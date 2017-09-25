IBM: Never Mind The Cloud, Here Is What Should Excite Investors

However, blockchain technology has the potential to be a game changer for this company.

International Business Machines has been declining in price in spite of continued growth in its cloud business.

When I last covered International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), I made the argument that while the company is inherently riskier than competitors such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), IBM could have significantly more upside as a result of growth in its cloud business, along with an attractive valuation.

In price terms, IBM stock has continued its decline since my last article:

In hindsight, my forecasts that IBM would grow simply by virtue of growth in its cloud business, along with an attractive valuation, may have been erroneous. The cloud has become a highly competitive space in the technology space, and as it becomes increasingly commoditised, margins are likely to shrink over time. Therefore, growth in IBM’s cloud business alone will not necessarily be sufficient to propel the company’s growth long term.

Blockchain As A Game Changer

However, there is one potential key differentiator which could see a turning point for IBM: blockchain.

The company is currently recognised as the leader in this technology, with 40% of tech executives citing IBM as the top dog in this field, compared to half that number citing Microsoft as such.

Blockchain works by means of allowing a decentralised network which allows the information on the blockchain to be shared and continually reconciled.

Blockchain specialist William Mougayar uses a Google Docs analogy to explain the benefits of blockchain:

“The traditional way of sharing documents with collaboration is to send a Microsoft Word document to another recipient, and ask them to make revisions to it. The problem with that scenario is that you need to wait until receiving a return copy before you can see or make other changes because you are locked out of editing it until the other person is done with it. With Google Docs (or Google Sheets), both parties have access to the same document at the same time, and the single version of that document is always visible to both of them. It is like a shared ledger, but it is a shared document. The distributed part comes into play when sharing involves a number of people.”

IBM’s goal is to bring blockchain technology to the mainstream, and it will be quite a technological feat if it manages to do so. One of the key issues with a centralised database is the potential for corruption of the data through hacking, human error or otherwise. Blockchain eliminates such issues, as the technology is decentralised.

In this regard, blockchain holds a potentially vast amount of commercial value, and should IBM get the first-mover advantage here, we could see the company move to levels far beyond the current price range. For instance, 91% of financial services firms have indicated that blockchain technology would be of great importance to their business.

While the technology is of key value, whether it can indeed be commercialised is critical. In what will be seen as a pivotal move in this regard, IBM Ventures is gearing up to invest into a consortium of blockchain startups in an effort to bring this technology to market, after having previously eschewed investment due to an overconcentration of the technology to the cryptocurrency industry.

Risk-Reward In IBM's Favour

When an investor buys any stock, they are looking to maximise their margin of safety, i.e., purchase a stock where the price lies significantly below its intrinsic, or at least potential, value.

We see that IBM trades at a significantly lower P/E ratio than that of its peers.

A company that trades at a significant discount to its peers - even if blockchain is an untested quantity - is highly attractive from the fact that downside is limited and upside has the potential to be quite high. For instance, let us suppose that Microsoft were to be the leader in blockchain technologies. Purely on a P/E basis, Microsoft trades at a significant premium to its 5-year average P/E ratio, and the upside would be a lot less under this scenario.

In fact, if IBM manages to commercialise blockchain correctly, it could well find itself in the next decade to be in the position that Microsoft is in now - a once-struggling company that identified a profitable business model (cloud computing in the case of Microsoft) and turned things around.

Moreover, in a previous article that I had written about IBM, "Could IBM Be A Value Investor's Dream", I made the argument that we could potentially see a target price of $184 in 2018 for the stock. This was contingent on a predicted 10% annual growth in EPS for the company.

In the past few years, IBM has not seen EPS growth in normalised diluted terms compared to its peers:

While investing in a company with falling earnings is a risky proposition and certainly not for everyone, IBM could well see significant upside if blockchain takes off.

On a price basis, it has not dipped below a price range of $125-130 since 2010, and even rebounded significantly after dipping to roughly this level in 2016. Assuming that IBM sees a target price of roughly $180, and given a potential downside to $130, then this means a downside of 10% and potential upside of 25%. And the upside forecast could provide to be quite conservative, should the company manage to bring blockchain commercialisation into the mainstream.

Conclusion

Like many of IBM’s technologies, it’s a leap into the unknown. However, with it being cited as the leader in blockchain and trading at a significant discount, this company could well be a very strong buy from a risk-reward perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.