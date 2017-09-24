5 Reasons I Bought Altria And You Should Consider Doing The Same

Of course, as with all contrarian investments, there is always the risk that "this time really is different".

As a contrarian, value-focused dividend growth investor, I see Altria as an appealing, and counterintutively, low-risk opportunity to lock in: high-yield, strong drividend growth, and market-beating total return potential.

Now the FDA has announced it's planning on reducing nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels, causing the share price to plummet 20% to 52-week lows.

However, this has been true for decades, and Altria has managed to defy the odds and become the best performing stock of the past 50 years.

There are few more hated industries than tobacco, and Altria, with its exclusive focus on the US, operates in a particularly grim regulatory environment.

As part of my newly launched, real money dividend growth portfolio, EDDGE 3.0, which I am tracking publicly on Seeking Alpha, I have made some large contrarian investments lately including:

The underlying theme of these investments is that both stocks are some of the most hated on Wall Street right now, and based on Altria's (MO) recent stock performance over the last few weeks (it's now at a 52-week low), it appears investor sentiment about this legendary dividend aristocrat (and in two years a dividend king) isn't much better.

Source: StockCharts.com

However, it's also true that Altria has been the best investment of the last 50 years (despite the government's continued attempts on its life), generating 20.6% CAGR returns and multiplying shareholder wealth by a mind-blowing 6,638 fold.

Thus historical precedent would indicate there is a good chance that Altria will continue to finding ways to enriching dividend lovers for many years to come, including with ongoing market-beating total returns.

Let's take a look at the five reasons I bought Altria for my portfolio, and why I am confident that "this time isn't different".

The Ultimate Wide Moat Business

The above quote indicates why Warren Buffett, despite not owning tobacco stocks because of negative sentiment towards the industry, thinks that cigarette makers have an excellent, wide moat, cash rich business model.

And among tobacco companies they don't get much better or moatier than Altria, whose Marlboro brand has had a stranglehold on US cigarette market share for 35 years.

Source: Altria Investor Presentation

In fact, Altria's overall market share in US cigarettes is just over 50%, and thanks to the immense customer loyalty smokers show towards their preferred brands, Altria has immense pricing power that allows it to annually hike prices and grow its top line slowly but surely despite steady declines in cigarette volumes.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

In addition to cigarettes, Altria's Skoal and Copenhagen chewing tobacco brands have similarly dominant positions in their respective markets, and their volumes are growing.

Combine Altria's market-leading brands and pricing power with strong cost cutting, thanks to its economies of scale (management is targeting $300 million in annual expense reductions), and you get fantastic profitability and strong free cash flow margins from which to pay the company's generous, secure, and fast growing dividend.

Altria 12-Month Trailing Profitability

Company Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital Altria 46.8% 75.2% 22.7% 39.3% 189.4% 31.3% Industry Average 65.9% 41.7% NA 27.2% -649.8% NA

Sources: Morningstar, GuruFocus

Altria's Growth Path Forward

While cigarettes are and will continue to be Altria's bread and butter business (80% of operating profits even in 2024), ultimately the company will need to expand beyond the smokeable market in order to keep growing.

Fortunately the smokeless business, anchored by chewing tobacco is doing well, and the company continues to gain market share in vaping through its Nu Mark subsidiary.

More promising still is IQOS, the heat-not-burn product that Philip Morris International (PM) has been finding success with overseas (very high conversion rates) and which Altria has filed for regulatory approval to bring to the US.

Source: Philip Morris International Investor Presentation

Next we can't forget that Altria owns a 10.5% stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) which is currently paying the company about $782 million a year in dividends (3.9% of total revenue).

Currently analysts are projecting a 14.8% dividend growth rate for BUD over the next decade, which I think is much too optimistic. However, if Anheuser-Busch is able to achieve even half that, then within a decade, its dividends to Altria will more than double to $1.6 billion.

And, of course, there's the more speculative growth potential from the likely inevitable (though still many years away) legalization of recreational marijuana, which cash-rich giants such as Altria are likely to quickly dominate, once Federal laws are changed.

Source: Bloomberg

Already several states have made recreational marijuana legal, and according to Bloomberg, the potential annual market size is about $45 billion.

If Altria can snap up 25% to 50% of this market, that would represent $11.25 to $22.5 billion in additional sales, which would truly be a game-changing growth driver.

