3 Reasons Why Buying 8.7% Yielding Starwood Property Trust Is A No-Brainer

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) is an excellent choice for income investors in my opinion. The commercial mortgage REIT has a demonstrated record of strong core earnings, excess dividend coverage, and, yes, even potential to grow its dividend in a higher rate environment. The potential for dividend growth is the single biggest reason why I added to my existing long position in Starwood Property Trust last week.

As dividend investors we want to make sure that the investments we make continue to pay us a regular, ideally growing dividend over time. I believe Starwood Property Trust is an exceptional income vehicle with high core earnings quality. Three reasons, in my opinion, stand out why income investors want to place Starwood Property Trust at the top of their shopping lists.

1. Strong Portfolio And Conservative Balance Sheet

Starwood Property Trust’s loan portfolio consists largely of low-risk first mortgage loans and other mortgage assets including mezzanine loans, subordinate mortgage loans, and CMBS. The loan portfolio is widely diversified in terms of geography and property.

The single most attractive property of Starwood Property Trust’s loan portfolio, however, is the high presence of variable-rate loans in the lending segment. 92 percent of Starwood’s loan portfolio is linked to LIBOR, suggesting that the portfolio will perform well as interest rates rise.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust produces strong core earnings without levering up its balance sheet. In fact, the commercial mortgage REIT has moderate leverage stats and the debt-to-equity ratio has been very stable. Only in the last quarter did the ratio edge up from 1.4x to 1.5x, which is still conservative.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

2. High Core Earnings Quality = High Dividend Margin Of Safety

The core appeal of an investment in Starwood Property Trust is that the real estate investment trust produces strong core earnings with a low degree of volatility. The more stable a REIT’s core earnings are, the higher the quality of its asset base, the safer shareholders’ dividends.

In the case of Starwood Property Trust, investors don’t have to worry much about core earnings volatility. In the last eight quarters the commercial mortgage REIT pulled in average core earnings of $0.53/share while core earnings fell into a narrow range of $0.50-$0.59/share. Starwood Property Trust also has a flawless record of overearning its dividend ($0.48/share) with core earnings. Thus, an investment in Starwood Property Trust comes with a reasonably high margin of dividend safety.

Source: Achilles Research

3. Low Core Earnings Payout Ratio And Dividend Upside In A Higher Rate Environment

Though Starwood Property Trust has held its dividend steady for 14 quarters, management obviously has headroom to grow its dividend payout, especially when core earnings get a boost in a higher interest rate environment.

Starwood Property Trust already can afford to pay shareholders a higher dividend based on its excess dividend coverage. The trust’s core earnings payout ratio averaged 91 percent in the last eight quarters.



Source: Achilles Research

Since Starwood Property Trust invests in floating-rate assets, the company has significant positive interest sensitivity in its core lending segment. As long as the Federal Reserve keeps pushing interest rates higher, Starwood Property Trust is poised to reap the rewards: A one percent increase in LIBOR is expected to boost Starwood’s income by $0.09/share annually.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Higher short term interest rates obviously improve the earnings picture of trusts that have invested in floating-rate assets. Therefore, higher core earnings on the back of higher interest rates are set to improve Starwood Property Trust’s dividend coverage stats, potentially leading to a dividend raise.

How Much Do You Have To Pay For A Piece Of Starwood’s REIT Business?

Starwood Property Trust’s shares are not cheap, but the price tag is justified in my opinion given the REIT’s dividend upside and high degree of dividend visibility. Shares currently sell for 10.6x Q2-2017 run-rate core earnings and for 1.26x BV.

Your Takeaway

Starwood Property Trust makes a very strong value proposition: The REIT has had very robust core earnings with a low degree of volatility, attesting to the high quality of its portfolio assets. Its low core earnings payout ratio (for a high-yielding income vehicle) and dividend upside tied to its floating-rate loan portfolio imply dividend upside. Lastly, Starwood Property Trust produces all of these results without relying on leverage. Though not cheap, Starwood Property Trust is a no-brainer. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

