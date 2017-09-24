Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Whipsaw Price Action

We expect EOS to be below the 5-year average.

The market chose to pay attention to short-term demand revisions rather than the surging Lower 48 production figures.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas recap edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices finished the week down just 0.10%.

Natural gas prices started the week on a tear. We noted in our Monday NGD that the surge came from a "perfect weather" revision. Despite obvious concerns from a surge in Lower 48 production, the market chose to pay attention to the bullish near-term demand revisions instead. We noted that traders we talked to took the opportunity to sell off the rest of the bullish November positions.

Fast forwarding along the week, natural gas prices gave up most of the gains on Thursday when EIA reported a much more bearish +97 Bcf injection versus the consensus's +91 Bcf average, and our estimate of +89 Bcf.

With October now trading below the fundamental supported value, and Nov - Mar 2018 contracts trading ~15% below where we think it should trade at, the next move in price is now skewed to the upside.

Going forward, this is where we are seeing storage currently:

For the week ending 9/22 and 9/29, injections are expected to come in (58) Bcf below the five-year average. We noted to readers on Friday that power burn materially recovered, and as a result, we expect the 9/22 week to show a +57 storage change versus the five-year average of +84 Bcf.

This bullish physical balance is expected to also carryover into the 9/29 week.

Overall, we currently expect natural gas storage to be below the five-year average at the end of injection season.

