The Best Dividend Fund: Not What You Expect

I propose a high-cost alternative to the best of the bargain-priced dividend ETFs. It outyields them and has been beating them handily for performance metrics.

Most of the opinions on dividend ETFs focus on their yields and costs. Funds having less than 0.1% fees are especially well regarded.

Is This The Best Dividend Fund?

I write a lot about CEFs (closed-end funds) and, less frequently, other avenues of income investing. I want to combine those viewpoints here and suggest a CEF that, in my view, solidly beats the best of the dividend-income ETFs. While I am an advocate for CEF investing, I am the first to admit that a well-chosen, low-cost ETF will usually prove better returns, especially in the equity asset classes. I'm going to argue that for dividend funds, the best choice is not a low-cost ETF, rather it is an expensive CEF that comes with a deep discount.

There are few closed-end funds I’ve written about that have generated as broad a range of opinions as Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF). I've covered it several times, always favorably. I continue to hold the fund and make money on it. Every time I bring it up, however, I hear from readers who find reasons why this fund is deadly and should, nay must, be avoided by all thinking investors. So, I’m going to update BIF yet again. Let’s face it, sometimes it’s gratifying to be able to say “I told you so.” And, I can, because BIF has been a clear winner from the time I first brought it to your attention. I'll not try to defend what happened prior to that time, but for me it's been a winner.

This time I want to approach the fund differently. First, I’ll bring us up to date on how the fund has been performing (gives me that I-told-you-so moment) (Pressed for time? I can summarize that in a couple of words - Quite Well - so, you can skip that part if you’re so inclined and go directly to the header on BIF as a Dividend Growth Fund). Then I will turn to my main thesis today, and look at it as a complement to a dividend growth portfolio. I’ll show why I think it is the best choice among the dividend and dividend growth funds.

Let me say at the outset that if you're among those who dismiss CEFs generally, and I know you're out there, keep an open mind and hold those opinions in check until you've seen the evidence for that statement. You may be surprised.

Updating Performance Stats

Last time I looked at BIF was this past July (BIF: Deep Discount And Strong Performance Make This Buffett Portfolio A Compelling Buy). You’ll notice I didn’t mince words; I called it a “compelling buy” up front in the headline.

What’s happened since?

One of the things I’ve been saying about BIF is that its deep discount has been shrinking and those who bought it near -20%, which is where it was when I first wrote about the fund (Boulder Growth & Income Fund: Leading The Market At A 20% Discount), were making money on that discount shrinkage alone. By July it had moved to -16%, so there was a 4% gain from the discount compression on top of any market gains for the fund.

But soon after my July review, the discount started moving in the other direction.

It’s picked up again and, at -16.1%, it’s just about back to where it was in July. I’ve made much of the gains on the discount movement as a component of the fund's market gains in previous articles, so perhaps returns have faltered since then? That’s not been the case. Here’s a chart of BIF vs. SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) for market price change, total return and, most importantly in my view, NAV change, since the last article.

As you can see, BIF has stayed right up with SPY and the S&P 500's record-breaking pace. There was a flat stretch in NAV gain in mid-July that corresponds with the discount dip seen in the first chart, but over the course of these 10 weeks, BIF is beating SPY. The discount helps, of course, but even at NAV, BIF is ahead, and for that period with a deepening discount, the discount was actually taking a toll on market returns, as seen in the mid-August BIF(Mkt):SPY swoon vs. the flat BIF(NAV):SPY for that period.

This is not a recent aberration. Here are charts for the last 18 months and one year:





It's true that as we go earlier, and we start to see less appealing results. I know I'll get the "yeah, but go back to inception" comments, so let me respond here to them all at once: BIF is not the same fund it was three or four years ago. BIF has seen extreme changes including a four-fund merger, new management (much smarter management, too, I'd add), and a new distribution policy that make earlier periods unsuitable for comparison.

Fees Are High

One thing I hear about CEFs generally, and BIF in particular, is that it is going to be impossible to beat the market over time with the high fees attached to CEFs. Again, a good point; BIF does, after all, carry a hefty 1.37% expense (plus 0.06% interest expenses to cover the 4% leverage). But this argument ignores the discount. I’m willing to pay 1.37% for a fund that’s discounted near -16%. I’m especially willing to pay 1.37% for a fund that is beating the market by a hefty margin.

