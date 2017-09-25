J&J: Thoughts On Sirukumab And Other Problems

The company's actions with regard to its pipeline RA drug sirukumab have added to the above issues.

However, repeated guilty pleas for corporate misbehavior challenge that image; several large or even massive punitive judgments in product liability suits may put the credit rating at risk.

Background

In my 8 articles on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) over the past 3 1/2 years, I have alternated between liking the stock and being neutral on it - I've never been negative. However, the most recent article, written in July, was titled "J&J: Some Good News, But Here's Why It's Dropped A Level Or Two." That article, written with the stock at $135 versus $131 at Friday's close, serves as a relevant counterpoint to this one, which lists several legal issues which both challenge the company's adherence to its highly promoted "Credo" and may challenge its finances. The points made in the July article focused on operational problems that I thought made JNJ just another large corporate name on which I was neutral.

In the article, I specified Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) as a superior choice for pharma-biotech investors. Since then, BMY has risen from $55 to $63 (I am neutral on new money investing in the stock right now), so the "meh" on JNJ and "like" for BMY was a good paired "trade" over this short, 2-month time frame.

Today's article documents other sorts of risks to JNJ's stock price, mainly financial from the several product liability suits now ongoing and potentially reputational, should investors come to the collective conclusion that JNJ is not so special anymore.

Introduction - JNJ's Credo

The following quote is posted on the company's "Our Credo" web page:

The values that guide our decision-making are spelled out in Our Credo. Put simply, Our Credo challenges us to put the needs and well-being of the people we serve first.



Robert Wood Johnson, former chairman from 1932 to 1963 and a member of the Company’s founding family, crafted Our Credo himself in 1943, just before Johnson & Johnson became a publicly traded company. This was long before anyone ever heard the term “corporate social responsibility.” Our Credo is more than just a moral compass. We believe it’s a recipe for business success.

This is strong stuff. Few healthcare companies do more than present a corporate mission statement. But they generally do not make their business mission - to find better drugs, typically - a credo.

Per Dictionary.com, credo is a way to refer to creed, and carries religious connotations; a system of belief. JNJ's credo is to put patients first as a way toward business success. But this may not have been followed adequately.

Thus to begin with, some historical reporting, mostly cut-and-pastes from such sources as the Department of Justice's web site.

Before getting the the RA drug (sirukumab), the background of JNJ's other issues is relevant and presented first. No opinion on the merits of the cases is offered. Part of the reason to present this is that links fade over time, so that information that is now easily accessible via the Internet may not be; so, all this is in one place for future reference. The article thus gets a bit long. Feel free to skip over topics with which you are familiar.

The following two sections that present a history at variance to JNJ's credo are of historical interest by now. The Street is well aware of them and reacted to them. They are presented both because some readers may be unaware of them and also to document them; one day they will be ancient history and may be difficult to find on the Web.

Guilty plea and settlements with governments over marketing of Risperdal and other drugs; and kickback allegations



JNJ announced the agreement and guilty plea this way in November 2013.

The Justice Department put out a press release a few days later, which reads in part:

Johnson & Johnson to Pay More Than $2.2 Billion to Resolve Criminal and Civil Investigations



Allegations Include Off-label Marketing and Kickbacks to Doctors and Pharmacists



Global health care giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and its subsidiaries will pay more than $2.2 billion to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from allegations relating to the prescription drugs Risperdal, Invega and Natrecor, including promotion for uses not approved as safe and effective by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and payment of kickbacks to physicians and to the nation’s largest long-term care pharmacy provider. The global resolution is one of the largest health care fraud settlements in U.S. history, including criminal fines and forfeiture totaling $485 million and civil settlements with the federal government and states totaling $1.72 billion.

