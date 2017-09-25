My Valuation Of Bank Of America

Why BAC doubled in less than a year and why it is not likely to double again quickly in absence of market euphoria.

Thesis

Bank of America (BAC) had an amazing run last year but is now moving sideways in 2017 while its operational performance has been good. This makes sense since the market opinion on banks and Bank of America, in particular, moved from very negative to positive in a short time frame. This article gives a reasonable valuation for Bank of America and what kind of return to expect.

Lower charge-offs

The shock of the financial crisis charge-offs has decreased rapidly because of the improving economic situation and tighter lending requirements.

Source: Bank of America Investor Presentation

Both commercial and consumer net charge-offs decreased rapidly to near the lower bound of 0%. This is very positive for banks since those charge-offs lower margins and put a negative pressure on profitability. However, low current charge-offs also have a significant downside. Charge-offs can simply not go negative which means that they have no other option than to go up. This means that charge-offs are likely going to be a drag on future profit growth while lifting current profitability. It is for this reason that it is better to invest in banks when there are significant loan problems but the situation is improving. Because one can then benefit from reserve releases and higher profitability. Current low reservations give little protection when an economic downturn occurs.

Higher capital requirements

Banks have always been highly leveraged vehicles. Before the last recession, leverage was especially high. In and after the financial crisis, new regulations were put into place to limit leverage and increase equity in banks. Bank of America increased tangible common equity to 8% of capital from 5%, while decreasing long-term debt from $523B to $224B. This made the lender a safer bank with less risk. The downside to this, however, is that it limits the return on equity since more of it is needed to do the same amount of business. An important question that is created by this safer balance sheet is that over time investors in Bank of America might accept a lower return because of its safety just like they accept lower returns for utilities. If this happens gradually over time, this will increase the share price of banks.

The additional benefit of further interest increases

Higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve are a great benefit for banks with a large deposit base like Bank of America. The benefits of these higher interest rates, however, are likely to decline because of more competition by banks for deposits. Higher interest rates will still be beneficial but would have a smaller effect on profits. This is for two reasons: First, since profits are higher the same absolute change leads to a smaller percentage change in profitability. Second, at current interest rates deposits become a more interesting asset to acquire which lead banks to compete for them. While most banks still have very low rates, some are actively increasing the rate to attract customers. Further increases in the interest rate might result in more banks fighting for customer deposits by offering higher rates. Larger banks like Bank of America will be forced to compete with these higher rates to defend its strong deposit base erosion.

The downside of a higher payout ratio

Most investors currently are focused on a higher payout in the form of dividends or share repurchases. While I can understand that people like to see a return on their capital, this limits the amount of capital that can be invested by the company internally. If Bank of America can invest money at 12% this is an attractive return, and I rather have the company invest more at this rate than return it to shareholders. That being said, the share repurchases of Bank of America have been a very attractive use of capital in the past years because of the low share price allowing investors to own more of the company at a bargain price. Currently, Bank of America aims to return $14.2B to shareholders in 2017 and has a 1.92% dividend.

Valuation

Bank of America has tangible assets of $175.7B on which it currently earns a return of 10.8% while it aims for 12%. Given the benign environment, it is not unreasonable that Bank of America is able to reach this level of profitability in 2018. However, even when assuming that Bank of America reaches its goal of 12% return on tangible equity and using an 8% discount rate, the value for Bank of America leads to a valuation of $263.5B, fairly close to the current market value of $262.5B.

Conclusion

Shares of Bank of America seem to be fairly valued using an 8% discount rate. The easy money in Bank of America has been made when the negative sentiment disappeared. However, given the current market prices, an 8% return is fairly attractive, especially because the risk in Bank of America has decreased significantly because of its stronger balance sheet and higher capital ratios. The way that investors can earn a significantly higher rate is when investors will look at banks more like utilities with a lower risk profile and the reasonable discount rate is reduced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.