MetLife: There Is Still Room For Shares To Run

The company recently reported impressive quarterly operating results but, more important, MET is well-positioned for 2018 and beyond.

MET shares have outperformed the broader market over the last year, but I believe that the stock still has room to run.

In late 2016, I published an article on MetLife (MET) and described the reasons I believed that this global insurer was a great long-term buy. What has happened since this article was posted? MET shares are up 19% while the S&P 500 is up only 17% -- and it should be noted that this impressive performance includes the impact of the Brighthouse Financial (BHF) distribution that shareholders received in early August 2017.

(Source: Nasdaq --edited by author)

The outperformance over the last year has been great but, in my opinion, MET shares still have room to run because this global insurer is now well-positioned for the future.

What Have You Done For Me Lately?

On August 2, 2017, MetLife reported better-than-expected Q2 2017 earnings ($1.30 vs $1.28, a 2% beat) on revenues of $17.2B. More important, the company's Q2 2017 operating results were a big improvement from the same period in the prior year.

(Source: Q2 2017 Earnings Press Release)

The operating results were up almost across the board, with the exception being the YoY decline in net investment gains. Below are some of the highlights from quarter:

Operating earnings for the U.S. businesses were up 13%, to $0.49B, which was largely driven by the growth in the Group Benefits division.

Operating earnings for the Asia business were up 20%, to $0.31B, but up 21% on a constant currency basis. The company reported emerging markets sales growth of 21%, with China being the biggest growth driver.

Operating earnings for the LatAm and EMEA businesses were up 12% and 13%, respectively. However, on a constant currency basis, the operating earrings were even more impressive (LatAM up 14% and EMEA up 24%).

During the Q2 2017 conference call, management mentioned that MetLife's Q2 2017 results were positively impacted by favorable equity markets and "solid underwriting in the U.S. as well as a continued focus on expense management". There is a lot to like about these quarterly results - from top to bottom - but, in my opinion, the main takeaway should be that Mr. Kandarian and team finally have this global insurer well-positioned for the future. Remember, MetLife has been selling non-core assets for several years and the company recently won its legal case against the government related to the Systemically Important Financial Institution, or SIFI, designation (more on this below).

It is also important to note that the Brighthouse separation (a long-term catalyst for MET shares, in my opinion) negatively impacted the Q2 2017 results as the company had higher than usual expenses related to the infrastructure build out and also had to strengthen some reserve balances in preparation of the final separation. Management still expects the separation to negatively impact full-year 2017 results, but, in my opinion, this spinoff will create a lot of value for shareholders in the years ahead. Therefore, the BHF spin should be viewed as a short-term headwind that will eventually turn into a long-term tailwind.

A Soon To Be SIFI-less MetLife?

The potential for MetLife to get rid of its SIFI designation is a long-term catalyst that does not garner enough attention. Instead of taking the SIFI designation in stride like American International Group (AIG), MetLife decided to take the government to court because management believed that the company was wrongfully designated as a SIFI. MetLife won its legal case and it was recently reported that the government's appeal was placed on an indefinite pause.

AIG recently received news that the government was not going to take away its designation, but I believe that it will be a different story for MetLife (remember, the BHF spinoff was a direct attempt to help its case in removing the SIFI designation). It is impossible to quantify the true monetary impact of the SIFI designation, but, at the end of the day, I believe that a SIFI-less MetLife is worth a lot more than a company that would have to comply with strict regulations and burdensome capital requirements. Plus, the compliance and legal expenses required to keep up with the rules and regulations would really add up after a few years.

Valuation & Capital Return Story

MET shares are attractively valued when compared to its peer group.

MET Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Only AIG is trading at a cheaper valuation than MetLife, but there are reasons for this -- i.e., the sufficiency of AIG's reserves have been called into question for many years now. Investors should also be encouraged that MetLife pays an above-average dividend.

MET Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Additionally, MetLife has the necessary wiggle room to increase its dividend in the years ahead.

Dividend 2017E Earnings 2018E Earnings AIG $1.28 $5.27 $5.38 Projected Payout 24% 24% MET $1.60 $4.78 $4.77 Projected Payout 33% 34% PRU $3.00 $10.13 $11.18 Projected Payout 30% 27% TRV $2.88 $7.64 $9.65 Projected Payout 38% 30% Avg. Projected Payout 31% 29%

(Source: Data per Yahoo! Finance; table created by W.G. Investment Research)

Analysts are expecting for MetLife to increase its dividend to $1.61 in 2017, which would represent only an ~1% increase, but I believe that the company has great dividend growth prospects over at least the next two to three years.

Lastly, MetLife has only $0.8B left out of its $3B repurchase program - the largest in the company's history - and management announced that the remaining funds would likely be utilized by the end of 2017. Management, therefore, is paying you to be patient - and the company is committed to creating value by stepping in to buy the stock while MET shares are trading at attractive valuations.

Bottom Line

Investors that have been holding on to MET shares over the last few years are likely sitting on a nice gain but let's not forget that the company's setup still looks attractive from here. The company has been streamlining operations and focusing on improving its expense base, and both of these factors have been positively impacting MetLife's bottom line over the last few quarters. Plus, pundits are expecting for the U.S. to be entering into a rising interest rate environment in the near future and this will bode well for the insurers, including MetLife.

The Brighthouse spinoff has created some noise in MetLife's numbers but this impact is short-term in nature. As such, investors with a time horizon longer than the next year or two should treat any pullbacks in MET shares as long-term buying opportunities.

Author's Note: MetLife is a long-term holding in my R.I.P. portfolio, and I do not plan to sell any shares in the near future.

If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about this company or any other company that I analyze, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MET, AIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.