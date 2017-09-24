3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 24, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Bristol-Myers capitalizes on favorable data in liver cancer

So yesterday we devoted 2/3 of the digest to immune checkpoint inhibitors from Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Today we have yet more ground to cover in this space!

And this is pretty important ground. Hepatocellular carcinoma can be managed with local therapy (surgery, embolization, etc.), but at its most advanced stages, the options quickly start to thin out. For a decade, the only option in systemic therapy was Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYZF) sorafenib. Recently, the effective systemic treatment armamentarium was doubled with the approval of regorafenib for second-line therapy.

But now there is a new contender. Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) nivolumab received approval for hepatocellular carcinoma that has been previously treated with sorafenib, which gives clinicians the happy challenge of needing to decide between two effective agents.

Looking forward: This is definitely one area where BMY holds the reins over its competitors in the immune checkpoint space, and this approval couldn't have come soon enough. Patients with advanced liver cancer just don't have very many options, so we need as many effective, non-overlapping therapies as we can get. It's also worth noting that Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALY) lenvatinib has also demonstrated promising results, but in comparison with sorafenib in first-line therapy. So 2017 could be the year we see the field quadruple in terms of number of therapeutic options!

Allergan's middling day in NASH

Speaking of liver cancer, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a known risk factor for developing liver cancer, corresponding with the increased risk observed in patients who are overweight or obese.

And a large field of competitors has risen up to develop agents to help address NASH and its complications, given its alarming prevalence around the world. One of these companies is Allergan (NYSE:AGN), developers of a CCR2/5 inhibitor called cenicriviroc.

And after a huge acquisition to become the owners of cenicriviroc, data have been awaited eagerly. Last November, the company presented the one-year primary analysis of the phase 2b CENTAUR study, which was designed to test cenicriviroc versus placebo in managing the fibrosis related to NASH.

Those results provided an early suggestion that patients were improving compared with placebo, though there was nothing quite definitive. Now, a year later AGN has provided an update on the CENTAUR study. The headline result of this was that patients did not have a significant difference in fibrosis improvement over placebo. However, numerical improvements in the rate of fibrosis improvement were observed, and the safety findings were consistent with past experience.

Looking forward: The original acquisition of the developer of cenicriviroc cost AGN just a hair shy of $1.7 billion, so that kind of bet needed to pay off in a pretty big way, which we haven't really seen with these results. However, there are some tantalizing clues suggesting that patients with higher-risk NASH can see a little more benefit from cenicriviroc, and the phase 3 AURORA study is going to continue as planned.

Janssen gets the no-go from the FDA

Back in early August, we covered some bad news that Janssen (of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)) received regarding its meeting with an advisory panel convened by the FDA.

Specifically, JNJ's new interleukin-6 blocker sirukumab was met with troubling questions regarding safety, especially with respect to immunosuppression patients experienced. This ultimately led the advisory panel to recommend against approval for sirukumab in patients with mild to severe rheumatoid arthritis.

And now the hens have come home to roost. The FDA has issued to JNJ a complete response letter detailing the additional data the company would need to fully characterize the safety of sirukumab. Needless to say, at this time, sirukumab will not be approved, now over a year since its initial BLA filing.

Looking forward: Definitely bad news, but not unexpected given the advisory panel's opinion on sirukumab. I wanted to highlight this to give any prospective investors a sense of how timelines can go. A year after filing the drug application, JNJ finally received the big response. And it took almost two months to go from advisory panel to complete response letter. This illustrates quite well the stretched timelines faced in drug development. What will JNJ do with this news? Your guess is as good as mine, but the company still awaits decisions in Europe and Japan, so if it happens to receive approval in either of those regions, I would expect it'd put the time into another shot with the FDA.

