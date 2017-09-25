Qualcomm And The NXP Semiconductor Acquisition

If the deal does not get approved Qualcomm has many other choices.

Qualcomm's (QCOM) tender offer for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) would have expired on Friday, but it has been extended through the end of October. This gives Qualcomm more time to get regulatory approval, but even if the deal falls through, Qualcomm would not be a bad investment at the current level, I believe.

Qualcomm announced on Friday that its tender offer for NXP Semiconductor's shares has been extended until October 20, 2017 -- a necessary move since the company is still waiting for approval in Europe.

The European Commission has put the ongoing investigation regarding the acquisition on hold earlier this month, as it is taking a very close look, since Dutch NXP Semiconductors is one of the biggest semiconductor companies in all of the European Union. It is likely that Qualcomm's tender offer will have to be extended further, as the decision by the European Union could be announced as late as December.

Non-approval would mean two things for Qualcomm:

First, the company would be liable to pay $2 billion to NXP Semiconductors if the deal does not happen due to Qualcomm's faults (which includes the failure to obtain regulatory approval). This would be a one-time negative for Qualcomm, though, and due to the fact that Qualcomm's cash reserves total a whopping $38 billion right now, the impact on the company's cash holdings would be rather small.

Second, Qualcomm would not be able to acquire NXP Semiconductors, which means that the company's growth outlook would dim, and the forecasted positive impact on Qualcomm's earnings per share (on a non-GAAP basis) would not materialize. This would be more of a longer-term headwind for Qualcomm, but one that the company could easily recover from if it uses its cash reserves in the right way.

QCOM Cash and Short Term Investments (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Since Qualcomm's cash holdings total $38 billion, which is almost exactly half as much as the company's market capitalization, Qualcomm could easily make another move in order to acquire another company instead of NXP Semiconductors, as there are several other semiconductor companies trading in the $10 billion to $40 billion market capitalization range.

Another option would be for Qualcomm to repurchase its own shares instead of buying up the shares of another semiconductor company:

QCOM Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Qualcomm has lowered its share count considerably over the last couple of years, but recently the buyback pace has been subdued, which has resulted in a relatively flat share count over the last year.

If Qualcomm would spend the same $38 billion it plans to spend on NXP Semiconductors' shares on its own shares, the company could repurchase 730 million shares (assuming an average share price of $52), which would lower the company's share count by a whopping 49%. Let's take a look at what that would mean for the company's remaining shareholders:

Qualcomm earned $3.9 billion over the last year, its earnings per share would thus rise to $5.13 (all else equal). That means that shares would be trading at roughly ten times trailing GAAP EPS.

Qualcomm's free cash flows over the last year totaled $3.8 billion. The free cash flow per share number would thus -- all else equal -- rise to $5.00.

Right now Qualcomm pays out $3.4 billion annually in the form of dividends. After the company has repurchased 49% of its shares, that amount would drop to $1.7 billion. The company's dividend payout ratio would also drop significantly, from 89% to 45%.

Due to the fact that Qualcomm's cash reserves would drop, its interest income would drop as well (the same way it will drop if the company acquires NXP Semiconductors). Adjusted for lower tax expenses, this would take out about $400 million of the company's net earnings, thus a more realistic EPS estimate (after the repurchases) would be $4.47, whilst free cash flows would total about $4.34 per share.

Even when we account for lower interest proceeds, Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio would drop significantly, though, to about 49% of its earnings and 50% of its free cash flows.

In a scenario where Qualcomm is not able to close the pending acquisition of NXP Semiconductors, the company could thus either go for another acquisition, or use its vast cash hoard to lower its share count by a very wide margin, which would result in significant improvements of its earnings per share, free cash flow per share and which would also make the dividend much safer.

Said dividend is one of the key reasons for many investors to own shares of the company, and rightfully so:

QCOM Dividend data by YCharts

Due to continuing dividend increases (at a solid pace), coupled with some share price weakness over the last couple of weeks, Qualcomm's shares are yielding 4.4% right now -- more than ever before.

That yield (more than twice the broad market's yield) makes Qualcomm a compelling pick in the tech industry for income-focused investors, as that is one of the highest dividend yields investors can get in the space.

The ongoing legal dispute with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as well as uncertainties regarding the pending acquisition of NXP Semiconductors have made Qualcomm's shares decline 20% year to date, but due to its huge cash hoard and solid earnings growth outlook (analysts are forecasting 10.5% annual earnings per share increases), the dividend looks quite safe right here, and will very likely continue to rise going forward.

Bottom line

The acquisition of NXP Semiconductors is still pending, and related uncertainties pressure Qualcomm's stock. Even if the takeover does not get approved, Qualcomm has a lot of strategic possibilities. The company's vast cash hoard allows for other acquisitions or massive share repurchases.

At the current level Qualcomm's dividend looks compelling. The NXP Semiconductors uncertainties allow for an entry price that provides a strong initial dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QCOM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.