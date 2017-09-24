7 Dividend Increases: September 18-22, 2017

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in future earnings growth potential. This past week, seven companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including two of my DivGro holdings. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN)

TXN designs, manufactures and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. It markets and sells semiconductor products through a direct sales force and through distributors, as well as online. TXN was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.



The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 24.00% to 62¢ per share. The dividend is payable November 13, with an ex-dividend date of October 30.

• JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPM is a financial holding company providing investment banking, financial services, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. With assets of about $2.6 trillion, the company serves many prominent corporate, institutional, and government clients around the world. JPM was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.



The company declared a quarterly dividend of 56¢ per share, an increase of 12.00% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on October 21 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 6.

• Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Founded in 1975 and based in Redmond, Washington, MSFT is a technology company with worldwide operations. The company’s products include operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, productivity and business solutions applications, software development tools, video games, and online advertising. MSFT also designs, manufactures, and sells several hardware devices.



On September 19, the company declared a dividend of 42¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 7.69% increase. All shareholders of record on November 16 will receive the new dividend on December 16.

• McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

MCD operates and franchises restaurants that serve locally relevant menus of food and drink in more than 100 countries worldwide. The company operates primarily as a franchisor, owning the land and building for both franchised and company-operated restaurant sites. MCD was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.



The board of directors of MCD has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.01 per share. The new dividend is 7.45% above the prior dividend of 94¢ per share. The first payment will be on December 15 to shareholders of record on December 1. The ex-dividend date is November 30.

• U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Minneapolis-based USB is a financial services holding company that provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, businesses, and institutions in the United States. Its services are available through a network of more than 3,000 banking offices and a network of about 5,000 ATMs. USB was founded in 1863.



On September 19, the company declared a dividend of 30¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 7.14% increase. The dividend is payable on October 16 to shareholders of record on September 29. USB will trade ex-dividend on September 28.

• Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH)

WASH is a bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a range of financial services, including commercial, residential and consumer lending, retail and commercial deposit products, and wealth management. WASH founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.



Recently, WASH increased its quarterly dividend to 39¢ per share, an increase of 2.63% over the prior dividend of 38¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on October 13 to shareholders of record on October 2, with an ex-dividend date of September 29.

• W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

Founded in 1973 and based in New York, WPC is an independent equity REIT (real estate investment trust) engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. WPC primarily invests in commercial properties generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants, including retail, office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, and hotel properties.



On September 20, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 100¢ per share to $1.01 per share, an increase of 0.50%. All shareholders of record on October 2 will receive the new dividend on October 16.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I include charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, TXN, MSFT, and MCD.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

TXN's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in TXN in January 2007 would have returned 12% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MSFT's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in MSFT in January 2007 would have returned 10.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MCD's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in MCD in January 2007 would have returned 14.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).



Disclosure: I am/we are long MCD,MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.