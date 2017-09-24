Exxon Mobil: Ready To Roll

Energy sector declines after the hurricane season have reached a point of completion, and it is time for investors to identify undervalued stocks that are well-positioned for a strong rebound higher. When looking at the potential options here, one of the main standouts is Exxon Mobil (XOM), which is a company that has been forced to bear the brunt of the selling pressure in all of the recent market turmoil. But what must be remembered is that this is the type of scenario that creates opportunities -- and if you are a dividend investor looking to add energy exposure in the current macro climate, you could do a lot worse than XOM. We are long the stock at current levels on the expectation that the entire energy space is ripe for gains in this period of geopolitical volatility and broad weakness in the US Dollar.

On a year-to-date basis, XOM is trading lower by nearly 11.5% as the energy space continues to experience investor bearishness. Things are not much better in the long-term view, as XOM has lost nearly 16.3% over the last three years. But with the stock trading on sale the way it is, dividend investors are rewarded handsomely with a 3.85% yield (far above the 2.35% industry average) to sit tight and wait for the upside reversal in share prices. A variety of factors are in play here, and we actually expect the energy space to be viewed as more of a safe haven if further military conflicts are seen around the globe into the final months of this year. We are already starting to see this in the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), and we expect the lagging activity in XOM to result in similar breakouts in 2018.

In the graphic above, we can see that the energy sector is in the supreme position with respect to its ability to capitalize on the broad weakness that is now being seen in the US dollar. Given the extensive foreign sales figures Exxon Mobil is able to generate around the world, we will almost certainly see upside revisions in the expectations analysts have for XOM earnings in the latter parts of this year. Currency benefits occur on a rolling basis, so we would expect the impact to become most clear in Q3 and Q4 of this year. This is an external element that could be enough to drive the broader energy sector trends into 2018.

Some of the evidence suggests that these moves have already started. Perhaps the best way of viewing the space is through the XLE ETF, and the downside channel that has marked essentially all of the trading activity this year has recently been broken. The strength of the break is clear, and this suggests a major reversal in the way markets are viewing the potential for downside in the energy sector. Exxon Mobil carries the largest holding weight in the ETF at 21.7%, so it seems as though it is only a matter of time before all of this translates into better upside for XOM.

On the monthly charts, we can see that XOM is currently caught in something of a sideways range, with key support levels now seen at 72.10. We would need to see a break through here in order to alter the bullish bias, but with the Commodity Channel Index showing a bullish reading, we feel that this is unlikely. We are also basing the position on the fact that XOM is a dividend champion, as the company has posted growth in these areas for 34 straight years. The stock is trading at a 28.8 PE, which is still below that of central competitor Chevron (CVX) at 38, so we are viewing XOM as the primary vehicle through which dividend investors should play for the eventual rebound in energy prices. Our next upside target is now seen at $92.90.