There was clinical relevance to the case, per the DOJ press release:

In its complaint, the government alleges that the FDA repeatedly advised Janssen that marketing Risperdal as safe and effective for the elderly would be “misleading.” The FDA cautioned Janssen that behavioral disturbances in elderly dementia patients were not necessarily manifestations of psychotic disorders and might even be “appropriate responses to the deplorable conditions under which some demented patients are housed, thus raising an ethical question regarding the use of an antipsychotic medication for inappropriate behavioral control.”



The complaint further alleges that J&J and Janssen were aware that Risperdal posed serious health risks for the elderly, including an increased risk of strokes, but that the companies downplayed these risks.

This specific issue received a good deal of attention in medical literature at the time (last decade).

Next, another guilty plea from JNJ.

JNJ's criminal admission - the "other" Tylenol mess (and other OTC drugs)

Time.com reported on this in 2015 this way:

Tylenol Maker Admits to Selling Liquid Medicine Contaminated with Metal



The maker of Tylenol pleaded guilty in a Federal Court on Tuesday to selling liquid medicine contaminated with metal.



McNeil Consumer Healthcare, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, pleaded guilty in a Federal District Court in Philadelphia to a criminal charge of manufacture and process of adulterated over-the-counter medicines. The company agreed to a $25 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.



The company launched wide-ranging recalls in 2010 of over-the-counter medicines including Infants' Tylenol and Children's Motrin.



Those recalls came on the heels of others from 2008 to 2010 that involved hundreds of millions of bottles of Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl and other consumer products. Metal particles contaminated the liquid medicines, which also suffered from moldy odors and labeling problems.



A spokeswoman for McNeil Consumer Healthcare said the plea agreement "closes a chapter" and that the company has "been implementing enhanced quality and oversight standards across its entire business," Reuters reports.

The DOJ's press release on the subject is titled as follows, with an allegation that - if true - is a troubling detail to me:

McNeil-PPC Inc. Pleads Guilty in Connection with Adulterated Infants' and Children's Over-the-Counter Liquid Drugs



... The information alleges numerous other instances in which McNeil found metal particles in bottles of Infants’ Tylenol at its Fort Washington facility but failed to initiate or complete a CAPA [Corrective And Preventive Action]... During the 2010 inspection, the FDA asked McNeil for the CAPA plan covering the particles and foreign material found in the Infants’ and Children’s OTC drugs, and a McNeil employee confirmed that McNeil did not have such a CAPA plan.

JNJ's manufacturing was subjected to enhanced oversight by the FDA following these investigations.

Moving on to current matters, the company is embroiled in many high-profile suits. There is headline risk here, but I think there could be more actual financial risk than the Street expects. Here's the story as I know it at this point.

Product liability suits: Introduction

There are four major product liability issues that Bloomberg News characterized in a March 2017 article this way:

The Lawsuits Keep Coming for Johnson & Johnson After six of the biggest judgments in 2016, this year could be worse.

In an infographic accompanying the article, the following was shown, covering 3 of the 4 types of cases:

Bloomberg's brief article concluded with this postscript-type summary:

The bottom line: Snowballing product-defect cases could lead to more big verdicts and encourage additional suits against J&J in 2017.

The snowballing effect may be eventually bad for the bottom line as well as for headline/reputational risk (remember the company's credo).

Might there then also be a snowballing effect against the stock?

I wonder, because my general feeling on these matters is that once Bloomberg News gives a stock-related issue this sort of commentary, it has been legitimized and attention should be paid to it.

Information on each of the four types of suits is provided in the next sections. I have no opinion on their merits.

Reporting on these suits that can be found on the free Internet is patchy, so I'll do my best to provide representative cut-and-pastes; sometimes, web sites run by P.I. attorneys are the best source of information I can find.

Risperdal gynecomastia suits

Reuters reported on July 1, 2017:

A U.S. jury on Friday awarded $70 million to the family of a boy who developed breasts after taking Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ antipsychotic drug Risperdal.



