer/owner of solar projects) (NEE), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Trina Solar (TSL), Jinko Solar (JKS), Enphase Energy (ENPH), and SolarEdge (EDGE) amongst others, would be negatively impacted to varying degrees due to the expected decline in installations if a remedy is approved by the White House.

