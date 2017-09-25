Wal-Mart Vs. Target: Survival Of The Fittest?

Wal-Mart has better balance sheet and enjoys better economies of scale, while Target has better dividend growth rates in the past few years.

Investment Thesis

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) are respectable retailers in the United States. Wal-Mart’s footprint is beyond the United States, and it is the largest retailer in the world with about 11,700 retail stores in about 28 countries. On the other hand, Target is focused in the United States with nearly 1,800 stores. Both are facing the challenge of the rise of e-Commerce such as from internet giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as more and more consumers shop online. Both companies have responded with different initiatives to improve their e-commerce platform, operating efficiencies, etc.

In this article, we will take a look at both Wal-Mart and Target’s financial metrics, balance sheet, and their strategies to see which company is a better investment choice.

Past Performance

Let us take a look at their past stock performance. We have included in the stock chart below of both companies’ historical stock prices and that of the S&P 500 index in the past 5 years. As the chart shows, the S&P 500 index had a return of 70% in the past 5 years. Unfortunately, Target and Wal-Mart have not performed well against S&P 500. Wal-Mart generated a return of about 10%, while Target’s return was a decrease of about 5% as both companies struggled to find growth.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Since early 2015, Target stock price has been on a slow decline, from the high of $84.69 per share on July 13, 2015, to $58.33 today, reflecting on its stalling revenue growth. On the other hand, Wal-Mart stock price declined for the most of 2015, before gradually moving up from the low of $56.42 to $80.01 today as it continues to expand its e-commerce platform and optimize its efficiencies.

Financial and Operating Strength

Wal-Mart, in its latest quarter, had revenue of $123.4 billion, or growth of 2.2% year over year. On the other hand, Target had quarterly revenue of $16.4 billion, or a growth rate of 1.6% year over year. Its comparable store sales growth rate was 1.3%, better than -0.5% in its fiscal 2016.

The chart below shows the revenue growth rate for both companies. As can be seen, Target’s revenue declined in 2016 primarily due to the Pharmacy Transaction and a comparable sales decrease of 0.5%. In 2015 (Wal-Mart’s fiscal 2016), Wal-Mart had a modest 0.7% decline in revenue. The decline was primarily due to a decline in revenue in its international business (a decline of 9.4%) and its Sam’s Club business (a decline of 2.1%). However, the company managed to return to growth in 2016 (its fiscal 2017) and in the trailing 12 months, outpacing Target.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Let us now look at both companies’ gross margin and operating margin in the past 10 years. We begin by looking at gross margin. As we can see, Target has better gross margin than Wal-Mart. This is not surprising, as Target sells higher-margin goods such as dresses and other apparel, and Wal-Mart carries more grocery items. With Target’s recent announcement to cut prices, we think both companies’ gross margin will decline further, as Wal-Mart will have to lower its price to compete.

Source: Created by author, Morningstar

In terms of operating margin, as we can see from the chart below, Wal-Mart and Target’s operating margins have been on a slow decline. Wal-Mart’s operating margin declined from about 6% to about 4.6% in the trailing 12 months. Its 2016 and trailing 12-month decline was primarily due to wage increases and investments in e-commerce and technology. Target’s operating margin also dropped from above 8% in 2007 to below 7% in the trailing 12 months. Overall, Target has better operating margin than Wal-Mart.

Source: Created by author, Morningstar

Examining the companies’ margin only tell one side of the story, though. For retail companies, we also need to take a look at their asset turnover ratio, as this tells us how quick the retailer can sell their goods. In this category, Wal-Mart continues to lead Target with an asset turnover ratio of about 2.4x in the past decade. Although Target trails behind, we see a gradual improvement in its asset turnover ratio from about 1.5x to 1.86x in the trailing 12 months.

