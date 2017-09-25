Amazon Weakens As Threats Rise, EPS Estimates Decline

Thus, AMZN may see its valuation erode and perhaps move much lower despite the company's many strengths.

Oracle is talking tough against Amazon in its enhanced push into Web-based services; AWS may suffer more pressure on margins than anticipated.

Its push into selling groceries and soon perhaps distributing pharmaceuticals is not the stuff of 200X P/Es.

Introduction

Generally rising stock prices (SPY) have masked Amazon's (AMZN) relative stock price underperformance since my Aug. 21 AMZN article, published when AMZN was at about $953. The SPY is up about 2 1/2% since then; the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) is up; and a major retail ETF (XRT), which AMZN was supposedly going to destroy, is up strongly from about $38 to almost $41.

I am a long-only retiree, so what I personally do or don't do with AMZN is not all that relevant to my analysis in this or other AMZN articles; but a long-short fund that went long my several retail picks, or simply XRT, 1 or 3 months ago and went short AMZN at the same time would have executed a nice paired trade.

A lot has happened with AMZN and its competition in the past month, and given its status as probably the hottest and most publicized stock in the entire market, except perhaps when Apple (AAPL) has a major product intro, I am providing an update based on relevant news I have seen.

This article will review what I view as material news points that, unless true positive news appears on AMZN, make continued underperformance vs. its peers a reasonable expectation for AMZN.

First:

AMZN's earnings estimates are steadily worsening

At some point, earnings will matter for AMZN. Otherwise, AMZN will do all the business in the world and it will be close to a zero profit global economy but with high market caps. Per Yahoo! Finance, these are the EPS trends as of 60, 30 and 7 days ago; and current (there is a couple of day delay here):

Q3: $1.11, $0.06, $0.01, $0.01

Q4: $2.61, $1.75, $1.73, $1.73

FY 2017: $6.65, 3.82, 3.89, 3.68

FY 2018: $11.31, $8.17, $7.96, $7.74.

If the Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) acquisition were so stellar, why have forward estimates been cut so heavily just in the past month?

The most likely answer: because while AMZN is a real company with many strengths, the stock is distinct from the company and is a cult stock.

That's the paradox: fine company, stock divorced from fundamentals or relative value to other growth companies. In other words: think Cisco (CSCO) in 1999 or the 2000 peak. And very possibly past the peak. Remember, CSCO did lots of deals back then. They all helped the stock: until they didn't and the weight of the 150X P/E was too much. An $82 stock at peak became single digits.

Why would an AMZN long want to risk this happening to AMZN?

Next, evidence of multi-month underperformance versus peers, given that the 1-month time frame referenced above is too short to be meaningful.

AMZN has been underperforming retail and tech stocks

Technically, could this be a key reversal?

AMZN surged to an all-time high around $1080 in July. In a strong bull move, this would not normally lead to the following:

AMZN down over the past 3 months, and underperforming both XRT and QQQ, as shown in the next graph.

AMZN data by YCharts

I take this as a technical negative for AMZN. AMZN has underperformed the widely neglected XRT by over 9% the past 3 months, even excluding dividends, and the QQQ by over 7%.

Meanwhile, since I view AMZN's main business as retail and tech (Cloud services) as secondary, it's worth considering that in the past 60 days, Target (TGT) has seen its 2018 EPS estimates rise from $4.30 to $4.41, while AMZN's have declined from $8.17 to $7.74. Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) estimates have risen 4 cents and those for Costco (COST) by 2 cents.

So, who's clobbering whom? Could the ground be shifting?

Is it possible that AMZN's basic e-commerce business model is less profitable than touted, a possibility I have raised previously?

Moving on...

Risks to the stock with AMZN's potential push into pharmacy

This is the latest, from CNBC last week:

Amazon is taking on the drug supply chain, says report

Amazon may be ramping up conversations with pharmacy benefits managers.

The e-commerce giant is a potential threat to many players across the drug supply chain.

Let's say it's true. What is the upside for AMZN's stock?

As with groceries, pharmaceutical distribution is a very slow growth, low-margined business.

The more AMZN gets into slow-growth fields where all it does is distribute product created by others, I would expect the more AMZN's P/E is likely to revert toward that of the industry, namely toward average or below-average P/Es. It is through real inventions of new, improved goods and services that established companies such as AMZN generate both higher profits and, for a period of time, higher P/Es (or continuing very high P/Es in AMZN's case).

Moving on again:

E-commerce growth could be slowing

This is something to watch out for.

The advance retail sales data for August was reported recently. The 8-month average gain in the proxy for e-commerce sales was 10.5%. However, for the month of August, the sales increase was 8.0% (raw data). One month proves nothing, but no one knows if and when e-commerce will decline relative to physical store-based shopping. If so, the implications for AMZN's stock price are clear and negative.

Moving to a different topic...

Competition in the Cloud may be getting intense: here comes Oracle



AMZN's biggest business weakness is that it has never come close to developing a large, high-margined niche that it dominates. We may now be able to add Oracle (ORCL) to the list of large companies with high-margined, dominant businesses that want to compete hard with AWS; as if Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL) and IBM (IBM) were not enough.

