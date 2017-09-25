Kinder Morgan And Its Mandatorily Convertible Preferred

As expected, my fears were realized; however, not before I had the good sense to exit my position with a tidy profit.

Yet I still bought it with that in mind, fully prepared to sell my position before the mandatory conversion date could affect its price.

When I first wrote about Kinder Morgan (KMI), I liked its preferred, KMI-A, well enough to buy 500 shares. However, because it was mandatorily convertible, I wrote the following.

Here we learn that KMI offers one preferred, (KMI-A), which IPO'd at a very healthy interest rate of 9.75%. The single fly in the ointment is that this preferred has a mandatory convertible provision under an involved formula, which I will attempt to make sense of when I study the next screenshot of the preferred itself. I don't like this preferred because it is mandatorily convertible on 10/26/18 into a variable number of common shares based on a complicated formula.

Yet, because the conversion was over two years away at the time, I liked KMI-A well enough to buy it; however, because of my aversion to holding the commons of any company I knew I would be selling my position before, when I believed, the conversion clause would negatively affect this preferred's prices.

This I accomplished by the time I wrote the following article, Kinder Morgan: The Preferred Investor's Perspective - Another Update.

In which I wrote:

Consequently, as most of my followers know, I put my money where my mouth is and sold my 500 shares KMI-A on 7/15 for $48.76/share, giving me a $4,369.00 profit. As I mentioned in the original article, the primary thing I had against holding this preferred was the mandatory conversion clause that on 10/26/18 would, in effect, convert my preferreds to KMI common shares. Furthermore, my growing concern about the irrational exuberance of preferreds, and the market in general, had prompted my decision to remove some of my chips from the table, mostly my preferred shares priced above par value. KMI-A was one of the few exceptions, it being below par value. Yet, as I initially wrote, I have no concerns about the ultimate survival of KMI, which I continue to believe is secure, and for that reason, I would in all probability still hold its preferred shares were in not for the damned mandatory conversion clause.

The second paragraph further explained my decision to sell when I did. Had it not been for that clause, I'd still be holding my preferred position and I firmly believe KMI-A would be priced significantly higher than it currently is. Which happened to be the impetus for this article.

It appears that my expectations were realized as substantiated by the above MarketWatch graph. As the dreaded conversion date approached the price of KMI-A dropped significantly, which would certainly not have happened if not for the impending forced conversion. I state this because KMI faces no existential threat either currently or in the immediate future; meaning the attractive preferred dividend was safe and secure not only for the present but into the future as well. Consequently, there is no way I would have sold, nor I suspect would have other preferred investors. Therefore, rather than its $41.95 current price, I'd wager it would, at least, be above par value.

Although my experience with KMI-A and its mandatory conversion has further cemented my aversion to such a clause, I have a strong feeling that some of my followers might view it from an alternative perspective. Something I'd love to hear about and further explore and debate in the following comment section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.