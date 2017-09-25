Take Charge... A Blue Chip To Buy

ROIC is exposed to retail risk, but the properties are extremely insulated due to the strong barrier to entry attributes.

I believe that a long-term strategy is the best way to build and preserve financial security.

In the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, I decided to focus on “the most beaten buys” – the top REITs that have seen their shares whacked the hardest year-to-date. Obviously, the retail REITs have been hammered hard because of the continued “Amazon effect”, and for value investors, this has created a wider margin of safety.

Over the last few months, I have continued to preach the mantra that “quality matters” because that translates into greater earnings and dividend growth. While I do have a few “speculative buys” in the “high alpha” portfolio, I am not recommending stocks just because of their higher yield – simply because I believe they are too risky and won’t deliver the performance to reach my investment objectives.

Simply put, I believe that a long-term strategy is the best way to build a preserve financial security.

To assist with filtering out the best quality REITs, I devised a scoring system in which I systematically analyze a company based on a variety of metrics. In the upcoming newsletter, I include scores for all the REITs in my REIT Lab and then I compare these scores with the target BUY prices.

In my newsletter, I refer to the scoring tool as the Rhino Rating Model because it is essentially designed to filter out the most defensive REITs. A high Rhino Score means that the company is battle-tested and should withstand threats better than the peers.

Whenever I spot a REIT with a high Rhino Rating and an attractive valuation, I remind myself that it’s time to “take charge”. To echo that sentiment from a fellow Forbes writer, Paul Johnson, in an article he penned over ten years ago:

“That is what the rhinoceros does. It may not be a model animal in most ways. But it does one thing very well. And that one thing we can learn: Charge!”



Photo Source

Battle-Tested?

In 2008, Retail Opportunity Investments Corporation (ROIC) raised equity through a special purpose acquisition company (or SPAC), in essence, a blind pool with $400 million of cash at the trough of the real estate market.

Accordingly, CEO Stuart Tanz took advantage of the situation (as the recession ended) to start buying properties in familiar West Coast markets where Pan Pacific (the company Tanz previously ran) had deep experience (and strong relationships).

So when the recession officially ended, ROIC was ready to list shares on Nasdaq (in November 2009) and begin to prosper on the disruption in the distressed retail market.

ROIC’s core management team consists of its current President and CEO Stuart Tanz and several other leading shopping center veterans. Tanz is no stranger to the shopping center business as he was the former CEO of Pan Pacific Retail Properties Inc. where, during his nine-year tenure, he grew the company's market cap from $447 million to around $4 billion.

Through a series of consolidative acquisitions, PNP purchased around $2 billion of retail assets (over 18 million square feet), and later PNP was sold to Kimco (NYSE:KIM) for around $4.1 billion (in 2006).

Another notable shopping center veteran, Richard Schoebel (currently COO at ROIC), was also directly involved in the success of PNP where he directed leasing and property management for around 38 shopping centers (and over 5 million square feet). With a long career in creating value, Tanz and his team have integrated a proven development and redevelopment platform with a proven track record for repositioning assets and identifying inefficiencies in the retail sector.

As evidenced by the early enthusiasm with ROIC's IPO, Tanz's track record (at PNP) was fundamental to the success of the investment model. During the period of PNP's public ownership, the company provided a 529% total return, compared with 355% for shopping center REITs, and 67% for the S&P 500 over the same period.

So clearly, Tanz brings a veteran bench over to ROIC and included is a formidable culture for profitability and success.

Keep in mind that because there is a greater amount of discretionary equity required to buy (and refinance) commercial real estate, ROIC entered the public markets at a perfect time by capitalizing on market place inefficiencies (distressed with developers over their skills due to higher LTV ratios). Here's a snapshot of ROIC's performance (growth in market cap) since its IPO.

As you may recall, I have been covering ROIC for quite some time; my initial research report was on July 2011, and I have written at least a dozen follow-up articles since then (all BUY recommendations). However, shares in ROIC have pulled back by around 17% over the last year or so.

I also want to point out that I became a shareholder in ROIC on October 9, 2013, and since that time, shares have increased by ~35%, almost double that of the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) that has grown shares by ~18%.

