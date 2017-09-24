MLP Yields 15%, Insiders Buying, Attractive Risk/Reward Balance

NGL does come with risks, but even making pessimistic assumptions, it is cheap at the current price.

NGL management is implementing changes to solidify results. Should NGL hit the bottom end of its guidance, the shares could offer a 27% upside potential.

The CEO just purchased $665k worth of shares and now owns 1.9% of the total shares outstanding. The company also authorized a $15 million share repurchase program.

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Philip Mause.

NGL Energy Partners, L.P. (NGL) is an MLP with a diverse set of businesses; it closed recently at $10.50 and pays an annual distribution of $1.56 per unit for a yield of 14.9%. It has been on a roller coaster the past two years. In mid-2014, NGL traded in the $40's. It then crashed in late 2015, getting down below $6 in early 2016. It then recovered into the $20's in late 2016 and early 2017 before crashing once again. NGL was one of the "dislocated MLPs" that traded at ridiculously low prices in early 2016.

Business Lines - NGL has 5 business lines. Unlike some MLPs, NGL has some exposure to the vagaries of energy pricing and volume demand. Two of its important business lines have experienced distress in this regard in recent quarters. At least three of its businesses involve carrying substantial inventories of either natural gas liquids or refined petroleum products. NGL does use hedges to limit the risk associated with these inventories and the accounting for the variation in the value of the inventories and the value of the hedges complicates its financial results.

1. Crude Oil Logistics - This business involves transporting and storing crude oil. In some cases, NGL purchases oil in the field and resells it at the point of pipeline in-take or storage. In addition,NGL has opened and now operates the new Grand Mesa Pipeline which has increased the importance of this business line enormously by adding over $100 million in adjusted EBITDA (or "AE"). The Grand Mesa part of the business is long-term fixed fee contract based and should be more stable than many of NGL's other businesses. Grand Mesa is still ramping up and should create higher numbers in this business line going forward.

2. Water Solutions - This line of business involves taking away and disposing of the enormous quantities of waste water associated with modern drilling. It is a volume based business and there is some revenue associated with the recovery of hydrocarbons from the waste water. Its performance varies with the amount of drilling which in turn is affected by the world oil price. On the other hand, NGL does not take any inventory price risk with this business

3. Liquids - This business involves buying, transporting, storing and marketing natural gas liquids. NGL has added some facilities in the past year for Murphy Oil which enhance its operational and earnings potential in this business line and which should lead to better results going forward. The business should perform better in the long run. This line of business also includes the large scale marketing of butane to refineries for gasoline blending. There is also some fee based storage of liquids. The business does involve some exposure to price spread risk and inventory mark down risk.

4. Retail Propane - NGL owns and operates a geographically diverse group of retail propane operations. It has been expanding this business line with a roll up strategy. It markets heavily in the residential market and is, therefore, weather sensitive because a great deal of propane consumption varies with the number of heating degree days. This business has been adversely affected by two consecutive very warm winters.

5. Refined Products - In this business, NGL buys refined products - usually in the Gulf area or the Mid-West - and then uses contracted pipeline capacity to ship the products to markets - primarily in the Northeast and Middle Atlantic states. NGL has reserved capacity on certain pipelines which gives it a competitive advantage in this market. This is the business line in which NGL has suffered the most serious recent declines.

The table below provides the AE (in thousands of dollars) for each of the business lines and for NGL as a whole for its most recent quarter (the first quarter of fiscal 2018 - which ended on June 30, 2017 - NGL has a fiscal year which ends on March 31) and for the year-ago quarter. Negative AE is reflected in parentheses.

Q1 2017 (ends 6/30/16) Q1 2018 (ends 6/30/17) Crude Oil Logistics $9,752 $25,805 Water Solutions $10,351 $22,052 Liquids $5,550 ($1,261) Retail Propane $7,425 $6,596 Refined Products $37,332 ($7,799) Total $63,809 $38,784

This table tells the story of NGL's recent problems. Crude Oil Logistics saw a massive increase due to the opening of the Grand Mesa Pipeline. Water Solutions did well due to increased drilling activity. Retail Propane slid a bit due to the overhang of the warm winter. Liquids took a hit due to pricing. But the big problem was in the Refined Products business line with a year over year delta of roughly a negative $45 million (more than the AE for the entire company).

The Refined Products story is a complicated one and was understandably dealt with at some length in NGL's most recent conference call. Management indicated that the abysmal quarterly performance was significantly due to a mismatch in the accounting for inventory valuation and associated hedges. Apparently, the inventory write down hit the current quarter whereas the offsetting hedge appreciation will show up in future quarters. A good deal of what we believe about NGL depends upon how accurate this description of the relevant accounting really is. Apparently, a very important pipeline for NGL is Colonial (on which it has reserved line space) and - in the most recent quarter - it became unprofitable to ship on Colonial due to changes in the price spread for refined products at opposite ends of the pipeline.

