Wells Fargo: The Declines Are Over

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) has been something of an exception over the last couple of months as one of the few names in the banking sector to be receiving much market attention. Unfortunately for those long the stock, almost all of that news has been negative as the company continues to work its way through the PR nightmare generated by their false account scandals. But it has been our view that these stories have not done as much to alter the company’s fundamental outlook as it might seem -- and that the excessive selling in WFC has ultimately created strong buying opportunities for contrarian dividend investors.

The details of Wells Fargo’s fraudulent account scandals have already been covered extensively and we will not go into them any further here. In short, Wells Fargo has admitted to creating as many as 3.5 million false credit card and bank accounts, a number that was revised upward from 2.1 million previously. Additional lawsuits have been filed in cases where 570,000 car insurance customers were wrongfully charged in their accounts and approximately 20,000 people actually had their automobile repossessed when there was no reason to do this. The flood of negative news headlines that resulted from this confluence of negative events put major selling pressure on WFC, and the stock hit lows that had not been seen since the end of 2013. Markets were still in recovery mode then after the global financial crises, and since banking stocks were particularly victimized through excessive regulations during this period, we can see that this is no small move.

But what these stories have ultimately done is to distract markets from the underlying macro factors that are now reversing those very same events. We have seen commentaries from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggesting the continued need for the Dodd-Frank regulations, but since this presents a stark contrast with the stated agenda of the Trump administration, we can reasonably assume that Yellen’s days as Fed Chair are numbered. In the last monetary policy meeting, the Fed’s statement made it clear that there is an intention to raise interest rates one more time in 2017 and then to follow-up with three additional rate hikes in 2018.

This creates a favorable climate in place for Wells Fargo to build on its growing revenue performances that have been in place over the last three years. Higher interest rates make it easier for banks to make improvements on the margin outlook, and this should be a supportive factor for WFC’s earnings numbers (which is an area that has shown stalling momentum in the last three years). So what this ultimately comes down to is the length of time it will take for the financial news media to move on from its negative focus on the Wells Fargo story.



WFC Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

To be clear, nobody is defending the problematic practices that have been seen at the bank, which are negligent at best. But while we see no real weaknesses in the underlying fundamentals, it seems as though it is now up to the US central bank to create an environment that is more conducive to growth for the sector. To rectify its problems, Wells Fargo has hired new management, abandoned its prior sales goals, and refunded millions of dollars to allay the concerns of investors. When we see stories like the most recent developments at Equifax (NYSE:EFX), it becomes clear that PR situations are not entirely uncommon and that dividend investors should be focusing on the longer term when structuring their positions. WFC’s 2.88% yield is largely unparalleled in the banking sector. With a 37.5% payout ratio, dividend investors can feel relatively secure in the idea that the stock has already found its bottom and that they will be paid handsomely to wait while the market’s divert their attention elsewhere in the turnaround. Even with all of the declines, WFC remains within its long-term uptrend channel on the monthly charts. Key levels to watch come in at the 49.40 support level. A downside break through here would lead us to revise our bullish bias as this would target further downside to at least 46.70.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.