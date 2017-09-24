Writing Tips For Financial Advisor Websites' 'About Us' Page

There are as many Do's as Don'ts to follow as you create your 'About Us' page.

Clients are looking at websites to learn about services but also the financial professionals who are delivering them.

When thinking about the important elements of financial advisor websites, does the “About Us” page rank at the top? If not, it may be worth a second look to enhance this page. This is because when a potential client comes to your website, they’re not only looking for information on your services and experience, but also for who you are. After all, they’re potentially trusting you with their hard-earned money. A lackluster “About Us” page, or the absence of one entirely, can be unappealing to potential clients who want to know there is a person behind the business side of the relationship.

How can you make sure you’re including the right information in this section of your website? Here is a list of dos and don’ts for your “About Us” page:

Do: Include general information about yourself. A brief professional bio and a few personal hobbies/interests and family information is enough to show you are qualified, but also still just another person who they can relate to on a personal level. For example: John Smith has a degree in finance and is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP). When he’s not helping clients realize their financial goals, he enjoys spending time with his family and golfing.

Also, if applicable, this is a good place to add your personal philosophy on how you do business, and/or what makes you passionate about your work.

Don’t: Overshare information. A professional bio can include education and work experience, but shouldn’t read like a resume. And personal information should be kept vague and general. For example: John Smith graduated from the University of Anytown with a degree in finance in 1995 and a 3.5 GPA, and in 1996 became a Certified Financial Planner (CFP). When he’s not helping clients realize their financial goals, he enjoys spending time with his 2 children, Emily and Jacob, his wife, Lisa and golfing at Jonesville Golf Club.

Do: Include information on key staff members. If you have others in the office who will be handling any aspect of your clients’ accounts, be sure to introduce them and include their interests and general personal information. This shows a “team” mentality, and also shows transparency on your part. If you market yourself as a one-person operation, but clients see other faces when they come for an appointment, this can be off-putting.

Don’t: Keep outdated staff information, i.e. former employees. If someone leaves a position, be sure to remove them from the website. Also, if someone looks drastically different, it’s best to have updated photos taken to remain current and not cause confusion when clients can’t recognize staff members they see on the website. Also, when taking photos, don’t just use headshots. Photos of staff members participating in teambuilding activities and/or local charity events shows a sense of community and helps soften and elevate your overall image.

Do: Use this area of your website to include any awards, accolades, or possibly even customer testimonials. Remember, this section is all about building trust; showing how you have helped others is a great soft-sell approach and it backs up your credibility as a trusted partner.

Don’t: Make the page all about you. While this may seem conflicting with the title, the point is to not talk too much about yourself but rather speak to how you can partner with your clients to help them achieve their financial goals.

Do: Consider this and every other area of the website a sales tool and opportunity for leads.

Don’t: Use the “About Us” section for a hard sell. While you can use it to establish authority on your area(s) of expertise, this isn’t the place to use hard selling tactics. Instead, use this as a platform to link visitors out to other pages of your website that go into detail about specific products and services. When possible, avoid linking to pages off of your website. If you do, be sure to have the link open in a new window so it is not taking visitors off your site entirely.

Do: Keep information current. While it may seem obvious to update relevant industry information on the other pages of your website and blog, remember to also keep the “About Us” page updated as well. Perhaps you have been given a new award, or you are now a volunteer with a local organization; these are important aspects of your personal and professional life that can help attract clients and help you stand out from competitors.

Don’t: Forget to include a call to action or contact form. Again, this page should be considered a soft sales tool, and leaving off a call to action could miss opportunities for potential clients to reach out to you. Be sure to either include your direct email address or create a contact form on the page that sends responses to you directly.

Keeping the “About Us” page of your website current and relevant should be a key part of your overall web strategy, and the tips listed above are a great way to make those pages stand out and help bring in customers and reassure clients that they are using a financial advisor they can trust for years to come.