As a result of lower-than-expected results in its Refined Products business, NGL management lowered guidance twice recently, which has resulted in the stock falling by 53.4% in the past 6 months as depicted in the chart below:

Fiscal 2018 Guidance - In the conference call, NGL affirmed full-year guidance to Adjusted Ebitda (or "AE") of between $475 and 500 million. This guidance appears aggressive in light of the worrisome first-quarter results, but it reflects the general assumption that Grand Mesa (and some other projects and acquisitions) will pull AE up roughly $100 million from the fiscal 2017 level of $380 million. We can pencil in DCF levels based on reasonable assumptions about cash interest expense, preferred dividends, and maintenance capex.

The table below provides Distributable Cash Flow (or DCF) calculations (in millions of dollars) using the ends of the guidance AE range. Cash interest expense is based on annualizing the first-quarter number, preferred stock dividends are based on current outstanding units and distribution levels, and maintenance capex (MCE) is based upon a company presentation and is consistent with (actually a bit above) last year. Per unit calculations are based upon a 120.9 million unit count.

Low Estimate High Estimate Adjusted Ebitda $475 $500 Interest $185.6 $185.6 Preferred Dividend $44.9 $44.9 Maintenance Capex $30 $30 DCF $214.2 $239.2 DCF Per Unit $1.77 $1.98

If NGL can hit its guidance numbers, DCF will cover the $1.56 dividend and - at its current price - NGL is a bargain price at roughly 5.9 times current year DCF using the bottom-end of the company's guidance.

Dividend History and Coverage - NGL initiated dividends in 2011 at 33.75 cents per quarter and gradually inched up quarter over quarter to the level of 64 cents between 10/15 and 2/16. Like many MLPs, it cut its dividend in 2016 to 39 cents and has been at that level ever since.

Coverage depends completely on whether NGL matches it guidance or, on the other hand, continues to produce disappointing results like those in the most recent quarter. As the above table indicates, results within the guidance range would cover the dividend comfortably. In its most recent conference call, NGL indicated confidence that it would cover the dividend by a multiple of at least 1.2 times for the complete current year. That would imply DCF of $1.87 per unit which is consistent with the calculations in the above table.

Management Confidence & Insider Buying - Management has displayed confidence in the company with its 2 recent actions.

NGL has authorized a $15 million share repurchase program for the remainder of this calendar year, which is equivalent to 1.3% of total units outstanding.

In addition the CEO, M. Michael Keimbill purchased 75,000 units at a price of $8.86 on September 11 for a total purchase price of $664,500 which we consider a significant purchase. Mr. Keimbil now owns nearly 2.3 million units, which represent 1.9% of the total outstanding units. Insider buying at the current low price could indicate that management confidence that they will hit their guidance, and that stock is very cheap.

Management Feedback - We contacted this week NGL management to ask them what they are doing to ensure that they will meet their guidance. Their Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Trey Karlovich, replied to us:

We have missed earnings two quarters in a row due to our refined products business struggling in the current market but have made changes to our business that we believe will result in improved performance and less volatility. The market expects results and we are working to deliver, including changing our operating approach, re-contracting and evaluating potential asset sales to reduce debt. We are focused on improving the share price.

It is good to hear that we may be seeing a more steady profitability for the business model of NGL, and possibly better results. If this materializes, the price of NGL stock could see a significant price recovery.

Risks - The biggest risk is that the management prediction of future quarter offsets of most recent quarter losses due to accounting and hedge pricing factors do not play out. This would almost certainly lead to AE well below guidance. In addition, the current fiscal year includes the coming winter. NGL has made its projections for propane sales based on an average of the past three winters. This would include the two very warm most recent winters, but it would also include one winter which was colder. Thus, this average would overestimate heating degree days if we have another winter like the last one. Another risk is a downturn in drilling activity which would adversely affect the Water Solutions and Crude Oil Logistics business lines.

Recent events remind us of the potential for catastrophic risks such as storms and/or earthquakes. NGL is not unique in being subject to these risks, but they are a factor. The Colonial Pipeline which is used extensively by NGL's Refined Products business closed briefly during the hurricane which hit Houston, but it appears to have reopened. NGL has not indicated whether this had a materially adverse effect on its business.

Bad results for NGL could lead to a downward spiral. NGL has debt covenants which limit leverage to a multiple of 5.5 times and it is currently at the 5.2 level. Sufficiently bad numbers would lead to a dividend cut and dilutive offerings of common and/or preferred units. While this is unlikely, it is a risk factor common in the MLP sector of which investors should be aware.

Bottom Line - NGL will probably always trade at a discount (in terms of its price/DCF multiple) due to the earnings volatility associated with price sensitive and weather sensitive lines of business. On the other hand, There are several reasons to be optimistic including the share repurchase program, the insider buying, and our communication with management. If NGL can hit the bottom end of its guidance range (DCF of $1.77 per unit), it should trade at least 7.5 times DCF which would imply a price of $13.3 and sustain its dividend; this would imply 27% upside from the current price. A return to the $20 range is unlikely in the near term due to investor morale problems and perceptions of earnings volatility but investors here can do nicely. For investors with a degree of risk aversion, NGL's preferred stock (NGL-B) may be attractive. It pays a fixed dividend of 9% which adjusts to a LIBOR plus 721.3 basis points rate in 2022. We recently wrote on the NGL-B preferred shares. For those interested, please click HERE.

Note: All images/tables above were extracted from the Company's website, unless otherwise stated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.