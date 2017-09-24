StoneMor: Loan Covenants Prohibit Dividend Payment And SEC Subpoenas

StoneMor’s consolidated leverage ratio has deteriorated dramatically and is currently above the limit where lenders will allow dividend payments.

Investment Thesis

Sell StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) – poor cash flow and loan covenants will prevent StoneMor from making dividend payments and drive the stock well below $5/share.

This article is an update of the article published on September 2, "Why StoneMor Will Eliminate Its Dividend Payments – 4 Warning Signs." StoneMor finally filed their 2016 10K on September 15. This article includes analysis of the new information included in the 10K. The 10K shows further deterioration in cash flow, strengthening the bear case outlined in the original article.

Business Overview

StoneMor provides funeral and cemetery products and services in the United States as an owner or operator of 317 cemeteries and 105 funeral homes ($216 MM market cap at closing price of 6.24 on 9/22/2017). StoneMor is structured as an MLP and is a “roll-up” that has been built through acquisitions. Revenue is roughly 80% cemeteries (lots, vaults, crypts, mausoleums, markers, opening and closing services and marker installation) and 21% funerals (caskets and funeral services).

Two SEC subpoenas have been issued to StoneMor covering multiple areas, including the source of funds for unitholder distributions and insider trading policies. In the press release announcing the filing of their 10K, StoneMor reveals that they have received two subpoenas from the SEC – see excerpt from the press release below. The subpoenas are especially troubling given the allegations in lawsuits filed against StoneMor. Two lawsuits were filed after the dividend was cut in half and the stock price collapsed in November 2016 – one by The Rosen Law Firm and one by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. The lawsuits allege that StoneMor operated a financial shell game by repeatedly raising new capital to pay dividends to current investors.

The 2016 10K adds another chapter to the long running story of negative cash flows and unsustainable dividends. The graph below compares free cash flow from operations (FCFFO) to dividend payouts over the last 8 quarters. FCFFO is calculated by taking cash flow from operations (minus provision for cancellations and non-cash interest and compensation expenses) and deducting capital expenditures. Total FCFFO over the last two years is -$30MM. Despite the consistently negative cash flow, StoneMor paid out $157 MM in dividends. Clearly this is not sustainable. FCFFO wasn’t enough to fund the current quarterly dividend rate of $11MM in any of the past 8 quarters - varying from -$23MM to +$6MM.

StoneMor’s consolidated leverage ratio has deteriorated dramatically and is currently above the limit where lenders will allow dividend payments. In the 2016 10K Long Term Debt Note, StoneMor disclosed that there Consolidated Leverage Ratio on December 31, 2016, was at 3.94 – above the 3.75 limit that lenders have established for dividend payments – see below.

The Consolidated Leverage Ratio is debt divided by EBITDA over the last 4 quarters. The ratio has been increasing over the last 4 quarters and is unlikely to decline below the 3.75 limit for dividend payment.

1Q 2016: 3.30 2Q 2016: 3.11 3Q 2016: 3.62 4Q 2016: 3.94

StoneMor isn’t progressing on its key initiative to improve salesforce performance. StoneMor has put a lot of effort into improving sales force performance and has provided regular updates on the progress of these efforts. In the most recent update, they actually showed a troubling trend vs. the prior year – more sales people but fewer of them making a sale. The positive note was that they did show an improvement over the prior month – but this isn’t enough. In order to turn around the cash flow situation, they need to be improving over the 2016 sales rates.



StoneMor finally released its 2016 10K after getting repeated extensions. They still haven’t released their first-quarter and second-quarter results for 2017 or announced whether or not they will pay a dividend for the second quarter. The 10K showed that dividends will not happen unless their consolidated leverage ratio has improved significantly since the end of 2016. This is highly unlikely. When investors realize that the dividend will be eliminated, the stock will decline below $5.

