Amazon: Even More Serious About Video And Content Strategy

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is an exciting company, which means it is an exciting stock as well. Discussions about cash flow and earnings growth is important, but sometimes it is just as important to look at the intangible strategic visions that will power an equity's future. For Amazon, I continue to believe it is video and original content, and I have read some news items that have strengthened my belief in this thesis.

The online retailer has a core selling strategy based on brand equity and first-/third-party sellers. From there, the company has branched off into many businesses, but I believe video is the most important element because shoppers of the site can be converted into consumers of entertainment, and vice versa.

It's difficult to place numbers on the company's content business, but don't let that stop you from investing for the long term - and I don't use the latter lightly; it will be a long time for what I envision vis-a-vis Amazon Studios to ultimately become: a thriving Disney (NYSE:DIS)-like consumer products-based media conglomerate. The market cap will reflect such evolution favorably someday.

Here is some evidence of what's going on with Amazon (shareholders and potential investors need to pay attention).

First, there's the following SA news item. The initial thing that catches my eye is that CEO Jeff Bezos wants to emulate the high-quality model of Time Warner's (NYSE:TWX) HBO. Up until now, if you really think about it, Amazon Studios is basically going after any and all concepts so long as it has high-profile talent attached. There's a reason for that: talent brings instant marketing. I'm not always fond of that strategy, but it is understandable: it's the path of least resistance in the development process. Take HBO's latest series The Deuce - it's a quality show. However, it wouldn't mean much to many if James Franco didn't endorse it with his presence both in front of and behind the cameras. Franco brings credibility and brand equity. If I read the news correctly, then I interpret it to mean that Bezos wants to sharpen what it means to be an Amazon production. He wants to start branding his programming and give consumers a certain expectation instead of mixing in high concepts with concepts that are more artistic in nature. Bezos doesn't simply want to be the "other people's money" for projects that were passed on at other studios/platforms; if I am getting this right, then it is extremely relevant to shareholders.

According to the item, Big Data is helping to shape the strategy. Amazon is a proponent of using statistics to figure out what is likely to work and to limit the risk of content investment, and I feel that should help shareholder value. But even beyond the data, the desire for hits is what I want to hear articulated, and not just once... I want to hear it over and over again, and hopefully I will in the coming months. Here is a quote from Amazon content chief Roy Price:

"The biggest shows make the biggest difference around the world. If you have one of the top five or 10 shows in the marketplace, it means your show is more valuable because it drives conversations and it drives subscriptions... We’re a mass-market brand. We have a lot of video customers and we need shows that move the needle at a high level.”

This new attitude is most likely portable to the movie slate as well. Episodic is important, but Amazon is also going to make its mark in movies, and probably not just on the Oscar-bait side. Manchester by the Sea did well at the Oscars, but coming up with tentpole product (at reasonable prices) will be the driving force. No doubt Price is looking at something like Time Warner's It right now and taking notes - the Stephen King horror production is at over $400 million worldwide (as of this writing) against a $35 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo. Commercial fare like will bring subscribers just for the service and subscribers for the service plus the shipping option.

More evidence that Amazon is becoming serious about content: it reportedly would like to own the rights to James Bond, which have reportedly become recently available. I'm not certain it will emerge the winner in the bidding process, and there really hasn't been much news on this front, but Amazon certainly knows it is going to need to buy up character rights in much the same way that Disney bought up character rights from Pixar/etc. Amazon Studios, in the beginning, engaged a slow learning process as it navigated through Hollywood; now, it wants a wider footprint, and to get there as efficiently as possible, something like the Bond IP, even though it could cost billions, would bring the online retailer to the next level in an instant.

But it isn't just about the content, it's also about consumer products. Amazon can produce/license rights to its content and then act as the seller of both self-produced/third-party licensed content. Again, this is the Disney formula, and I can pretty much predict with confidence that Amazon is not only looking for the next Game of Thrones because such a program is prestigious, but that it is also looking for content in which action figures and Halloween costumes can be attached. It's the comic-con approach to content development, no different than when George Lucas placed Ewoks in Return of the Jedi because perhaps plush products derived from them could be sold at toy stores. Movie critics might think this is something on which concentration is inadvisable, as it might corrupt the creative muse, but shareholders in Amazon are counting on management to use merchandise as a major strategy going forward. It makes logical sense considering a recent development: Amazon is getting serious about its private-label ambitions. Producing such items at beneficial margins does a lot in terms of helping profitability. It's not a huge intellectual leap to infer that the company will be all set in the near future once it has its blockbuster/Game of Thrones-style strategy in full gear, for it will have instant access to production machinery that will allow it to extend the brands of its filmed entertainment content with a myriad of merchandising programs that can be put on sale on its websites, at Amazon store locations, and even at Whole Foods.

Amazon isn't done. More recent news development: it reportedly wants to buy independent cable and/or television channels. Although it's unclear to me exactly what kinds of channels the company is interested in, the mandate seems to be that Amazon wants to capture as much content as possible (as cheaply as possible) so that it can appeal to as many people as possible for purposes of aggregating a collection of targeted audiences which can be monetized through advertising. To some extent, this goes against the blockbuster/Thrones strategy, but it hints again that Amazon's future is to invest in content to drive its retail business overall. And even beyond using channels to exploit an advertising strategy, I think the company could use video overall to sell ads; Bezos does want to sell more ads over time, and even though video will primarily be used as a subscription product, there can still be other tiers created that might allow for ad-supported revenue (think something like Crackle, Hulu).

And it will be a winning strategy. I think this area of investing will ultimately be why people want to own the stock. With that, let's go to a chart:

AMZN data by YCharts

Early on, I mentioned that this article won't really go into cash flow/earnings/valuation analysis (as many have pointed out, Amazon is, to a great degree, a buy on a certain quantity of risk-adjusted faith, not on P/E ratios or short-term GAAP progress), but I do like to look at charts. As can be seen, the stock has had a run over the majority of the last twelve months, but back in the summer, it hit a peak and looks as if it could be entering a sideways pattern. I'd even suggest that more downside could be coming. But for a stock like Amazon, this might serve investors well. We know that it's been around for a while and that there is a lot of institutional belief in its business model, which is to be everything to everyone. I've been a bull on Amazon for a long while and have followed very closely the evolutions in its original content-video strategy; I am convinced more than ever that it will ultimately be more central to Amazon than its web services unit, the current star attraction. The Prime product shows the way: video content was used in part to give people an excuse to pony up a relatively significant amount of money to subscribe to fast shipping. Prime subscribers tend to spend more at the site than do non-subscribers. Producing episodic series that are hits with the public will bring people to Prime, who will then use it to buy merchandise based on the hit episodic product.

This is why one buys Amazon, I would argue. Buying under the 52-week high would be a good strategy here. Dollar cost-averaging on dips, taking advantage of sideways trading, it's all in play for a stock that many believe will ultimately implode down the line. I just don't see that. Amazon may be wreaking havoc on mall ecosystems around the country with its investment in price and self-described customer service obsessive compulsive disorder, but finding that next Game of Thrones/Stranger Things/It will allow the company some pricing power and economy of scale through the subscription/consumer products businesses, and that will translate to a stock price/valuation that will eventually receive justification from Wall Street analysts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, DIS, TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.