Here’s how ROIC has performed YTD, as compared with the shopping center REIT peers:



ROIC’s ‘Rhino-Built’ Platform: West Coast By Design

Now let’s look at one key differentiator for ROIC; as you can see below, all of the shopping centers are located in desirable West Coast metropolitan markets.

Within these markets (Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego), ROIC owns shopping centers that are well located in the heart of mature, affluent communities.

Keep in mind that because ROIC commenced as a new equity REIT (in 2009), it has no legacy assets and the company originally targeted 11 of the top 15 U.S. retail markets - all enjoying strong, densely populated trade areas with lower unemployment.

Also, these top tier markets enjoy above average household income levels and disposable income to support the retail investment model. In addition, ROIC was targeting markets deemed historically difficult for new development, as zoning tends to be more restrictive.

As ROIC began to build the portfolio (in 2009 and 2010), it acquired performing and non-performing loans at discounts to the long-term intrinsic values.

However, over the years, the company shifted its focus on stabilized, high-quality, well-located, grocery-anchored shopping centers, where the company builds value through increasing occupancy and rents as leases roll over. Here's a snapshot of ROIC's acquisition volume since 2010:

With over $3 billion in total assets and over 1,500 tenants, ROIC has been able to diversify its business model. As you can see below, ROIC has a diversified revenue stream with many recession resistant tenants listed in the Top 10 list (i.e., Albertsons (NYSE:ABS), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Savemart, CVS (NYSE:CVS), and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)).

ROIC’s top 10 tenants only account for 20% of Total Annualized Base Rent and the largest tenant (Albertsons/Safeway) only accounts for 6% of ABR (the second largest tenant (Kroger) only accounts for 2.8% of ABR. All other top tenants account for less than 2% of ABR individually.

7 of 10 top tenants are daily-necessity retailers (supermarkets & pharmacies) and 80% of ABR is derived from 1,272 tenants (each accounting for less than 1/2 of a percent individually).

By owning a high percentage of grocery-anchored centers, ROIC has been able to recapture leases and replace those with stronger retail with higher rents. As the new tenants take occupancy and start paying rent, ROIC expects to see a positive impact to same-center cash numbers.

ROIC ended the second quarter at a very strong 97.3% leased, its 12th consecutive quarter at or above 97%. Breaking that down between anchor and shop space, at June 30th ROIC’s anchor space was 100% leased and the shop space stood at 94% leased.

In terms of renewal activity, during the second quarter, ROIC renewed 69 tenants totaling over 216,000 square feet, achieving a 12% cash increase in base rent.

There’s clearly a big advantage in owning west coast properties as Richard Schoebel, ROIC’s COO, explains:

“Leasing activity on the West Coast and across our portfolio continues to be strong. Among the ongoing major trends we continue to see a growing number of retailers expanding to the West Coast particularly in the restaurant, specialty fitness, and service sectors all seeking to lease right size spaces typically in the 5,000 to 10,000 square foot range and in the right neighborhood centers where they can be in close proximity to their target consumers. These types of tenants work extremely well in our grocery anchored shopping centers as these types of retailers serve as a natural complement to the daily necessity focus of our portfolio and business. Among the more traditional retailers as well as discount retailers, more and more of these are reshaping their consumer in-store experiences and leveraging omnichannel opportunities to by and large rebrand their businesses to stay relevant and competitive in today’s retailing environment. Important to our business more and more of these retailers are gravitating to neighborhood centers that are well situated in affluent communities.”

ROIC’s ‘Rhino-Built’ Platform: Tough Balance Sheet

At the end of Q2-17, ROIC had a total market cap of approximately $3.7 billion with about 1.3 billion of debt outstanding equating to a debt to total market cap ratio of 37%. The vast majority of debt is unsecured, only $62 million in mortgage debt and 95% of the portfolio is unencumbered.

In terms of financing initiatives, ROIC is currently in the process of recasting both its credit line and unsecured term loan. The credit line should increase the capacity from $500 million to $600 million with an accordian feature that could increase to $1.2 billion. ROIC is extending out the maturity date on the credit line to approximately four years from now to 2021.

At Q2-17, about two-thirds of ROIC’s overall debt was effectively fixed rate and the company is looking to increase that by year-end.

