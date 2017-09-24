Looking To Buy A Dip In Crude Oil

We plan to accumulate crude oil near its recent uptrend support line, provided our several indicators don't change in the meantime.

Crude oil and the United States Oil Fund (USO) have continued their rally which began in late August. There are many reasons to like crude oil, including the improved supply and demand picture, and the current high spread between Brent crude and WTI crude. While we could see continuing strength, I am not convinced that the current rally will continue. As a result, I look to buy on a pull-back to the recent support line near $47.50/bbl or $9.80 in USO.

I follow five key indicators while swing trading crude oil, the current status of which is shown below. I cover these indicators on a daily and weekly basis in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service. Below, I will focus on several charts and the OPEX magnet. If you are interested in learning more about my other indicators, you can read an introduction here.

Crude Oil and USO Charts

USO’s Fibonnacci re-tracement which covers the 2017 highs and lows appear to be very relevant. For the second time this year, USO was rejected at the 50% retracement level. The RSI is nearing an over-bought level.

The value of USO is of course dependent upon the value of crude oil futures. If we look at the December 2017 futures contract specifically, we can see that December crude remains below its 200 day MA, while being above a prior down trend resistance line. Long-term bulls should want to see a pull-back so that they gain more ammunition for a continued price advance.

On a four hour chart, we can see that USO is decidedly in an uptrend channel and above key exponential moving averages. $10.33 might continue to provide stout resistance; if not, then price has a lot of room to move towards $10.70. To the downside, we have a key support level near $9.95. Based upon my indicators, I would like to be a buyer of USO near the uptrend line near $9.80.

OPEX Magnet

On a daily basis, I calculate option expiration price magnets for gold and crude oil. This is the price at which the options market is optimized. The OPEX magnet for crude oil is becoming cautionary for the long-term, but may not affect prices in the short run. The OPEX magnets have more influence as we get closer to the options expirations date. I do expect crude to fall back at some point, maybe not yet this week.

If you would like to read an introduction to OPEX magnets, please read this article.

Current Bias

Here are my current biases for crude oil and several related and correlated ETFs:

Security Bias Crude Oil Futures Looking to buy on a pullback United States Oil Fund (USO) Looking to buy on a pullback

Disclaimer and Notes

All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.