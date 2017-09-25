Retirement Tactics: Bought And Wrote General Mills, The Breakfast Of Income

The stock went on sale today and hit it's 52 week low.

(Contributor's note: this article was written on September 20, 2017)

General Mills (GIS) - STILL My Breakfast Stock Of Income

The "Breakfast Stock of Income" is on sale today!

It's amazing that the first article I wrote on Seeking Alpha was about General Mills (GIS) just two weeks later I added another 1000 shares of the stock to my portfolio.

THERE WILL be many articles coming out about GIS and about why you should buy or sell or hold the stock, fancy graphics and stats and all. They will be great articles and very informative.

Here, we are all about getting our income now. I'm not waiting around to see what happens.

General Mills - ON SALE

As most of you know, the stock is down over 6% right now at $51.85 and made new 52 week low at $50.40.

GIS data by YCharts

GIS data by YCharts

Reason - quarterly earnings came out and they reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as yogurt and cereal sales declined in North America. Net sales were only $3.77 BILLION vs the $3.79 BILLION expected by analysts.

GIS missed analyst expectations and so the stock went on sale. Is this the first time GIS has missed analyst expectations over the last 80-something years? Nope!

Has GIS faced tough competition from other companies over 80-something years and have endured? Yup!

Are people going to stop eating cereal, yogurt, and other foods GIS makes? Nope!

Finally and importantly - did GIS cut their dividend? Nope!

Added To my IRA Portfolio Today

GIS is on sale today and I bought 1,000 more shares in my IRA at the sale price of $51.85.

I also sold the January 2019 $60 for $1.25/contract. Collecting $1,250 in option premium.

If the stock goes back over $60 by January 2019, and the stock is assigned (sold out of my account), I keep the $1,250 of option premium plus all dividends received plus the capital gain from $51.85 up to $60.

If the stock stays below $60 by next January 2019. I keep the stock and the covered calls will expire. I will then sell new covered calls another year out or so and collect the premium again. Meanwhile, I will end up keeping the $1,250 call premium, the dividends, and the stock.

I bought GIS stock today because it is on sale, the option premium was large, it is a blue chip company, and the dividend is safe and reliable.

So, I got my income of $1,250 and that's ok by me. If the stock ends up going back to $60 and the stock gets assigned that's very ok by me. And if the stock does basically nothing during that time period. It will be time to rewrite new calls and collect more income.

AND FINALLY...