You can see that one of the secrets to ROIC's success has been its balanced approach to funding growth. By maintaining a conservative and flexible investment grade balance sheet (33% debt, 4x interest coverage, and well-laddered maturities), this pure-play REIT has all of the ingredients for success. Note: ROIC was awarded investment grade ratings from Moody’s and S&P (BBB-).

ROIC’s ‘Rhino-Built’ Platform: Fundamentals Driving Dividends

By combining its West Coast expertise with its fortress balance sheet, ROIC has been able to produce highly consistent profits. As you can see below, ROIC has grown assets by an average of 35% per year since 2010.

During the second quarter, ROIC acquired two shopping centers totaling $80 million, bringing the mid-year acquisition total to $172 million. The two properties acquired in the second quarter are both located in the Pacific Northwest, with one in the Portland market and one in the Seattle market. Consistent with ROIC’s existing portfolio, these new shopping centers are well situated in very strong densely populated sub markets.

In Q2-17, ROIC generated $66.6 million in total revenues and $21.7 million in operating income. GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders was $8.3 million, equating to $0.08 per diluted share.

In terms of funds from operations for Q2-17, FFO totaled $32.8 million, equating to $0.27 per diluted share. With respect to profit level net operating income on a same center comparative basis for the second quarter, same center cash NOI increased 3.6%.

ROIC achieved $0.55 of FFO per share from the first six months of 2017 and the company is on track with its previously stated guidance of achieving FFO between $1.10 and $1.14 per diluted share for the full year 2017.

The timing of closing on pending deals of approximately $127 million of acquisitions and ongoing leasing activity will no doubt be instrumental in driving FFO in the second half of the year. Here’s a snapshot of FFO per share forecaster (source for data: FAST Graphs):

As you can see, ROIC is expected to generate consistent growth averaging 5% over the next few years. Clearly, the management team is doing an exceptional job creating value for investors, of which the CEO is a substantial shareholder:

Quality Wins the Race

I can’t say this enough, “quality wins the race,” and I believe that ROIC represents one of the safest REIT investments today. Yes, the company is exposed to retail risk, but the properties are extremely insulated due to the strong barrier to entry attributes (referenced above). Let’s compare ROIC's dividend yield to the peer group:

Yes, 4.0% is not like Washington Prime’s (NYSE:WPG) 12.3%, but there is a difference between “investing” in ROIC and “gambling” in WPG. See my recent article on WPG HERE. Take a look at ROIC’s P/FFO multiple compared to the peers below:

To use the car analogy, ROIC is like a “new” BMW and WPG is a “used” Buick. It’s certain that the “used Buick” will get you from New York to New Jersey, but for a long distance trip, the “new BMW” is the better option.

For forward-thinking investors, why not own the BMW, especially since Mr. Market is giving shoppers a discount today…

Forbes writer, Paul Johnson, applied the “rhino principle” to business as he explains:

“When an entrepreneur has an object in his line of vision, he should dismiss all other considerations from his mind, abandon all other activities and charge directly at that object, continuing to charge until the object has been secured. All kinds of qualities are needed to make a great businessman. But aggressive single-mindedness is by far the most important. Indeed, it is indispensable.”

Bottom Line: Rhino Investors, Take Charge! ROIC is trading at a discount and I consider the company’s primary advantage its west coast focus. The management team has demonstrated a successful track record of managing risk and I believe that the company deserves to trade at an enhanced premium.

Note: I intend to provide weekly portfolio updates for all 5 portfolios, including over 125 REITs in the Intelligent REIT Lab. Also, we evaluate each REIT in our monthly newsletter and score/evaluate each REIT on a variety of metrics. Our core portfolio - tactfully named “durable income” - has returned over 9% YTD.

To learn more about my REIT Beat service, click here. For a limited time, I am providing new subscribers with an autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. I plan to include my weekly BUY/SELL/HOLD list for all REIT Beat subscribers with all portfolios (weekly).

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: FAST Graphs and ROIC Investor Presentation

REITs mentioned: (WHLR), (WSR), (UBA), (FRT), (KIM), (RPAI), (REG), (WRI), (RPT), (DDR), (WPG), (BRX), (UE), (AKR), and (KRG).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.