Regulatory Concerns Likely Overblown

While the headline news regarding the FDA's nicotine lowering plans are certainly frightening, it's important for investors to keep a few important things in mind.

First, the new regulations would take years to go into effect, and be phased in gradually. This means that Altria has time to adjust its business model, with greater focus on cigarette alternatives which the FDA has said it's eager to “strike an appropriate balance between regulation and encouraging development of innovative tobacco products that may be less dangerous than cigarettes.”

Altria's vaping division, Nu Mark, already has 55% market share, and is steadily growing. In addition the very fact that the FDA is likely to impose strict regulation of the vaping industry in the future (despite its support of vaping in theory) is likely to ensure Altria's dominance of this fast growing market.

That's because the regulations the FDA is considering (pushed back to 2022 implementation) will likely create so much expensive red tape (5,000 hours of paperwork and $3 to $20 million in additional per product cost) as to price out any smaller competitors and ensure that large, established tobacco companies will continue to own an oligopoly on nicotine delivery (which is their actual business model).

In the meantime lowering nicotine levels isn't likely to hurt Altria's volumes in the short to medium term but rather increase it. After all, the nature of addiction is that users want their fix, and so cutting the amount of the active ingredient by 50% to 75% could very well force smokers to increase how much of Altria's product they consume.

Now, I'm not saying that smokers would double or quadruple their consumption, perfectly offsetting potential decreases in nicotine levels. After all there is a limit to how many packs a day a person can smoke, as well as the financial limitations of consumers' wallets. This is due to high state and local cigarette excise taxes, which now top $18 billion a year.

For example, New York City is considering raising the minimum price of a pack of cigarettes to $13 per pack. Thus a smoker in the big apple who consumes a pack a day could soon be shelling out $390 a month on their habit. So it's not likely they can increase that to $780 to $1,560 to fully offset the lower nicotine amounts the FDA may require in the future.

However, we can't forget the fact that Americans are a stubborn lot, who have a rich history of finding ways around government regulations. For example, during prohibition, we literally became a nation of outlaws who refused to give up alcohol; laws be darned.

In New York, the state with the highest (and rising) cigarette taxes, a stunning 58% of all cigarettes consumed are bought on the black market, meaning smuggled in from low tax states such as Virginia, Delaware, and West Virginia.

When the latest proposed $2.5 per pack increase goes through, that number is sure to rise.

The bottom line being that while headline risk from new government regulations, anti-smoking programs, and higher cigarette taxes may seem to doom Altria, the fact is that as long as there is demand for nicotine, consumers will find a way to get it; and wide-moat, cash-rich Altria will similarly find a way to supply their desires.

Fortress-Like Balance Sheet

Company Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Altria 0.6 18.91 52% 0.83 A- Industry Average 2.14 NA 85% 1.01 NA

Sources: Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs

In order for Altria to successfully navigate the increasingly challenging tobacco industry while maintaining a secure and growing dividend, it needs a strong balance sheet, so that it maintains good financial flexibility to reinvest in its future growth opportunities.

Fortunately, the company has one of the least levered balance sheets in the industry, with an exceptionally low leverage ratio, moderate debt to capital ratio, and a sky-high interest coverage ratio that ensures it a very strong investment grade credit rating. This in turn provides it with bountiful access to low-cost debt.

Strong Dividend Profile

Company Yield TTM Payout Ratio Projected 10 Year Annual Dividend Growth Expected 10 Year Annual Total Return Altria 4.2% 34.9% 7% to 9% 11.2% to 13.2% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1%

Sources: Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs, GuruFocus, FactSet Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com

At the end of the day, the only reason to own Altria is as a high-yield dividend growth stock. That means that we need to consider three things: the yield, the dividend security, and the likely future payout growth.

Fortunately thanks to its industry-leading balance sheet, and management's stated goal of paying out 80% of adjusted EPS as dividends (the above low ratio is due to a one-time earnings benefit from the SABMiller acquisition by Anheuser-Busch InBev), Altria's dividend remains rock solid.

Better yet, thanks to ongoing cost cutting and increasing buybacks ($4 billion in the next year alone), management thinks it can translate low 2% sales growth into 7.5% to 9.5% adjusted EPS growth in 2017.

