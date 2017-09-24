The Time Long Past For Stocks

I have a quick favor to ask of readers. Your feedback is important to me, and I want to do my part to make your experience even better. Please complete the brief survey at the link below, and I will share with you FREE access to my soon to be released 2017 Q4 Outlook interview with Brian Bain from Investor In The Family. Thanks for your help!

To me it all seems like yesterday. But it has been many years now. Time has long past since the financial crisis. And even more time since the bursting of the technology bubble so many years ago now. Gone with this time passing is a tone that is increasingly fading into distant memory, replaced by a new perspective that this time the investor love is so sweet that it will last forever. But nothing lasts forever, and someday investors will reflect upon today’s post crisis market in the same way they did the housing boom, the dot-com boom, the “Nifty Fifty”, and the Roaring Twenties. Those were the days, but they are times long past.

All Those Yesterdays

Perspective comes with time and experience. And while the accumulation of yesterdays that shape our perspective may still seem like timely memories whether they were filled with sadness or delight, they quickly drift into that time long past.

Consider the financial crisis. In many respects, it seems like yesterday. But it wasn’t. The outbreak of the financial crisis took place more than ten years ago now. The end of the financial crisis more than eight years past.

Why is this significant? Because an individual that is below the age of 30 likely has no memory whatsoever of what it was like to experience the upset and turmoil that was the financial crisis period for investors. The same is also true for any investor that has come to participate in stock market investing for the first time in the past eight years. They almost certainly do not have the recollection of sitting before a computer terminal, trading day after painful trading day, and watching the prices of not only the stock market (SPY) rubbish but also some of the highest quality stocks in the world fall by percentage points if not tens of percentage points on any given trading day with seemingly no end in sight. They do not have the recollection of swift rallies that brought with it the hope that the worst was finally over, only to see the market just as swiftly roll back over to fresh new lows. And they do not recall the uncertainty of wondering as everything was coming apart whether policy makers would be able to save the global financial system from its imminent demise.

Virtually no investors under the age of 33, nor those that have come to invest in stocks over the past decade or more, are able to personally recall the feelings that existed in the markets at the time in the months leading up to the onset of the financial crisis in early to mid 2007. It was a grand time where financial markets were awash in the liquidity heaped upon them by policy makers in the wake of the bursting of the technology bubble. Home prices had risen considerably, but what matter would that be for the U.S. stock market? And with the Fed lowering interest rates anew by the summer of 2007 and fiscal policy makers boasting of the “bazooka” that could be deployed if needed to bolster the financial system, it appeared the stock market party was poised to enter its next great phase, particularly with valuations still somewhat reasonable at the time at just 18 times earnings (particularly versus today’s 24 times).

And hardly any investors under the age of 40, nor those that are new to investing over the past two decades has the emotional memories of the days that were the dot-com boom and its aftermath. Now that was a true mania in the late 1990s, a seemingly beautiful time where scores of people with no prior stock (DIA) investing experience were pouring into the market to buy up “a basket of tech stocks” on the path to quick and certain riches, fundamentals and valuation be damned! Of course, the onset of reality came with the turn of the millennium, and over the next few years what was first a long awaited buying opportunity eventually evolved into a series of swift rallies followed by lower lows and ultimately one of the largest bear markets in history over the course of nearly three years that in the end took its toll even on some of the most highly regarded stocks in the universe. So much wealth evaporated, and it took place in an economy that hardly went into recession and continued to plug along in many respects throughout despite the challenges that came with the trauma of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 along the way.

There Once Was A Time

These past experiences – the dot-com boom, the bursting of the technology bubble, the housing boom, the financial crisis, the age of central bank opulence – are the events that have defined my investment career. But there once a time that I too lacked the remembrance of these more turbulent market times. To this day, I can remember sitting before a Bloomberg terminal in the late 1990s and analyzing the historical returns of the S&P 500 Index (IVV). I can recall examining the period from January 1973 to October 1974 when the stock market lost half of its value on a nominal basis. “How traumatic that must have been for investors to lose half the value of their investment portfolio over such a short period of time” I thought at the time. I also remember as part of the same exercise examining the path of the market during the 1930s when stocks fell by as much as -90% over the course of nearly four years. So long ago, I thought, and since we have learned so much in the advancements of policy and prosperity in the years since, thankfully we won’t have to worry about such trauma repeating itself again in the future. Or so I thought, and I was among those that were deeply skeptical of the market at the time. For those that were euphoric, it was a far more trying time that followed.

