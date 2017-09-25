Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 2: What I Bought This Week And 8 Stocks On My Radar

Despite the market being at all-time highs, there are 7 quality, ultra value dividend opportunities I think you should consider.

I've updated my October investing plan to further take advantage of the Uniti ultra value opportunity, while continuing to diversify and deleverage my portfolio.

I also went ahead and filled out the rest of my position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate, locking in the next quarter's dividend.

Crazed panic selling in Uniti Group caused five of my limit orders to trigger, making it my new largest holding.

After a very busy first week, I expected things to be rather boring going forward. Boy, was I wrong!

Blind panic selling in Uniti Group (UNIT) resulted in no less than five of my limit orders being filled.

Because I consider Uniti Group the absolute best deep value, contrarian investment opportunity out there right now, I have reset my limit orders from two large ones, to 15 small ones, in order to take advantage of any further mass selling, and ensure I buy all the way to the bottom, whatever that may prove to be.

Buys Of The Week

$5,000 Uniti Group

$7,100 Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI): filled out my position per my September investing plan, timed to ensure I get the full October dividend

October Investing Plan And An Important Correction

Last week I explained my long-term deleveraging plan, which is designed to take advantage of undervalued opportunities today while ensuring maximum security against the market's next inevitable, but impossible to predict the bear market.

That means that my October investment plan needs to take into account the fresh capital I have coming in, from both savings and net dividends, apply the deleveraging rules already in place, yet also continue to diversify my portfolio while seizing the incredible opportunity presented by Uniti Group, which 20 additional hours of research indicates could very well be the best high-yield (though high-risk) investment of the next few years.

Now I do need to make an important correction to my previously announced investment plan. I recently published an article praising AGNC (AGNC) and declaring that it would be the stock I focused on in October (as the highest-yielding stock on my monthly dividend payer buy list).

Well, it turns out I was wrong. Colorado Wealth Management Fund recently did a masterful explanation of just how AGNC is hiding its true costs, and thus inflating its core EPS, and making its dividend appear far safer than it really is.

After carefully studying his work and adjusting my own earnings models for the mREIT (using the most recent leverage data available), I calculated that the max safe monthly dividend is $0.176, which is slightly greater than CWMF's estimate, but still beneath the current payout.

And given that the Federal Reserve has just announced its plans to further compress the yield curve, there is little chance that AGNC's unsustainable dividend coverage will improve anytime soon.

Thus, in the spirit of Lord Maynard Keynes ("when the facts change I change my mind, pray tell what do you do?"), I must revoke and reverse my bullish stance on AGNC, and in fact recommend that all but the most risk-averse income investors avoid it.

Thus, my preliminary plan for October is as such:

1. Each week purchase $1,000 of Uniti Group AS LONG AS it reduces my average cost basis (the 15 limit buy order chain remains in place).

2. Deduct this amount from the approximately $11,300 in new portfolio acquisitions and buy Sprague Resources (SRLP), in equal weekly sums.

3. Readjust as needed on a weekly basis (based on actual portfolio events or black swan investing opportunities).

The Portfolio Today

Source: Morningstar

As you can see, the portfolio, while more diversified than when I started (with my five high-yield ACATs), remains heavily weighted towards my higher-yielding (and admittedly riskier) names; with Uniti Group now holding the top spot.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

This is especially true when it comes to my dividend sourcing, which is even more concentrated in the high-yield/high-risk side of the spectrum. However, as a highly risk-tolerant investor, this fits my needs quite well, though obviously it wouldn't be a great fit for many people.

Over the coming months, I will be diversifying and anticipate owning a total of 20 stocks by the end of the year, and in 2018 adding one new holding every month or so.

Meanwhile, ultra value opportunistic buys continue to be the order of the day. That means taking big positions in REITs and energy because that's what's most on sale right now.

My portfolio remains US-focused and highly concentrated in small-cap value names, with more emphasis on yield than organic dividend growth (for now).

While this increases the risk substantially, studies also indicate that small cap, dividend growth stocks generally tend to outperform to a substantial amount, and given my long-time horizon (50+ years) and high risk-tolerance, I'm aiming to optimize my income as well as total returns.

Portfolio Stats

Holdings: 16

Portfolio Size: $124,118

Equity: $68,824

Leverage Ratio: 1.80

Distance To Margin Call: 34.9%

Yield: 9.2%

Yield On Cost: 9.0%

Net Yield On Equity: 14.5%

Annual Dividends: $11,419

Annual Interest: $1,472

Annual Net Dividends: $9,947

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $829

Daily Average Net Dividends: $41.45



Price/ Morningstar Fair Value: 0.87

FCF Margin: 40.83%

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 4.2%

Projected Unlevered Total Return: 13.2%

Projected Net Levered Total Return: 21.6%

Worst Performing Positions

Genesis Energy (GEL): -11.70%

Uniti Group (UNIT): -10.08%

Best Performing Positions

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP): 13.5%

Gladstone Land (LAND): 7.77%

Undervalued Dividend Stocks On My Radar (And Buy List)

While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.

So here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.

For most, I've linked to articles explaining why, either from myself or other quality SA writers I trust, such as Brad Thomas, Rida Morwa and Sure Dividend. Note that the Simply Safe Dividend articles were also written by me (I split my time between Seeking Alpha and Simply Safe Dividends).

The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:

Bottom Line: Another Busy Week But I Couldn't Be Happier With The Outcome So Far

Obviously, no plan survives contact with the market. However, it's still important to have one, based on a well thought out, personal investing strategy tailored to your needs, time horizon, risk tolerances and goals.

As the weeks progress, I'm sure there will be more unexpected surprises, both good and bad, but I'll be here every week, keeping you abreast of how EDDGE 3.0 fairs; as well as what undervalued dividend stocks may be worth checking out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT, ARI, GMLP, GEL, LAND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.