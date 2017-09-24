Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Energy Stocks Set To Outperform More

We expect more downward revision to US oil production in the coming months, and the next blame factor will be a stall in well completion growth rates in the Permian.

While the consensus has picked-up on the slower US shale production story, it's still not enough.

Welcome to the weekly oil markets recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week up 1.54%.

It was another stellar week for energy stocks. S&P oil and gas producer ETF (XOP) finished the week up 3.80%, and breaking the downtrend decisively since the start of 2017.

We wrote in our weekly oil markets recap last week:

Technical and fundamentals both point to higher oil prices and higher energy equity prices in the coming weeks. Brent/WTI spread should start to narrow as US refineries increase throughput and US crude exports increase. EIA has also revised lower US oil production growth, and we think the EIA 914 report at the end of the month will once again illustrate the lackluster US production growth (note: EIA's STEO noted July production at 9.24 million b/d). We think if you are bullish on oil prices in the long term, now is the time to get long and positioned properly.

Given the latest outperformance seen in energy stocks, we see the inflection point here.

One of the energy names we recently wrote-up was California Resources (CRC), and since our August 24 article, the stock has moved up 47.75%. We recently published our detailed write-up of CRC to readers here.

Over the last several months, the market got so caught-up with the "US shale growth story" that it failed to realize 1) how much global oil demand was growing, 2) non-OPEC supplies surprising to the downside, and 3) the tightness in the global physical market.

We repeatedly wrote to HFI Research subscribers that the sell-off in energy stocks and oil prices made very little sense. In a MEMO we wrote on August 28 titled, "MEMO - Max Stupidity, Oil And Natural Gas Markets Are In For A Rude Awakening." We noted just how complacent the market was on US shale production data. This MEMO followed our special report on shattering the growth expectations of the consensus, and where we detailed to public readers that it was Eagle Ford that was where the overestimates came from.

Over the last 3-weeks, we are finally starting to see the consensus pick-up the things we pointed out. EIA's DPR on Monday was a rude wake-up call for the shale growth crowd. EIA revised lower US shale production estimate by a total of 150k b/d for September with the majority of the decline coming from Eagle Ford. In addition, the revision to Eagle Ford production in July was 87k b/d. As we get more data in the months to come, the consensus will start to point out how lackluster growth in the Eagle Ford is dragging on US shale production growth, while Permian does all the heavy lifting.



But despite these wake-up calls coming in, the crowd remains complacent. This is not only true for US shale production growth forecasts, but also oil price forecasts. Below is a great illustration:

As we expect WTI to continue to move higher given where Brent is trading at, the consensus will lag materially to where prices will move to. Energy stocks, on the other hand, will keep outperforming as smarter more equipped hedge funds pick-up on the slower shale production growth story and bid up energy stocks in anticipation of higher oil prices to come.

In summary, we see energy stocks continuing their recent outperformance. We will see more downward revision to US shale production growth in the coming months as well completion growth rates stall in the Permian due to a lack of frack crews, while Bakken and Eagle Ford continue to struggle.

For readers that have always found our oil markets daily to be insightful, you will find more value in our exclusive reports on HFI Research.