The jury in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas found that the company failed to warn the boy’s healthcare providers about the risk of gynecomastia, which is breast growth in men or boys caused by a hormonal imbalance, and that it intentionally falsified, destroyed or concealed evidence in the case, according to a copy of the verdict form provided by a spokesman for the law firm Arnold & Itkin...



Johnson & Johnson and Janssen are facing more than 12,000 claims over Risperdal, according to Johnson & Johnson’s most recent quarterly report.

A law firm provided this information:

The case was one of more than 1,500 that have been filed in a Philadelphia court. Five of those cases have been heard to date, with five rulings in favor of the plaintiffs as juries have determined Janssen and Johnson & Johnson failed to provide proper warning about the dangers associated with their drug. The jury awards in those cases have ranged from $500,000 to $2.5 million.

If JNJ has lost 5 consecutive verdicts, that's a negative for me as a potential investor in the stock. Another opinion: more than 12,000 represents a lot of cases for this sort of problem with this specialized a drug!

How many potential litigants are around who have not (yet) filed a court case but who would join in a class action suit/settlement? Making numbers up out of thin air, say there are 25,000 people who have been/claim to have been harmed in this manner. If JNJ settled for $800,000 per case (a made-up number, to be clear), that would end up being a $20 billion hit to the company. $400,000 per case leads to a $10 billion cost, about equal to 7 months' worth of profits. And so on.

To be very clear, I do not have the foggiest notion of what the end result is going to be here. So please take the above numbers as fears, not predictions in any way.

More relevant: who needs this sort of fear unless a stock is actually cheap versus alternative, similar stocks?

Next, what might be the costliest type of suit:

Pelvic mesh suits

The March Bloomberg article commented thusly:

Some of the trials will serve as test cases for what the company might have to pay. In December, J&J lost an appeal to throw out an $11.1 million award to a South Dakota woman who sued over the pain caused by the company’s vaginal mesh implant, used to strengthen weak pelvic muscles. Almost 55,000 claims over the mesh are pending in courts across the U.S. New cases over the various products at issue in all the trials are continually being filed, J&J said in a securities filing on Feb. 27.

The National Law Review (I believe it's a lawyer-sponsored site) reported on the topic on August 25, with this cut-and-paste from its website:

The sixth pelvic mesh product liability trial against Ethicon, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, is underway in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. The lawsuit alleges that the plaintiff was injured by Ethicon’s TVT Secur pelvic mesh product, requiring her to undergo multiple corrective surgeries and removal of mesh fragments from her urethra. The plaintiff alleges that the defective pelvic mesh product has caused perforations to her urethra, incontinence, and pain. The complaint alleges design defect and a failure to warn...



In cases already concluded in the Pennsylvania pelvic mesh mass tort litigation involving Ethicon transvaginal mesh lawsuits, four juries found in favor of the plaintiffs, who were awarded damages of $2.16 million, $12.5 million, $13.5 million and $20 million. One jury ruled in favor of Ethicon but the plaintiff was granted a new damages hearing after the judge found the verdict was inconsistent with the evidence.

It looks as though in this venue (which has been questioned - see article), JNJ has lost 4/4 cases before the jury, and then apparently lost a fifth due to the judge overruling the jury's exoneration of the company (that's how I read the report).

The arithmetic here could be daunting. Again, just inventing numbers, what if 100,000 cases end up being filed and/or join a class action and are settled for an average of $500,000 per case? That's $50 billion in total settlement expenses. Yikes! Could this be? Even one-quarter of that amount would be $12.5 billion, which I would view as a material negative for the stock.

Orthopedic suits

Fortune reported in December 2016:

Johnson & Johnson Just Got Hit With a $1B Verdict Over Faulty Hip Implants



A federal jury in Dallas on Thursday ordered Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy Orthopaedics unit to pay more than $1 billion to six plaintiffs who said they were injured by Pinnacle hip implants.



The jurors found that the metal-on-metal Pinnacle hip implants were defectively designed and that the companies failed to warn consumers about the risks...