I'm not naive about fees. I understand they take a toll on returns. But I'm more focused on net returns than gross fees. I think any thinking investor should be. If management is earning money for me, I have no objection to paying for that service. We can argue about active vs. passive management and low vs. high fees ad nauseam, but it means nothing in the general case when you are discussing specifics. And it's in the specifics where you gain or loss. So, specifically about BIF: I don't care about the fees. Those return charts should tell you all you need to know about why that is. But I'll keep going and reinforce that view with still more evidence.

Distribution Yield vs. Other CEFs

BIF is paying a distribution of 4%, just about twice that of SPY. And, as naysayers like to point out, its portfolio does not support that distribution on investment income (meaning dividends from the component holdings) alone. So, NAV takes on special significance here. BIF beats SPY at NAV even after paying out twice as much on a percentage basis.

To readers more used to the sorts of yields dividend ETFs generate, that 4% should sound high. But BIF’s distribution is low relative to other equity CEFs. And it is that low yield that keeps the discount in the mid-double-digit range. If the distribution were raised to be more in line with other equity CEFs, the discount would disappear, or, at a minimum, move well out of the mid- to high-teens that have been its perennial habitat. CEFs are all about income - high income - and 4% is well under what investors expect from a large-cap, domestic equity CEF. This despite the fact that large-cap, domestic equity doesn't pay anything like 4% in dividend yield. That is why we see that deep discount. But BIF is not built as an income fund to compete with other CEFs at the high-yield end of the scale. It is a total return fund. And it is succeeding admirably on that criterion as the charts above indicate.

Why Buy an Income Fund Anyway?

One of the things I often hear when writing about income investments goes along the lines of, “Why not just buy SPY (or whatever the flavor of the moment happens to be) and sell enough to get your targeted income level?” And in many cases that is the winning strategy. So, if we are going to make a case for equity CEFs, we have to show that we’re beating the market, right? Otherwise, just buy SPY and sell enough to get your targeted income. So go back, take a look at those charts again. Especially the total return numbers. Clearly this beat-the-market criterion is being met.

But let's see if just selling stock as an alternative to income funds works. Let's run a little experiment. What if we take the recommended strategy of selling occasional shares to get the extra income one can get from BIF? I’ve set an annual withdrawal of 8% from several sources: BIF, an equal-weight portfolio of two Eaton-Vance option-income CEFs (Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opps (ETW)), PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), and SPDR S&P 500. I’ve also added Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) for reasons that will be clear shortly.

The selection of the CEFs was, I’ll admit, somewhat arbitrary so let me justify the choices. The Eaton Vance funds are good representatives of high-income equity CEFs. ETY pays an 8.9% yield and ETW pays 9.26%. Using both gives a mix of domestic and global. They are not alone. You can find dozens more that will beat BIF handily on yield, but, I’d submit, not with the sustainability and stability of BIF’s blue-chip portfolio. That yield comes at a cost, even from the good funds. I added PDI, a fixed-income fund, because, in my view, it is the top income CEF overall. My feeling is that if you’re beating PDI, you’re doing a fantastic job. Again, we can argue that point but few can argue that PDI is not among the best choices for safe, sustainable income at the 8% or 9% level.

Each portfolio starts with $10,000. Remember, 8% income is being withdrawn at the rate of 0.667% monthly (the CEFs are all monthly payers). Where income is higher than 8%, the remainder is reinvested; where it's less, shares are sold to get the income to the monthly target. To keep it simple, no allowance is made for trading costs, which should tend to favor the lower yielders, where shares have to be sold, slightly.

Here are the results for the past 18 months:

18 Months Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR BIF $10,000 $14,953 30.76% ETY/ETW $10,000 $13,140 19.97% PDI $10,000 $14,391 27.46% BRK.B $10,000 $13,332 21.13% SPY $10,000 $13,018 19.22%

The past year:

1 Year Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR BIF $10,000 $12,160 21.60% ETY/ETW $10,000 $11,568 15.68% PDI $10,000 $12,133 21.33% BRK.B $10,000 $11,930 19.30% SPY $10,000 $11,513 15.13%

And, the past three months:

3 Months Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR BIF $10,000 $10,701 31.15% ETY/ETW $10,000 $10,232 9.60% PDI $10,000 $10,447 19.12% BRK.B $10,000 $10,936 43.03% SPY $10,000 $10,276 11.52%

How can a portfolio of large-cap value stocks turn in that kind of performance? The answer is obvious: It’s that double-digit discount. When you can buy a portfolio like BIF’s discounted at -16 to -18%, you are getting a huge jump start on returns.