The challenge I faced at the time was the lack of the personal remembrances, both the delights and the remorse, of having truly experienced the times long past in investment markets, to better understand what might lie ahead in the future. For only those investors in their late 40s would have personally recalled the folly of the Nifty Fifty and what followed in the mid to late 1970s by the time the technology bubble was unfolding in the late 1990s. And the relatively few remaining investors in their late 80s would have had the memories that came with the Roaring Twenties and what followed with the Great Depression. For the rest, they were left to understandably believe that the stock market euphoria taking place at the time was real and the stories of bullish promise of future gains and policy support should do nothing other than continue uninterrupted well into the future. Such is the peril that can sometimes befall the children of the stock market.

Times Yet To Come

The uptrend in the U.S. stock market that has already evolved to become the second longest bull market in history remains very much intact. And it is showing absolutely no signs of stopping its upward climb. In fact, it is seemingly almost impossible for the market to go down on any given trading day. Stocks may continue to rally for the coming months or perhaps even the next few years or more. This is and certainly continues to be a delightful time for stock market investors.

But we must remember that the stock market is like the ocean. It can be treacherous enough in calm for its inherently unpredictable nature, and it can be even more terrible in storm. And it has a long history of being filled with the salt of human tears that are bold enough to think that they finally have the stock market tamed. For it is often the most intrepid of investors that lose sight of the risks that the stock market continues to present even in its seemingly calmest moments. For as the ultimate fate of Mr. Shelley himself demonstrates – as fate would have it, he lost his own life at sea in 1822 at the young age of 29 – even those that are keenly aware of the risks that the market presents may ultimately struggle to escape its wrath once stocks decide to howl on for more prey.

None of this means that investors should stop navigating the seas of the stock market (QQQ). For they are filled with the life of potential returns and boundless in the depth and breadth of future opportunity. But for those that have yet to sail in the storm of previous market storms, it is important to seek perspective.

Do not think that your future stock market journeys will be free of the periodic crushing downside ebbs that come with the bountiful upside flows, because it will not. And do not think that your market skies will be clear perpetually into the future, because inevitable storms lie in your future. This does not mean that we do not sail in stock market waters. Indeed we do. But those that wish to safely bring their catch back to shore are best served to do so with the prudence of a watchful eye on the weather forecast and the associated life preservers of risk control.

While the stock market skies may seemingly be bright and sunny today, remember the following. Today’s bull market is the second longest in history, which means that only one has lasted longer and all others ended before.



Also remember that stock valuations are also as high as they have ever been in history. Indeed, the tech bubble was richer at its peak, but these valuations were highly concentrated in technology (XLK), media, and telecom stocks. Today, the premium pricing is spread far more evenly across the stock market while having also spilled over into other risk assets such as high yield bonds (HYG).

And also keep in mind that if you have not had the personal experience of having traveled through previous storms, survival is much more challenging than it may seem when reflecting back on a spreadsheet.

While it certainly seems a forgone conclusion that the right strategy was simply to ride it out and hold on through the depths of the financial crisis, the outcome was far more uncertain at the time. For policy makers misfired multiple times before they finally succeeded in rescuing the global financial system. And there was no telling how it would all work out along the way as stock prices evaporated day after painful day for months on end in what was still a relatively short bear market storm by historical standards.

And while it certainly seems a forgone conclusion that the right strategy was simply to ride it out and hold on through the bursting of the technology bubble, this all depended on the stocks that you owned at the time. Sure, the NASDAQ has since risen to new all-time highs, but it took 15 long years and extended spells where the value lost was as much as -80% along the way. Moreover, many of the stocks that defined the dot-com euphoria are long since no more.

The Bottom Line

So as you continue to sail into the stock market future, do not forget the past. Investor memories are notoriously short, but it is the lessons learned from our past that help guide us toward better and more prudent decisions in the future.

And if you have not had the good fortune to have experienced for yourself the periods of sadness, regret, and remorse of markets past that have accompanied the seemingly endless delights that include the present, know that future storms will inevitably come. It is easy to think that it is as simple as holding steady and weathering the turmoil until it ends, but this is much harder in practice when the asset prices that you have come to know and love so well suddenly turn on you with relentless and seemingly endless ferocity day after trading day, month after month, with seemingly no end in sight and so many frustratingly disappointing false rallies along the way. And there is no way of knowing what this is like until you've experienced it for yourself. Be prepared, manage risk and diversify accordingly, and know that you will be stronger and better for the experience no matter how challenging it may become in the future.