J&J and DePuy have been hit with nearly 8,400 lawsuits over the devices, which have been consolidated in Texas federal court. Test cases have been selected for trial, and their outcomes will help gauge the value of the remaining claims...



DePuy ceased selling the metal-on-metal Pinnacle devices in 2013 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration strengthened its artificial hip regulations.J&J and DePuy also paid $2.5 billion that year to settle more than 7,000 lawsuits over its ASR metal-on-metal hip devices. The ASR devices were recalled in 2010 due to high failure rates.

The much smaller number of cases than with the pelvic mesh suits suggests that JNJ's potential maximum risk is likely lower here than with that problem.

Talcum powder - Ovarian cancer suits

These have raised some eyebrows. How, people ask, could baby powder applied externally cause an internal cancer? Aren't these frivolous suits? Well, I don't know. But...

It was direct medical observation that set off the question years ago. There is a direct actual or potential connection via the the cervix into the uterus, then to the fallopian tubes, and thus to the ovaries.

As a review article published in 2008 notes, talc has been noted in ovarian cancer tissue:

The first study that described the presence of talc particles in ovarian cancer tissue was performed when surgical donning gloves were manufactured with talcum powder or other dusting agents. Concerns over contamination led to a second effort that was conducted after manufacturing processes were based on talc-free products. The initial findings were confirmed and contamination was ruled out as an explanation.

My (limited) understanding of the history of the talc-ovarian cancer question goes back to this and other data.

As far as the lawsuits go, headlines were made one month ago. Per Reuters:

A California jury on Monday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer after using the company’s talc-based products like Johnson’s Baby Powder for feminine hygiene...



The verdict included $70 million in compensatory damages and $347 million in punitive damages. It was a major setback for J&J, which faces 4,800 similar claims nationally and has been hit with over $300 million in verdicts by juries in Missouri...



The 63-year-old claimed she developed terminal ovarian cancer after decades of using J&J’s products. Her lawyers argued J&J encouraged women to use its products despite knowing of studies linking ovarian cancer to genital talc use.



J&J’s lawyers countered that studies and federal agencies have not found that talc products are carcinogenic.



The trial follows five prior ones in Missouri state court, where many lawsuits are pending.



J&J lost four of those trials and, along with a talc supplier, has been hit with $307 million in verdicts.

Again, just making up numbers, say that the number of these cases rises to 6,000. An average settlement or judgment of $4 million leads to a total liability of $24 billion. This number could be way off the mark, of course, but cancer is cancer - and we are dealing with healthy women to begin with.

What if the real risk here is 8,000 cases X $5 million average per case, or $40 billion? Who needs this risk, even if the odds are that the numbers tossed out in this and prior sections end up being way too high?

Now, to sirukumab, which is what led me to think about a new JNJ article.

What is sirukumab?

This is a monoclonal antibody that was co-developed by JNJ and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), though I believe that JNJ's Centocor biotech division was the molecule's inventor.

GSK withdrew from co-development in July, after most clinical trials had been completed but before the FDA made a decision on the drug.

Sirukumab binds to the interleukin-6 cytokine, a protein that is implicated in rheumatoid arthritis. Two drugs that block IL-6 are on the market: Actemra from Genentech, a division of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and Kevzara from Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and its partner Sanofi (NYSE:SNY). Both Actemra and Kevzara bind to the receptor for IL-6, and thus have a somewhat different mechanism of action than sirukumab.

I would think that this different mode of action provides plausibiity that sirukumab's safety cannot be inferred by pointing to safety data for Actemra and Kevzara.

The SIRROUND program of clinical development for sirukumab

The SIRROUND program of Phase 3 trials evaluated sirukumab against placebo in two trials and against Humira, AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) flagship drug, in a third trial. A long-term trial and a Japan-based trial round out the program. Marketing approval in the EU and the US was sought on the basis of the three completed Phase 3 trials.

