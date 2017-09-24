Indofoods - Trading At A Decent Valuation

Indofoods (OTCPK:PIFMY)(OTCPK:PIFMF) is one of the largest producers of noodles in the world and is the Pepsi distributor of Indonesia. The stock trades at a decent valuation, profit margins are high, and sales have gone through the roof.

The stock trades for Rp 8,525, there are 8.78 billion shares outstanding, and the market cap is Rp 74.8 trillion ($5.6 billion). Earnings per share were Rp 458.78 and the price to earnings ratio is 18.6. The dividend was Rp 235 last year and the dividend yield is 2.76%. It takes 13,313 Indonesian Rupiahs to buy one dollar. Seems like a pretty reasonable valuation. Management has not diluted shareholders in as far back as I could find. That's a big plus.

According to the Financial Times, gross margins are 29.04%, net margins are 7.84%, and operating margins are 12.93%. Return on equity is a respectable 13.88%. Free cash flow was Rp 3.9 trillion ($295 million) and the free cash flow yield is 5.3%. I’m liking these profit margins. The balance sheet shows Rp 13.8 trillion ($1 billion) in cash and Rp 5.2 trillion ($390 million) in receivables. The liability side shows Rp 3.5 trillion ($263 million) in payables and Rp 22.4 trillion ($1.68 billion) in debt. That’s a rock solid balance sheet. The debt is AA+ rated by an rating agency in Indonesia.

Sales grew from Rp 50.2 trillion ($3.77 billion) in 2012 to Rp 66.75 trillion ($5 billion) in 2016. That’s growth! 49.3% of sales come from the branded products division, 24.1% Bogarsi which is the flour division, 18.8% agribusiness, and 7.8% distribution. The branded products division is further broken down into: noodles, snack foods, dairy, seasonings, nutritional foods, and beverages. Some of these brands include: Indomie, Super Mi, sarimi, Promina, Sun, Club, Cafella, several brands of flour, palm oils, sauces, Cheetos, and Lay’s, and hundreds of other brands. Indofoods also distributes Pepsi (PEP), 7-Up (DRP) and Tropicana. The company owns several flour mills around the world. The agribusiness manufacturers cooking oils, margarine, and shortenings. The distribution division has 1,200 stock points that serves 500,000 retail locations in Indonesia. Indofoods is making a big push into emerging markets, especially Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

Indofoods also owns 300,000 hectares of palm oil plants, rubber, sugar cain, and other crops. There are 2.47 acres in a hectare so that’s 741,000 acres. That’s 1,157 square miles. Just a little bit smaller than Rhode Island. This division has been accused of deforestation and child labor issues. Both are probably true in my humble opinion.

The company is 50.07% owned by CAB holdings which is in turn owned by First Pacific (FPAFF, FPAFY) which is traded in Hong Kong. First Pacific and Indofoods are controlled by the Salim family. This article on Seeking Alpha does the best job I’ve seen on the stock. In June, it was announced that Indofoods would buy $164 million worth of land from it’s the Salim family. The purchase made investors weary as this is a pretty cozy relationship.

I got the idea from reading Barron’s. According to the article, the Indonesian stock market is up 1,297% over the last fifteen years. That’s amazing. Monem Salam, a fund manager for Saturna Capital, said, “We like the big picture in Indonesia-large population, excellent demographics, strong economic growth, and a rapidly growing middle class.” The economy is expected to grow 5.2% this year and 5.8% in 2018. My one concern is that Asia is due for a pullback. At least that’s what’s happened historically.

We’ve had good success investing in foreign Pepsi distributors. When Pepsi goes into a country, the company often partners with a local food or beverage distributor. We own Britvic (BTCVY), the distributor for Great Britain, Orkla (OTCPK:ORKLY), the distributor for Norway, and Royal Unibrew, the distributor for Denmark.

We might buy a small position. Make no mistake; I’m no expert in the Indonesian stock market. I have had good luck buying food and beverage companies though. Everyone's gotta eat and drink. Indofoods is the perfect stock from an analyst’s point of view—high profit margins, low debt, increasing sales, decent valuation, and a dividend to boot. If you can tell me any reason not to buy, by all means, leave a comment below.

