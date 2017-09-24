$1,300 Has Been A Ceiling For Gold - Will It Become A Floor?

Gold remains in a high probability down trend channel. Gold will need to break out of this channel to hold $1,300 this week.

Gold and silver began pulling back early last week towards our first support level near $1,310. Following the FOMC minutes release, December gold futures fell below our next support level of $1,300, only to recover later in the week back above that key level. This $1,300 level has been key resistance in the recent past, will it become a key support moving forward?

I'm a long-term bull for gold and silver, and hold 5%-10% of my investable assets in physical vaulted gold and silver. I believe that the fiat money system is a house of cards that grows more precarious each year. Nevertheless, I also recognize that short-term price movements in gold and silver are not dependent upon their (eventual) monetary value.

Gold is money. However, it is currently traded as a paper commodity. I can’t (and won’t attempt to) predict the day that gold will be set free from its paper chains. Until then, I seek to hedge my physical stack by occasionally shorting gold and silver at apparent inflection points. To do this, I follow five key indicators, the current status of which is shown below. I cover these indicators on a daily and weekly basis in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service. Below, I will focus on a few key charts and the Commitment of Traders report. If you are interested in learning more about other indicators, you can read an introduction here.

Dollar, Yen and GLD

The dollar may finally be showing signs of a bottom, which should make conceptual sense with the Fed tightening and other advanced economies – Europe and Japan – maintaining their loose monetary policy. A stronger dollar (which would be represented by the chart below reversing trend) is of course generally negative for all products – like gold – that are priced in dollars.

The next chart shows two primary things: 1) the high correlation between the yen and the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), and 2) the current weakness of the yen. The yen closed the week below the 50 week and 100 week moving averages. If the yen continues to decline, then that might put continuing pressure on gold prices. Some analysts suggest that this correlation will soon be broken; while that might be true, there should be little doubt that the correlation is still intact.

Gold COT Report

The commercial net short interest by the commercial banks in gold and silver reduced slightly in the week ending September 19th. The net short interest of the commercial banks is the most important number in the Commitment of Traders (“COT”) report, and it is listed in bold red in the table below.

Peaks in net commercial short interest have always preceded sell-offs, and valleys in commercial short interest have always preceded rises in price. Nevertheless, one needs to be careful when trying to “time” the price changes based upon the COT report, for at least two reasons: 1) the COT report is published on Fridays with Tuesday’s data, so it is 3 trading days old, and 2) the bullion banks have demonstrated patience in covering their shorts, and it could take many weeks for the COT data to look meaningful in hindsight. Nevertheless, the COT report is a relevant indicator to consider when making allocations to gold and GLD.

The chart below shows GLD graphed together with the COMEX futures commercial short interest. Gold futures are graphed as a lightly shaded black line. One can see how $1,300 has been an important level, which corresponds roughly to $124 in GLD. Gold commercial short interest reduced slightly, but remains well above its 50 week moving average. I consider this COT report to continue to be bearish for GLD.

GLD Technical Levels

The current level of GLD is also near an important Fibonacci retracement level of $123.33. For the week ahead, GLD might continue to find support near its 50 day MA (in blue). Looking at a wider range, I would anticipate that the 20 day MA would provide resistance near $125, and the 100 day MA should provide additional support near $121. GLD is not yet oversold on a technical basis.

The value of GLD is of course dependent upon the value of gold in the futures market. Since the futures market trades 23 hours per day (and GLD only trades 6.5 hours per day), the futures market provides more precise technical indicators than does GLD.

The four hour chart below shows my expectation for next week. I anticipate that December gold futures will recover to the upper end of its down channel, and perhaps back to $1,310. Above $1,310, gold could find additional momentum back towards the 20 DMA. If gold fails $1,310, then it will likely have another date with the 50 DMA near $1,290. Below that level, gold should find support in the $1,280 to $1,285 range.

Summary

Gold remains in a high probability down trend channel, which leaves room for a modest recovery, even back towards $1,310. Gold will need to hold the 50 day MA in order to break out of this channel next week. This week should help us understand whether $1,300 will be as good of a floor as it was a ceiling. We should keep in mind also that bottoms in gold often take days or weeks to form, so there should be no need to try and catch the falling knife.

Here are my trading biases for gold, silver and related ETFs:

Security Current Bias SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) Sell rallies, and look for bottom to form Vaneck Gold Miner (GDX) Leveraged return up or down, more potential upside Vaneck Junior Miner (GDXJ) Leveraged return up or down, more potential upside