Efficacy was good in these trials, but the possibility of side effects issues was suggested. From SIRROUND-D:

From week 18 to week 52, there were eight deaths: three in the group originally on placebo that switched to sirukumab 50 mg, three in the sirukumab 50 mg and two in the sirukumab 100 mg.

From SIRROUND-T:

No deaths were reported through week 24; there were five deaths reported through week 52 (two in the sirukumab 50 mg q4w group and three in the sirukumab 100 mg q2w group).

The FDA convened an Advisory Committee ("AdCom") meeting following the BLA submission seeking marketing approval for sirukumab.

FDA and the AdCom meeting

The FDA prepared a Briefing Document for the August 2 AdCom meeting. Page 4 of the PDF shows the 6 specific questions that the FDA asked of the AdCom members. The two questions dealing with safety were:

#1, "Discuss the safety findings in the phase 3 program, with particular consideration of the imbalance in death between sirukumab and placebo."

#5: "Is the safety profile of sirukumab adequate to support approval of sirukumab for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response or are intolerant to one or more disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs)?"

The briefing document contained this view from FDA:

"While these immunosuppression-related adverse events and laboratory parameter changes were in qualitative terms similar to other products targeting the IL-6 pathway, the observation of the trend of increased overall mortality seen within the controlled time period of registration studies seems unique for the sirukumab program."

The AdCom voted 12-1 that safety was inadequate to support marketing approval. Some perspective is provided by a report from BioPharma Dive:

Committee members judged that sirukumab's benefits did not outweigh the safety risks seen in clinical study of the drug by a vote of 12-1, taking specific note of increased overall mortality amongst sirukumab-treated patients versus those receiving placebo...



J&J has previously flagged sirukumab as a potential blockbuster...



In a briefing document prepared for Wednesday's advisory committee meeting, J&J argued the cardiovascular events observed in sirukumab's trials were in line with the known co-morbidities amongst rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients...



FDA staff, however, took a different view — one that appeared to carry more weight with the experts on the Arthritis Advisory Committee [ed. note: I would modify that sentence to just say that the experts agreed with the FDA, not that they weighed FDA's views over those of JNJ].

Then, last week, JNJ announced that the FDA declined to approve sirukumab for marketing. As Reuters reports:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve Johnson & Johnson’s rheumatoid arthritis drug sirukumab, saying additional clinical data is needed to further evaluate its safety, the company said on Friday...

Note JNJ's statement in response (emphasis added):

“We are disappointed by this development as we feel the data accumulated to date support the efficacy and safety of sirukumab,” said Dr. Newman Yeilding, head of immunology at J&J’s Janssen subsidiary. He added that the company is seeking to “gain a full understanding of FDA requirements for U.S. approval” and plans to have a follow-up discussion with the agency.

What is JNJ thinking with? Obviously, the company has felt that there was adequate safety and efficacy data; that's why it submitted the BLA. But why argue what for now is a lost cause in public?

Within the pharma industry, the FDA ranks just a step below the Almighty. Why argue publicly with the Agency at this point?

Issues with JNJ's handling of sirukumab

Firstly, the numbers are the numbers. As the Briefing Document says bluntly on page 57 of the PDF:

As of February 2, 2016, there were a total of 35 deaths reported in the RA clinical development program. Of the 35 deaths, 34 occurred in sirukumab-treated patients.

Obvious, JNJ tried to find a way to excuse those numbers.

But... is it any wonder that GSK dropped out, even though it had marketing rights in the lucrative North American market?

The FDA, of course, went on to do thorough statistical analysis; see Tables 29-30 and Figure 6 if interested. There are no guarantees that the drug is unsafe, given the smallish numbers of deaths. But the FDA always makes decisions on limited data, and sometimes it has to extrapolate, interpolate, and other guess or make judgment calls.