Oracle's recent Q1 press release and conference call transcript indicate it is getting aggressive against AWS. ORCL co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison said this in his prepared remarks:

Self driving database eliminates the labor cost of tuning, managing, and upgrading the database plus avoiding all of the costly downtime associated with human error. Self driving taxis are much cheaper to operate then taxis with human drivers. Running Oracle's autonomous database is much, much cheaper than running traditional human driven databases like Amazon's Redshift. Customers moving from Amazon's Redshift to Oracle's autonomous databases can expect to cut their cost in half or more and Oracle will be providing SLAs that guarantee those cost settings to customers that move.

ORCL has moved deliberately (a nice way to put it) into the Cloud. But it appears it is aiming for AMZN.

In the Q&A, co-CEO Mark Hurd responded to a question by touting ORCL's advantages over AWS:

But these are technologies [those of AWS] that are not automated. These are if you will old fashioned technologies and a new fangled Cloud data centre, and available for record. So it’s kind of an interesting new business model, but their database technologies are not very advanced at all. They have just picked them up at Open Source. And our database, our - especially the latest generation of database totally automates everything. So you don't - you push a button and load your data and you’re done. You don't have lots of tuning parameters and lots of things to set up like you do with Amazon. Amazon requires a lot of labor to set up an online transaction processing system based on Aurora. That’s a lot of labor, it is MySQL, it is a code that we maintain. We know it very, very well, very different than Oracle. You press a button, load your data, run your analytics. It tunes itself, it backs itself up, it patches itself, it never goes down, and it’s much, much faster. Like you are saying it’s much, much, much faster and then someone will say, we don't need that speed. Let me translate. If it’s much, much, much faster and if it does in an hour what Redshift does in 10 hours it is one-tenth of the cost of running at Amazon because we charge the same amount for Aurora. So we take out the labor cost and because we consume less CPU and we compress the data and we consume less storage it is much - we are much more frugal about using compute and storage resources, and we eliminate the labor cost and the associate, the cost associated with human error. So we are not even trying to do the same thing as Amazon.

ORCL may or may not be a growth stock again (I'm optimistic). But it has a vast client base. Whether it gains much share against AWS and MSFT in Cloud services beyond, say, migrating its databases to the Cloud is to be determined. But it just might force AWS to cut prices more than it wants. If I remember correctly, AMZN's 2015 10-K warned investors that gross margins at AWS could be volatile.

Outsourced data services is a difficult field. AMZN provides no overall, GAAP-based financials for AWS that take depreciation of equipment into account. Plus, I do not recall ever seeing whether in providing gross margins for AWS, AMZN says whether it imputes revenues to AWS for providing its services to AMZN itself for its retail division. Overall, I believe that it is a mistake to value AWS at any specific market cap, though many analysts do. AMZN is one unitary entity and should in my view be valued as such by investors.

I said there had been a good deal of news in the past month, and moving to a different sphere:

The Fed's reverse QE is probably not going to help high P/E stocks

The Fed is planning to essentially cancel out QE 3, which sent valuations of first stocks, then bonds to high levels. If reverse QE proceeds as planned, then over the next 3 years, $1.5 T of bank deposits are going to be wiped out. That's a historic and deflationary action, probably one never attempted before.

Today, these very low-yielding bank deposits are generally available to buy the dips in stocks. As the supply of this money simply disappears, there will be much less hot money to gamble on AMZN and Netflix (NFLX), and all financial assets.

Competitors in tech and retail have strong business models and much more attractive valuations

As AMZN has begun to underperform its tech and retail competitors, the case to ignore the extreme valuation gap between it and these competitors A) weakens technically and B) weakens fundamentally as shown by declining EPS estimates for 2018 for AMZN and rising ones for tech companies such as Apple and retailers as mentioned above.

Since forward earnings have not occurred yet, here's a list of TTM EPS earnings yields for AMZN and a number of leading competitors. Many of these competitors have minimal capital expenditure and thus generate not only high earnings yields but also high free cash flow. Compare these TTM earnings yields:

AMZN: 0.4%

AAPL: 6%

ORCL: 5%

MSFT: 4%

GOOGL: 3%

WMT: 5%

TGT: 8%

COST: 4%

Ross Stores (ROST): 5%

Kroger (KR): 8%.

All these companies have strengths, anti-AMZN plans and growth plans.

AMZN, the company, has its strengths and growth plans. It is AMZN, the stock, that is an outlier.

Concluding remarks - why gamble on AMZN right now? The anti-AMZN stocks look better



I admire what AMZN has accomplished and at the same time think that the portents for the stock look poor, and that they have worsened over the past month while the stock price has held steady on balance.

In summary, the current reasons I'm bearish on this stock include, but are not limited to:

declining EPS estimates

repeated EPS misses

growth in food sales is a low P/E activity

proposed growth in pharmaceutical sales is a low P/E activity

greater competition in e-commerce from retailers is here and growing

greater competition in web services may be coming soon

valuation disparity between AMZN and its competitors is extreme

AMZN has now underperformed its peers and competitors over the past month

worse, AMZN has underperformed its peers and competitors, and the SPY, over the past 3 months despite soaring in July to nearly $1100

the Fed's reversal of QE may shrink P/Es in the market as a whole, and perhaps especially so for very highly valued stocks.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, GOOGL, ORCL, COST, WMT, TGT, ROST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.