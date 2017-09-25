New-Look Xilinx Looking Better Than Ever

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) has for long dominated the FPGA industry, with a market share of 53% vs. 36% for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC)-owned Altera (2016). The big problem for Xilinx has been that it's merely been a big fish swimming in a small pond, with FPGAs considered as a rather narrow and obscure market in parallel processing. Indeed, massive data centers by the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have mainly been using GPUs from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to accelerate and provide 10x or more the performance of a CPU for AI, deep neural networks, complex data analytics, advanced networking and 4K live streaming video workloads. That's the chief reason why Nvidia has been reporting triple-digit growth in its datacenter segment, now approaching a $1.7 billion run rate. Meanwhile, Xilinx has seen its top line crawl at an anemic 1% growth over the past five years.

Source: EE Times

That sluggish growth with no clear growth runways ahead has resulted in XLNX stock underperforming popular benchmarks such as SOXX by a considerable margin.

XLNX vs. SOXX 3-Year Returns

Source: CNN Money

But that is now likely to change. After a superb 12.3% growth in 2017, the wider semiconductor industry is expected to slow down to 2.7% in 2008 and 0.2% in 2019. Meanwhile, the FPGA market is expected to maintain a steady 7.3% CAGR through 2024 to hit nearly $12.1 billion by 2024, with no down years in between.

Source: Variant Research

But those estimates could prove to be conservative; at least in the case of Xilinx. After all, GPUs are no longer the only acceleration game in town. Microsoft was the first megacloud company to announce that it was using FPGAs in its data center. Microsoft showcased Project Brainwave, a real-time deep-learning platform that runs on Altera's FPGAs, in 2016. Microsoft has also been using FPGAs to accelerate Bing Search. Soon after, Xilinx announced that Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was using its FPGAs for machine learning tasks, including speech processing and autonomous driving technology.

Enter: Amazon's FPGA-as-a-Service

The real breakthrough for Xilinx, however, did not arrive until it partnered with Amazon in late 2016. Unlike Microsoft which only uses FPGAs in its internal cloud operations, Amazon went a step further and has built custom servers that enable AWS customers to access new public F1 Elastic Cloud instances, with each instance supporting up to eight 16nm Xilinx Ultrascale+ FPGAs.

FPGAs have traditionally been used by hardware designers. An FPGA is capable of taking your software description of how your hardware should work and rewire itself accordingly to act as a real chip. The new AWS EC2 F1 now brings the power of FPGA to the mainstream, without having to buy the FPGA itself. Virtually anybody with highly structured and repetitive computing can now access the service. This includes hardware designers, who can use EC2 F1 to create a software description of a hypothetical chip and compile it into tiny gates that can compute the solution in the shortest amount of time. The only thing that's possibly faster is etching the transistors in real silicon.

AWS EC2 F1 can find ready application by Bitcoin miners. These guys cryptographically secure hash functions gazillions of times a day. By employing the FPGA instance, miners can now speed up their search a good deal. Any user with a similar compact, repetitive algorithm or one that needs to run calculations that don't easily map into standard instruction sets can use the FPGA instance.

Amazon's FPGA-as-a-Service is the first of its kind, and helps to reinforce AWS' reputation as the most feature-rich and multi-functional public cloud. Xilinx has a target of hitting $300 million in data center sales in three years, but there's good reason to believe that it could actually exceed that target. The traditional approach to FPGAs has been laborious since developers are required to program in low-level machine languages such as RTL and Verilog. You can bet there are not many experts in these low-level languages. AWS, on the other hand, plans to make FPGA programming much easier by abstracting out the I/O into an FPGA shell that will allow faster software development since developers can focus on their core functionalities instead of trying to program the FPGA I/O interfaces. Further, AWS has announced that OpenCL will come soon and indeed it's already in the beta stage.

The dedication by AWS to bring FPGAs to the mainstream might be just what's required to open up this niche market.

It's not hard to see other cloud providers, including Microsoft, borrowing a leaf from Amazon. Microsoft might decide to abstract its Azure cloud by providing FPGA-as-a-Service for customers. There's a good chance that the company will turn to Xilinx UltraScale+, especially since Altera's Arria 10(20nm) has been disappointing while Stratix 10 (14nm) has been facing delays. Xilinx leads Altera in the advanced nodes (16nm and 20nm) by nearly a full year, while its 7nm tapeouts remain ahead of schedule. There's chance that Altera could challenge Xilinx in the 10nm node, though that does not look very likely at this point.

ADAS and 5G Advancements

Xilinx is a major provider of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) to the automotive industry, in the infotainment sector. With Level 5 autonomy (the highest level) expected to hit the self-driving industry as early as 2020, Xilinx's automotive revenue has been growing rapidly and currently sits at 8% of overall revenue. There are, however, concerns by investors that just like other car subsystems, ADAS will quickly become commoditized.

This, however, does not seem very likely. Autonomous algorithms are highly dynamic and constantly evolving. FPGAs provide OEMs with the most flexible solution to constantly update their solutions and stay ahead of the chasing pack. Further, the flexibility of FPGAs provides OEMs with the ability to differentiate their solutions.

Xilinx is also looking to expand its communications segment - the company has become the first in the industry to deliver all programmable RFSoCs, a disruptive integration and architectural breakthrough for 5G wireless systems. The new architecture infuses RF-class analog technology into 16nm all programmable MPSoCs, thus eliminating discrete data converters and providing up to 75% power and footprint reduction. Manufacturers are now required to meet stringent power and form factor requirements for deployment of 5G systems. The Xilinx RFSoC is a real game changer in the rapidly maturing massive MIMO active antenna array market.

Massive MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output) is currently the quickest and most efficient way that mobile operators can increase their network capacity without using additional antennas or base stations.

Source: Samsung

Massive MIMO supports aggregation of up to five LTE carriers, and can increase cell throughput by up to 6.4x with no need for additional infrastructure.

Source: Samsung

Sprint Corp. (NYSE:S) plans to undertake the first massive MIMO deployment in the U.S. Xilinx RFSoC allows the company to become the first preferred digital solution for this market for next-generation 4G and 5G wireless networks.

The Bottom line

Xilinx has seen its top-line growth improve to high double-digits in the trailing 12-month period, and has forecast 5.8% growth for FY 2018 (which I believe is conservative). Meanwhile, the company has been able to maintain healthy operating margin of 30%+ and double-digit bottom line growth, 2% dividend yield, a five-year dividend growth rate of 11.9% and a modest payout of 0.56. XLNX stock should have little trouble maintaining total shareholder returns of 15%+ over the next 2-3 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.