Before leaving this topic, take a minute to look at PDI's place in those comparisons as well if you were wondering why I consider it so highly.

The Portfolio

We see a lot written about “Buffett Portfolios” on Seeking Alpha. Seems like twice a week or so the top reads on the front page have some author giving a take on the Buffett mojo. Well, BIF is the quintessential Buffett Portfolio. To start with it hold 30% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hathaway, which is why I included BRK.B in the comparisons above. The rest of the portfolio has a strong influence from Berkshire’s holdings. Just look at the top 10 holdings:

So maybe the best question is “Why not just buy BRK.B?” To answer that, let’s refresh the 18-month chart from the top of the article by adding BRK.B to the comparison:

The power of the double-digit discount is evident.

BIF as a Dividend Growth Fund

Perhaps the best comparison is not with other CEFs or SPY, or even Berkshire Hathaway, but with dividend ETFs. This is a large-cap, domestic fund paying a 4% yield, which sounds a lot like a higher-yielding dividend ETF, right? So, that's where I want to spend the rest of this article.

Taking dividend ETFs as the criterion, BIF’s 4% yield is highly competitive, well it's even more than competitive it's at the top of the charts for all but the most stretch-for-yield under-performers in the category. If you consider that statement an exaggeration, do the numbers and get back to me. Maybe I've missed something, but I can't find a dividend ETF that's paying 4% and clocking gains to compete with BIF.

Here, I’ll select three low-cost dividend CEFs that are among the most popular among dividend growth investors at SA and fairly typical of the category in terms of yield and returns. These are: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO). These are not funds that stretch for high yields. They are solid choices for growth-with-income ETFs and certainly representative of the best of the category.

How do they compare to BIF on yield and costs:

Yield Fees BIF 4.02% 1.37% VIG 2.08% 0.08% SCHD 3.00% 0.07% DGRO 2.08% 0.08%

BIF’s yield, while low for a CEF, is well above the ETFs. And BIF's fees are in another category altogether, 20 times the low-fee SCHD on a percentage basis. But let's not overreact to those fees just yet. The real point is BIF’s performance relative to the low-cost ETFs. Here is the past year. Other time frames are essentially the same. Only DGRO comes close.

Price return (distribution income withdrawn) was more than 4 percentage points better than the best of the ETFs [DGRO] even with BIF paying nearly twice its distribution yield. The other two funds aren’t even in the race. And total return, which takes that yield advantage into full consideration, really shows BIF’s strength relative to the dividend ETFs.

As for the dividend growth part, this remains to be seen but I consider prospects for growth of the distribution to be good. Last November BIF’s distribution was raised 3%. Shareholders have made clear that they would like to see more. The fund manager’s letters in recent reports have emphasized this conflict. This is, after all, a fund that holds some 30% of its portfolio in stocks that pay no dividend at all. I suspect strongly that we will be seeing another increase this fall. Maybe another 3%, maybe a bit more. Distributions have been announced through October’s monthly payment. If the usual pattern holds, we’ll find out on or about Nov. 10 what the next round of distributions will be.

Summary

BIF remains, in my view, a solid buy among domestic equity funds.

If you’re concerned about an overextended domestic market, its value-focused portfolio should hold up well in a downturn.

If you want, need or expect higher income from a CEF, you can beat the best of them by drawing down the share count periodically. I get it that most CEF investors and dividend-growth investors do not want to take this course, but it is a common objection I hear to using CEFs for income so I thought it is worth noting. And I think you'd be hard pressed to find other CEFs that can compete with that strategy on an overall income plus growth basis.

Finally (and this one is the primary take-home message of the article): If you want to approach BIF as a part of a dividend growth portfolio, even a core holding in such a portfolio, consider that it pays out a solid 4%, offers market-beating returns and has been turning in a much better performance record than the low-cost dividend ETFs. Should you buy a low-cost dividend ETF, even one of the best, or go with this higher-yielding, higher-performing fund that you can buy at a -16% discount? I'd think the answer to that would be obvious.

One last point. For those of you who are new to BIF, be aware that there is a lot written on the fund on SA. My articles can be found here and several other SA authors have addressed the fund here. The comments do an excellent job of providing the alternate point of view. Do your own due diligence as always, but these are a good place to start.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIF, BRK.B, ETY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.