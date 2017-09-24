Is The Consensus View Right On These Two Trades?

Also, here's how things could go wrong (or "right" depending on how you look at it).

Here are two consensus trades, one of which depends almost entirely on the other.

Presumably, a hawkish (or whatever counts as "hawkish" in the post-crisis world) Fed is a risk to the carry trade and, by extension, to emerging markets.

As you're undoubtedly aware, it's been a good year for EM. Subdued inflation in developed economies has constrained DM central banks in their ability to move aggressively on normalization while persistent worries about the viability of the Trump agenda in the face of D.C. gridlock have put all kinds of pressure on the dollar which went from being one of the most crowded longs headed into 2017 to a consensus short in the space of just nine months.

To be sure, quite a few folks expect the EM outperformance to continue. Earlier this month, I highlighted a note from BofAML's Ajay Singh Kapur, who expects EM equities to double (at least) over the next two years. Kapur event went so far as to suggest that you should ignore pretty much everything that matters for emerging markets. To wit, from his note:

We have found that an over-analysis of geopolitics, central bank zig-zags and trying the search for longer-term earnings visibility were a distraction and impeded making money in these bull markets. We recommend investors to raise exposure if they haven’t already, and sell when valuations reach 3X PB, or when they expect a US/Global/Asian recession. Let the bull market do its job.

Buried at the bottom of Kapur's uber-bullish commentary was this bit about the dollar (UUP):

EM bull markets almost always are associated with a weaker US dollar, and bear markets almost always with a strengthening USD. While USD forecasts abound, we note that the USD real effective exchange rate looks high on Figure 20, and that the US runs a current account deficit of 2.4% of GDP. We are skeptical of a strong USD view, from these starting points.

Well, they aren't the only ones who are "skeptical of a strong USD view." Here's an updated look at the net USD short:

(Goldman, Bloomberg)

Again, note the dramatic shift since the start of the year.

Obviously, the contrarian bet here is to be bullish the greenback and that's a bet my buddy Kevin Muir is willing to take. Have a look at the following chart annotated by Kevin that shows positioning along with the steady decline in the broad dollar:

(MacroTourist, Bloomberg)

What you see there is a big part of why EM has remained so buoyant in 2017.

The obvious question, considering that the updated dots show the Fed is still on track to hike again this year, is whether this one-way bet against the dollar is about to get squeezed. There was already an argument to be made that with the Trump agenda all but completely priced out by rates and FX, there's simply nowhere to go but up. That is, with the downside fully priced in, there's an upside asymmetry here that could well be realized in the event anything at all gets done on tax reform. Throw in a relatively hawkish Fed and you've got a recipe for a dollar rally.

Sure enough, the dollar rose for a second week through Friday, just the second instance of back-to-back weekly gains since April:

And yet EM held up reasonably well. The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) did fall on the week, but not by much and implied volatility on the vehicle is still within a few points of all-time lows:

Additionally, as Bloomberg noted late Friday, "the spread between the EM volatility index and the VIX has remained in a similar range all year, meaning expectations for EM stock swings haven't meaningfully increased relative to volatility in U.S. equities." Here's the chart on that:

The question here is this: what happens in the event the dollar rallies further and U.S. yields continue to rise? Remember, next week we're supposed to get something from Paul Ryan on tax reform. Yes, the bar has been set pretty low, but that's the whole point. If there's anything concrete at all in the "plan", there's a decent chance it could give traders an excuse to drive yields and the dollar higher. Consider this from another BofAML note on EM out Friday:

Next week will bring some clarity on the risks US tax reform poses to EM as US House Speaker Paul Ryan is planning to release an outline of the Republican plan. We keep highlighting a credible fiscal push as the most probable risk to our still positive EM view. It is a much more likely source of rates volatility than the Fed/ECB, which will continue to be able to micro-manage their exits as long as inflation remains muted. Indeed the only notable bout of volatility that interrupted the EM bull market since January 2016 was due to the expectation of fiscal stimulus (and other things) after the US elections. It was also the trigger for the only notable US curve steepening during the past two years.

None of this is to say that the nascent EM bull market doesn't have room to run, it's just to say that if you're in this trade, you should be aware that there are some near-term land mines.

Of course if what you're looking for are contrarian plays, there are plenty to be divined from everything said above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.