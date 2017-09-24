Got Hurricane Blues? This Insurer Trading At Book Value Could Help

Insurance is a great business to be in and they can provide diversification away from tech heavy portfolios and market indices.

After Hurricane Harvey and Irma I have been hearing a lot of talk about what to short, what to go long, and other activities one should take as a result of these natural disasters.

While everyone should have a investment plan and strategy that should not be altered simply because some very strong wind and water blew over a particular part of the world, these kind of events do provide opportunities to dive into sectors to find value as valuations can be altered as a result of pessimism regarding certain industries or sectors.

One such group may the insurance and reinsurance names. Obviously, many of these companies are going to have a few bad quarters or a year as a result of increase catastrophe claims, but in the era of ETFs and indexing, many great insurers who are only lightly exposed or have superior qualitative aspects may be punished along with those directly exposed.

A Quick Look at Validus' Past

Validus (VR) is a relatively new company having only begun operations in 2005.

Prior to 2009, the company grew quickly, acquiring many of the pieces and companies that now make up its diverse operations.

(Source:2009 Annual Report)

Validus issued some 40 million new shares to finance their growth, although EPS followed suit except for the large blemish that was 2008. The interesting thing about Validus is that the Great Recession did not affect the company as much as did the elevated catastrophe losses of that same year. Sure, the instability and volatility was bad for every business, but one can see the incredible recovery the company had. They rebounded from posting $0.62 a share in eps to a whopping $9.51 in 2009.

Another striking contrast to Validus' current results, is that their combined ratio used to almost abnormally low among insurers. The combined ratio is a insurance industry exclusive measure of profitability and a key metric.

The Current Validus

Validus today is a diversified holding company whose subsidiaries Validus Re, Talbot, Western World, and Alpha provide insurance and re-insurance services, while AlphaCat is a bit of an outlier as it provides investment advisory services and insurance linked securities. AlphaCat also serves to facilitate and manage some of the company's own investments, but it also has a strong non-related client base.

The company has significant exposure to the US, UK and Switzerland.

Looking at the last 5 years of financial results tells us a much different story than the early years of Validus. Revenue growth has slowed significantly as the company has backed off acquiring new companies and has focused on growing organically, building book value, and creating shareholder value.

(Source: 2016 Annual Report)

Profitability has been strong the past few years, although it has been in a downtrend for 4 years or so. The interesting thing about insurers is that profitability and revenue do not work in the same way they do for every other company. Expenses for losses include both expenses the company expects to incur on policies written and also losses from prior years. The extent to which this differs among insurance companies has to do with how long of a "tail" their products have. Auto insurers are usually able to resolve all their claims within a short amount of time, usually months, while some insurers are still dealing with asbestos claims decades later (the very long end of the tail).

Validus is definitely on the lower end of the tail scale. An easy way to back into an idea of where they are is to look at the duration of their portfolio. Validus is nice enough to provide us that their Company Investment Policy Statement requires that their investments to have an average duration of .75 to 3.00 years. The current average duration is 2.26 years.

Most insurers seek to match their liability and asset durations so that they have a consistent source of cash when they need it for claims. Validus' portfolio has a very short duration.

Similarly, a insurer growing revenue quickly may actually be a bad thing. Like many things in life and business, insurance pricing is cyclical and can be lax at times and fiercely competitive at others. Judging from the comments from Validus and others, the current environment is one of fierce competition across many of the large lines.

I believe in one way or another this all related to low interest rates and slowing population growth in many places outside China. As insurers struggle to make money on their investments, they seek to lower prices to bring in more customers to boost their results. This can cause a wave of other insurers doing the same and the whole industry suffers.

While Validus' combined ratio is no where it used to be, it is still healthy, averaging 78.28% the last 5 years.

(Source: 2016 AP)

Combined ratios for insurers can vary. But, for comparison Munich Re - a worldwide leading re-insurer - had combined ratios ranging from 98.5% to 100.2% the past five years. Allstate (ALL), a more familiar direct insurer, had combined ratios in the 87-88% range the past five years. There is not a great direct comparison to Validus given its unique lineup of businesses, but their combined ratios remain impressive.

Investment Portfolio

Turning to the investment portfolio, an important part of any insurers operation, we find mostly what we would expect. Most insurers invest the majority of their cash in fixed income instruments. Validus invests in a large variety of different fixed income instruments, with the highest proportion being in US corporate bonds. In their non-managed portfolio, the company also has $2.5 billion in short term investments. These are likely Treasury bills maturing in months or days and commercial paper of the same duration.

These are not really investments as they produce little yield at today's rates but are rather holding spots for cash needed for ongoing claims. As the company notes in their materials, they write

a significant portion of reinsurance contracts [that] provide short-tail reinsurance coverage for losses resulting mainly from natural and man-made catastrophes, which could result in payment of substantial amount of losses at short notice

That is why that $2.5b is allocated where it is.

As far as other exposures go, the company appears to managing them well. They have details in their presentation about their exposure to particular sovereign nations and companies that they invest in, and how much those make up of the portfolio on a percentage basis. They remain very diverisified with no country or company making up more than 1% of their investments.

In my research and education on the insurance industry, one of the most important things I learned is that you want to see an insurer who has large "favorable loss reserve developments" or the equivalent. This essentially is how much the company over reserved in prior years and now lists as benefit because the claim window has expired. A loss or negative number indicate the company is very aggressive in their estimating and that will come back to bite them in the future.

For 2016, Validus lists $216.2 million for this statistics. Considering the size of the company, this is a great amount. Conservatism in insurance is the most important factor--one that is preached a lot more often than it is practiced.

Shareholder Returns & Valuation

A key reason to even bother with insurers at all is that many can provide strong returns to investors who are able to ignore the occasional bad quarter when pricing cycles downward or catastrophes lump together.

One of the things that impressed me with Validus is that even in the short Annual Report introduction for this year and in prior years, the company is relentlessly focused on book value and increasing it.

In 2016 book value increased 9.5%. The company includes dividends in this statistic so the real book value would have grown less than that as dividends paid out are decreasing book value even as they add value to the shareholder's own pocket.

Book value has grown 25% the past 5 years, from $37.26 in 2012 to $46.61.

This is not lightning fast growth by any means, but solid.

The company current trades $47.64 as I write this, or essentially at book value. Historically, the company has traded in tight range of $0.9 to $1.2x book value since 2009.

(Source: Fidelity/Capital IQ)

This indicates to me that the stock is not a screaming buy at the current price but is a fair value, one of the few left as the bull continues its run.

The company has fairly above average metrics regarding its dividend too. The payout ratio is conservative at 41% while the growth has been above average at 8.73% in the past 5 years.

(Source: Fidelity)

The company has paid a dividend every year since 2008 and is well on its way to appearing on everyone's favorite dividend achievers and contenders list.

Conclusion

Validus is definitely a buy for me at current levels. While the current valuation is attractive compared to the market, I do not see much room for a revaluation on a book value basis unless the whole industry jumps into favor with the Street.

I expect the company to continue to modestly grow their dividend and book value over time and for the stock to track that pretty closely, although the recent high profile hurricanes may disrupt that relationship temporarily. I can easily see all insurers falling during the next quarterly earnings season as the headlines about final estimates of catastrophe losses hit the wire.

I think Validus can add consistent growth, income, and diversification to any portfolio. The company performed admirably during the Great Recession and was driven by actual catastrophe losses rather than fear about the financial system collapsing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.