Now, there's a further issue with JNJ's objection to FDA's rejection of the BLA. This is the point that if the drug were approved for marketing, say with a black box warning, patients will certainly die while receiving it. Will their families not consider suing at that point? How great would sales of the drug be, given the mortality data? Would this drug just be a hot mess in the end for JNJ? Is that why GSK dropped out? What other reason would GSK have had to give up its US marketing rights to sirukumab at the last minute, after all the major studies had been completed?

Also, sirukumab had the SIRROUND-D study written up in the British Medical Journal. This article had 9 authors, 4 from JNJ and 2 from GSK. That looks to me like a high level of input from the corporate sponsors of a study published in the well-regarded BMJ. The article said in the conclusion that "sirukumab also demonstrated an acceptable safety profile." The actual death count was one in placebo (556 patients) and 10 in the two sirukumab groups (1325 patients); see Table 3. Are the editors of that article, who approved that language, happy about it in retrospect?

The whole sirukumab story leaves me unsure about the quality of what is going on at JNJ these days. Sometimes you just have to take the lumps with good grace. If you think the mortality imbalance occurred by chance, prove it with more data. Otherwise, shrug your corporate shoulders and move on.

JNJ overpriced by most criteria

At Friday's closing price of $131.39, JNJ trades at a little over 22X TTM GAAP EPS and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

I would see JNJ as a 3% grower unless high inflation comes into the economy, almost all the growth coming from the pharma division. In the age of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), JNJ's high-margined consumer products just might see deflation now.

Given a P/E of 22X, this guess on sales and earnings growth implies a price:earnings:growth ("PEG") ratio around 7X. That, in turn, is unattractive.

JNJ's 2.56% dividend yield that can only grow at a certain rate is not attractive for me as a bond substitute, given the financial risks of the many lawsuits the company faces and the expectation that the Fed wants to engineer higher interest rates on bonds.

Finally, at a certain point, that JNJ has only 1/2 of one percent of shares outstanding sold short takes away upside potential. When almost no one wants to short a stock, perhaps belief in the stock's safety has been overdone.

Thus, JNJ may be priced more for perfection than the fundamentals suggest is appropriate, given what is known about the risks and upside to the company's financial performance.

Concluding comments - Other pharma stocks or mega caps look more attractive than JNJ



As was discussed in the first section of this article, I was already looking at JNJ as an average healthcare/pharma stock before the sirukumab story as well as the incessant product liability headlines led me to review and rethink the company's risks.

In contrast, one can ultimately find cheaper stocks in the field with potential growth. These range from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), which, based on Q2 results, is trading at a sub-20X P/E on prospective 2017 EPS, and in a few years will have very few patent expirations for about a 5-year stretch, to Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD). PFE out-yields JNJ and is almost 100% in pharma, whereas JNJ has its large slow-growth/no-growth consumer and devices divisions. Moving on, if my estimates for Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) are correct, its prospective GAAP P/E for 2018 is similar to that of JNJ, with much more growth ahead through at least 2022 and the possibility that some company might acquire it (JNJ perhaps?).

Moving farther afield and thinking of mega-cap names, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is trading at or below 13X forward EPS estimates net of cash and marketable securities. AAPL faces no significant product liability risk that I can see, and is the profit leader in what remains a secular growth story.

On a scale of 1-5, 1 being the most attractive rating, I used to view JNJ as a 2/3 with lots of solidity and permanent attractiveness as a bond substitute. (Because I did not see it as a growth vehicle, it was a trading substitute for bonds for me.) However, the valuation, legal and sirukumab issues have have led me to lower it to a 3/4.

Any stock can trade anywhere, and all the issues raised above could fade away. That's understood, especially with a very large strong company such as JNJ. But as suggested above, other comparables, both in the pharma/healthcare field and in the mega-cap sector, look to have more upside without all the legal issues.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, GILD, BMY, NVO, RHHBY, ABBV.

