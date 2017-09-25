A Risky Business

I don't believe this! I've got a trig midterm tomorrow, and I'm being chased by Guido the killer pimp. - Risky Business

After 43 years of wandering around Wall Street I would like to think that I have learned a few things. Perhaps I am being presumptuous, but that is what I would like to think. We are all entitled to our speculations.

Many, if not most, asset managers try to handicap events. This is often a mistake. I note, given recent events, that it can be a very costly mistake. I characterize, specifically, Donald Trump and Brexit. Many handicapped poorly. The core of the issue, you see, is that the wrong methodology was used. You may think this is a minor point, however, it is not. It is the major point.

I would suggest, instead of handicapping the outcome, that you concentrate on the magnitude of the "Risk." I believe that "Risk" is the epicenter of many issues and the collateral financial decisions that accompany them. Identifying "Risk" correctly, often leads you to very different decisions than trying to predict, or handicap, the future.

The "Risk" is now, today, hard upon us, while the future is unknown and forthcoming. It is far more important, in my estimation, to understand what is happening NOW than to guess about what might happen later. Your crystal ball may be cloudy.

Change your mind and you will change your world. Learn a new skill. You aren't that old, yet. Well, most of you, anyway.

Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn. - Benjamin Franklin

Get involved!

Without guessing, predicting, or handicapping, it is obvious, at least to me, that North Korea, the Catalan problem in Spain, and the country of Venezuela, all represent quite real risks. Each story is different, but danger is front and center, in each situation. Stuff could happen.

If North Korea were to cross the Maginot Line, then the ten year Treasury could be at 1.75% in the blink of a young trader's eye. Wham! Bam and the Rubicon could be crossed. I predict nothing, but I do note the actuality of the "Risk" that exists today. "Can't happen, won't happen" has no bearing. That is nothing more than your prejudices speaking out of turn. Tell them to "Shut Up." They aren't helping you.

With North Korea, the "Risk" is grave, including people ending up in them. This is not a country trying to avert bankruptcy or some group of people trying to secede, this is life and death stuff. Politics is the least of it, in my estimation, and the "Risk" to the world's safety and the markets stability, is right up in your face.

Say "Hello," why don't you?

You learn about fight or flight, but no one ever mentions the third alliterative option - freeze. - Nina Malkin

You see, bankruptcy in Venezuela also has "Risk," but it is "Risk" of a very different sort. Here, oil may spike and assets in the United States could be seized but it is all political with some economics thrown into the mix for good measure. The world is not going to turn over and play dead if it happens. No "deadly mistake" in this situation at all.

The situation in Catalan is also "a horse of different color," to quote my brother in Oz. They speak another language, they are unhappy with the folks in Madrid telling them what to do and they sport a different culture. Catalan's success would be Spain's failure. The economic consequences would be serious for Spain, no doubt, but the political consequences for the European Union would likely be far worse, in my estimation.

Here is another "risk on" scenario that is unfolding.

You see, three different situations, and three different kinds of "Risk." It is similar to the "Game of Risk," where each continent demands different strategies.

Risk is a fun, challenging game, but it can be difficult to win. If you are new to the game, then you may have an even harder time of winning the game. The first thing you should do is make sure that you are familiar with the rules of Risk. - WikiHow

Learn the rules. Identify the "Risk." Determine the limits and the magnitude. Employ a strategy. The object is to win. Failure is not an option.

Failure is never an option!