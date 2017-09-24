Buy Halliburton

This article walks the reader through my reasoning for my BUY rating.

Sell-side analyst forward expectations for the company's top-line have improved in the year-to-date period, and I expect this newfound trend to continue at an accelerating rate.

Although the historical results have been less than stellar, Halliburton is well positioned for the upcoming oil price recovery.

Investment Thesis

Halliburton (HAL) is well positioned for the oil price recovery that I expect in the remainder of the year and in 2018. Primarily due to its relatively inexpensive valuation, improving fundamentals, bright growth prospects, strategic positioning and advantages over its primary competitor, I rate Halliburton a BUY.

Historical Picture Is Not Pretty

The following tables show the rapid deterioration in Halliburton's annual revenue, operating income and net income in the last three fiscal years:

I note that in fiscal year 2015, the company broke even, and in 2016, it showed billions of dollars in net loss primarily due to the significant drop in revenue driven by persistently low oil prices.

The Tide Has Turned

In the most recent four quarters, however, the company has sequentially grown its top-line at an accelerating rate with each quarter:

Sell-side analyst forward expectations for the company's top-line have also improved in the year-to-date period:

HAL Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Oil Prices Will Continue To Rise...

I keep close tabs on both global oil demand growth factors and supply dynamics by country. If you'd like to cruise through my nearly two dozen articles on the topic, please visit my author page for a comprehensive list, but I specifically recommend: (1) Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?, (2) Expect Global Oil Production Growth To Slow Down, and (3) Significant Oil Demand Revisions, all of which are recent and provide investors with a solid discussion of my oil price expectations.

In short, I expect WTI and Brent crude oil prices to reach $70 and $72 per barrel by year-end as Oil Glut Continues To Decline.

... Pulling Rig Count Higher

The primary reason why Halliburton's prospects have started to turn up in 2017 is the significant rise in U.S. oil rig count, which drives drilling and completion revenue:

US Oil Rig Count data by YCharts

As the above graph shows, however, the U.S. oil rig count has rolled over in August, following oil prices by four months. But Halliburton shareholders need not worry: as I discussed in my article, Don't Get Used To A Declining Rig Count, the quicker-than-expected decline in global oil inventories, will soon lead to higher oil prices, and drillers will likely want to hold on to the rigs and fracking crews that they have under contract in anticipation. This has significant favorable implications for oilfield service companies such as Halliburton and Schlumberger (SLB).

Choose Halliburton Over Schlumberger

Halliburton noted in its latest annual report that:

During 2016, Halliburton weathered the deep cyclical downturn in North America – and gained significant market share – because we helped our customers increase the efficiency of their operations through the quality of our services and superior technology.

This is extremely positive for long-term Halliburton shareholders as the company has emerged even stronger from the cyclical downturn, just as management predicted in the earnings calls throughout 2015.

Halliburton's fundamentals have also improved more quickly than its primary competitor, Schlumberger. The following graph compares Halliburton's top-line recovery with that of its competitor, showing a stark contrast in the last quarter:

HAL Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Management noted in the last quarterly earnings release that the results were primarily driven by continued strengthening of market conditions in North America, which were partially offset by pricing pressure internationally. Management added:

The Completion and Production division revenue increased 20% in the quarter and operating margins improved by 700 basis points to approximately 13%, driven by the strength in our production enhancement, cementing and completion tools product service lines.

Bottom Line

As I discussed in, OPEC Breaks Down U.S. Shale Growth, the vast majority of global supply growth in 2017 and 2018 is expected in North America, which bodes very well for Halliburton. Furthermore, Rystead Energy also recently indicated that completion activity in U.S. shale plays is set to increase substantially in 4Q17 and in 2018, which also is very positive for Halliburton.

Primarily due to its relatively inexpensive valuation, improving fundamentals, bright growth prospects, strategic positioning and advantages over its primary competitor, I rate Halliburton a BUY.

As my followers know, I keep a close eye on oil market dynamics as energy prices affect many of my investments. If you'd like to stay on top of my future articles on the energy sector, as well as other companies, please click the "Follow" button at the top of this page.



