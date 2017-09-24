Micron Earnings Preview: Will Stock Take Out December '14 Multi-Year Highs On Tuesday's Earnings Report?

The plan is to wait for the inevitable turn in the cycle and to stay out of the stock.

The fundamental economics of the business have still not changed.

The Micron bulls have nice gains in the stock - well done.

Micron Technology (MU) - the mother of all highly-leveraged, (operating leverage, not financial leverage) cyclical businesses - reports its fiscal Q4 '17 after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

Analyst consensus is expecting $1.84 in earnings per share (EPS) on $5.6 billion in revenue. That means expected year-over-year EPS growth of - well - a lot, given the compare last year is a loss of $0.05 per share. Revenue growth will have risen 77% if the consensus estimate is met.

The current fiscal 2018 analyst consensus - which should give the plethora of bulls on the site plenty of comfort - is for $6.46 in earnings per share on $23.15 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 53% and 15% respectively.

Here is the estimate table on MU:

Q4 '17 (est) Q3 '17 Q2 '17 Q1 '17 2019 EPS est $5.38 $5.07 $4.89 $3.12 2018 EPS est $6.46 $4.89 $4.23 $2.88 2017 eps est $4.23 $4.65 $4.28 $2.37 2019 EPS gro rt -17% -15% 1% 8% 2018 EPS gro rt 53% 27% 13% 22% 2017 EPS gro rt a lot a lot a lot a lot 2019 P.E 7x 6x 6x 7x 2018 P.E 6x 5x 6x 8x 2017 P.E 9x 6x 6x 10x 2019 est rev's ($'s bl's) $22.4 $21.7 $19.8 $18.9 2018 est rev's $23.2 $22.1 $19.2 $18.5 2017 est rev's $20.2 $20.0 $18.2 $17.6 2019 est rev gro rt -3% -2% +3% +2% 2018 est rev gro rt 15% 10% 5% 5% 2017 est rev gro rt 63% 62% 48% 42%

Source: internal spreadsheet from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates

The Q4 '17 estimates are as of 9/22/17

Quick analysis: the bulls should take comfort from the trends in the fiscal '18 estimates, since both EPS and revenue estimates are positive and robust (note the jump in the growth rate for the 2018 EPS estimate the last two quarters) and comforting.

The trend in the 2019 estimates are a little troubling but it is too early to put a lot of weight on fiscal '19 yet.

Watch and see what happens to estimates after Tuesday night.

The chart:



This is a beautiful chart of Micron looking all the way back to the '08 lows and showing the late 2014 in the stock at $36.50 and $36.59 on two consecutive days in December '14.

That was the "double-top" for investors to sell.

The rally in Micron off the high $20's since mid-August '18 looks very healthy. Readers can see the 50-week moving average, in blue, has crossed above the 200-week average in red - which could be construed as a positive as well.

A higher volume move in Micron Tuesday night or Wednesday morning through the December '14 highs and a close above the $36.50 - $36.59 Dec '14 highs could only be construed as a technical positive.

A heavy volume decline Wednesday should give investors pause.

What's the bear case?

1.) Gross and operating margins for MU have now surpassed the Nov '14 peaks, as MU has lowered their cost of goods sold - so investors should be thinking about "peak margins". This doesn't imply that this cycle can't continue for another few quarters, or more, but investors / readers should be aware of the sizable margins gains in the last year.

5/17 2/17 11/16 8/16 11/14 ('14 peak) Gross mgn 47.97% 37.48% 25.47% 18% 35.82% Op mgn 37.2% 24.0% 16.1% -1% 23.7% Net mgn 35.2% 19.7% 8.8% -1.7% 24.9%

Source: spreadsheet

The big improvement Micron has made in this cycle has been in lowering their cost of goods sold (COGS), and that improvement has fallen directly to the operating margin.

2.) This upturn in pricing (and the stock) has lasted about 21 months, and looking at the above chart, Micron's prior up-cycle lasted about 24 months. Thinking about the stock market in general, I'm not a believer that just because this bull market is 8 years old, it means something material for investors. But I don't think DRAM and NAND Flash memory cycles have been completely repealed.