Over the long term, analysts think Altria will be able to generate about 2.4% sales growth, 7.9% annual adjusted EPS growth, and 7.4% dividend growth, figures I find reasonable, and that match management's own long-term goals of 7% to 9% adjusted EPS and dividend growth.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

That's also in line with the recent historical dividend growth rate (post spin-offs).

Combined with the current generous payout, that would likely result in long-term total returns of about 11.6%, 27% above the market's historical total return of 9.1% CAGR since 1871.

Even better? Altria's low beta of 0.63 (it's 37% less volatile than the S&P 500) means the risk-adjusted total return profile is actually 18.4%, more than double the risk-adjusted return potential of the broader market.

Valuation Is Now Attractive

Company Forward PE Historical PE Yield Historical Yield Altria 17.6 14.0 4.2% 5.3% Industry Median 18.7 NA 3.6% NA

Source: GuruFocus

Even with the 20% price decline, using the most popular valuation metrics (forward PE ratio and dividend yield), Altria doesn't appear all that undervalued. After all, compared to its historical norms, it's still trading at a premium.

However, as a long-term dividend growth investor what I ultimately care about is the payouts, and so my favorite valuation method is a discounted dividend model, or DDM.

Forward Dividend Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety $2.64 7% (conservative case) $69.07 5.7% 10% 8% (likely case) $74.07 16% 9% (bullish case) $80.79 23%

Sources: Management Guidance, GuruFocus

The key with a DDM is to find the net present value of all future dividends (since that's the only reason for owning Altria).

To do so I use a 9% discount rate, because the discount rate is the opportunity cost of money. That means that the best default alternative to investing in Altria (a low cost S&P 500 index ETF) is likely to, after expenses, generate 9.0% total returns.

Using 4% as a terminal growth rate, I estimate that Altria's most likely fair value is about $74, which means that the stock is potentially 16% undervalued, due to the market underestimating its future dividend growth rate by about 40%.

That in turn means that this bluest of tobacco blue chips currently represents one of the few high-quality, undervalued, high-yield dividend growth opportunities you can find in today's overheated market.

Risks To Consider

While I believe Altria is likely to continue generating strong dividend growth and market-beating total returns (I wouldn't own it otherwise), at the same time, there are plenty of risks to consider.

First and foremost, we need to consider the fact that US regulators are not likely to ever stop their quest to kill the tobacco industry.

That not just includes the FDA's most recent plans to lower nicotine levels as well as potentially interfering with Altria's plans to expand its menthol offerings (outright menthol ban) but also it dragging its feet on regulations regarding non-burning tobacco alternatives such as IQOS.

There is also future regulatory uncertainty regarding vaping products such as Nu Mark which, despite several studies from the UK showing orders of magnitude less dangerous than cigarettes, the anti-tobacco crusaders also seem hell-bent on quashing.

Then of course there's the individual states that continue to pummel the company with ever rising excise taxes, such as California's recent $2 per pack tax increase (from $0.87 a pack to $2.87), which the company says will likely result in a 1% decrease in sales volumes.

Meanwhile, New York City, which never met a smoking regulation it didn't like, has plans to raise its own excise taxes by $2.5 per pack to ensure a minimum price of $13 per pack.

Such sky-high prices will probably have a negative effect on Altria's sales within the city, though obviously they will also result in greater black market activity (consumers purchasing in lower tax states) or purchasing cigarettes online (tax free).

Ultimately the fact remains that US smoking rates, which have fallen from 42% in 1955 to 15% in 2015, and are likely to continue falling at about 3% to 4% a year. So investing in Altria is ultimately a bet that management will continue its exceptional track record of adjusting to harsh industry conditions, and successfully executing on its cigarette (which makes up 85% of current sales) alternative growth strategies.

Bottom Line: Despite Regulatory Concerns, Altria Continues To Be A Worthy High-Yield, Dividend Growth Holding

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that Altria can't or won't fall further. In fact, I hope it does so I can add at even lower prices and higher yields.

However, given the current 52-weeks lows, the strong dividend growth profile, bomb-proof balance sheet, and the company's likely future success with none-burning tobacco nicotine delivery systems (IQOS and Nu Mark), and the massive potential (if speculative) opportunity presented by recreational marijuana, I am reasonably confident that Altria will continue enriching income investors for years and likely decades to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.