3.) Samsung still matters as a memory supplier.

4.) The argument put forth by the bulls, and written frequently about MU, is that "the valuation" is very attractive - and that it is a reason to own the stock. Cyclical stocks like MU always look the cheapest near the peak of the cycle. It is the "siren song" of cyclical sectors - like autos, airlines, and even financials to some degree - that can and does result in many investors buying near peaks and selling near the cycle trough.

5.) Sentiment is now quite bullish, particularly around semiconductors, and it isn't just Micron.

Comparing "peak valuations"

2019 EPS est gro rt -7% 2016 EPS est gro rt -12% 2018 EPS est gro rt +53% 2015 EPS est gro rt +2% 2017 EPS est gro rt 6950% 2014 EPS est gro rt +19% 2019 est rev gro rt -3% 2016 est rev gro rt +9% 2018 est rev gro rt +15% 2015 est rev gro rt +10% 2017 est rev gro rt +63% 2014 est rev gro rt +80% fiscal '18 EPS est $6.46 Fiscal '15 EPS est $3.64 2019 P.E 7x 2016 P.E 9x 2018 P.E 6x 2015 P.E 8x 2017 P.E 9x 2014 P.E 9x 2017 Price/sales 2.01x 2014 Price/sales 2.33x 2017 Price/book 2.06x 2014 price/book 3.16x 2018 P.E 6x 2015 P.E 9x 2017 Price/cash-flow 6x 2014 price/cash-flow 7x 2017 Price/free-cash-flow 13x 2014 Price/free-cash-flow 16x R-O-I-C (assumes 30% eff tax rate) 9.1% 16%

The above table attempts to show how the various end-of-2017 valuation metrics compare with those at the end of 2014, when Micron's stock peaked in the $35 - $36 area.

The Micron bulls should be quite happy with the actual dollar EPS estimate for fiscal '18. $6.46 per share is much higher (nearly twice the estimate) than the $3.64 figure in the last cycle - despite the stock being at the exact same dollar price.

The Micron bulls should note the compressed valuation relative to the last peak in the stock in late 2014: Tuesday night could result in an explosive move higher for MU if the cycle continues.

The Micron bears might take heart from the 2019 estimated EPS growth rate and note how the 2016 estimated growth rate was starting to come down before the stock peaked in December '14. The 2019 estimated revenue growth rate is starting to show negative growth already.

The goal of the above table was to highlight to readers that "valuation" with cyclical stocks and industries can be highly misleading. That doesn't mean that Micron's run is over, but it should be a caution flag for some of the exuberance around the stock.

Conclusion:

Micron is traded for clients and never held as a long-term position. The most recent Micron purchase was taken between March and June of 2016, and then half sold in March, 2017 at $28.75 and then the other half sold around $29 this summer.

By now the bull case is well known: greater uses of DRAM and NAND flash from Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), self-driving autos, the return to global growth in non-US economies, the weak US dollar, and the list goes on. These emerging technologies were not getting near the traction three years ago in the last memory cycle that they are today, hence the cycle could last longer.

But I still think there will be a cycle. And maybe, given the above, it isn't as bad as the 2014 - 2016 downturn, when the stock fell from the mid $30's to $10. However, I do suspect readers will see the inevitable oversupply and subsequent downturn in memory that happens every few years.

The fatal, fundamental economic flaw around Micron is that the DRAM / NAND giant is still subject to Samsung's supply whims. In addition, the capital intensity of the business means that Micron does not earn their cost of capital over long periods and can run free-cash-flow negative for long periods of time.

The Micron bulls have done a good job with the stock, but the only caveat I would have for readers is that there will be turn in the cycle.

In terms of selling between $28 - $29: given the gain in Micron from the $10 - $12 area, where most of the position was accumulated, there are other alternatives to Micron and semiconductors. They may not be moonshots, so to speak, but they represent far less downside risk.

Just be careful with the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.