Source: Created by author, Morningstar

We will now check Target and Wal-Mart’s EPS. As we can see from the chart below, both companies closely imitate each other in most of the years except in 2013 and 2014, where Target had to take a huge loss from its discontinued Canadian operation. As the chart shows, both companies are struggling to grow their EPS. We will discuss about their growth strategies in the “Future Prospects” section.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Wal-Mart (as of 2017-07) Target (as of 2017-07) Return on Investment Capital (trailing 12-month) 15.0% 13.8% Sales Per Square Foot $436 (last quarter) $290 (2016) Comparable Store Sales Growth (latest quarter) YoY Wal-Mart US: 1.8% Sam’s Club: 2% International: Positive growth in 9 of 11 markets 1.3%

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Financial Health

Let us now examine Wal-Mart and Target’s financial health. We have compiled a simple table that summarizes both companies’ long-term debt, their long-term debt-to-capitalization ratios, and long-term debt-to-EBITDA.

Wal-Mart (as of 2017-07) Target (as of 2017-07) Total Long-Term Debt ($ billion) $33.71 $10.89 Total Long-Term Debt-to-Capitalization Ratio (%) 30.6% 49.5% Long-Term Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio (Trailing 12-month) 1.05x 1.55x

Data Source: Morningstar

As the table above shows, Wal-Mart has about three times more long-term debt than Target simply due to the company’s greater scale (e.g., 7 times more revenue and 6.5 times more retail stores, etc). Wal-Mart's total long-term debt-to-capitalization ratio is about 30.6% in its latest quarter. This ratio is much smaller than Target’s 49.5%. In terms of long-term debt to EBITDA ratio, Wal-Mart’s trailing twelve-month EBITDA is just slightly less than its total long-term debt, making its balance sheet healthy. Target’s ratio of 1.55x is not bad either, but is still more than Wal-Mart’s. Overall, we like Wal-Mart’s financial health, as the company has the ability to carry more debt to finance any major investments such as mergers & acquisitions or investments related to improving its operation.

Dividend

Target currently pays a dividend of $0.62 per share. This works out to an annual dividend yield of about 4.2%. The company just raised its dividend by $0.02 per share in its previous dividend payment. This is equivalent to about 3.3% dividend growth. On the other hand, Wal-Mart’s quarterly dividend is $0.51 per quarter and was raised by $0.01, or 2%, in its January payment. The stock’s current yield is 2.56%, lower than that of Target. In terms of dividend growth, Target was able to manage higher dividend growth in the past 3 years.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

We will now take a look at their dividend sustainability. We have created a chart below that illustrates both companies’ dividend payout ratio in the past 9 years based on free cash flow. As the chart illustrates, both companies do not have high payout ratios. This is beneficial, as it shows that they do have the room to hike their dividend and, most importantly, they can also choose to deploy the capital in share buybacks or on capital expenditure.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

One thing we like to point out is that Target’s payout ratio is much more volatile than Wal-Mart, as Target has had some rough years in Canada that eventually resulted in the closing of all its Canadian stores. Since then, its free cash flow has stabilized quite a bit, thus helping the company to keep its payout ratio on or below 40% in the past 2-3 years. We like Target’s dividend growth but remain cautious of its payout ratio volatility.

Future Prospects

As we mentioned earlier, the retail sector is facing headwinds from the rise of e-commerce. Both Wal-Mart and Target are working hard to try different strategies to grow their revenue and earnings.

Target

As US labor cost continues to rise, Target is increasing its investment in inventory management analytics to make its operation and distribution more efficient. The company is expecting to finish remodeling 300+ stores by 2018. This will give customers a unique and positive experience shopping at its stores. In addition, the company is opening smaller stores in urban locations to tap new customers. Furthermore, Target is working hard to strengthen its customers’ loyalty with its REDcard program, as they tend to spend more than regular customers. So far, over 20% of the company's sales are from its REDcard loyalty customers. In terms of e-commerce, the company is also offering or experimenting more convenient options for its customers, such as a drive-up option for its in-store pickup orders, ship from store, Target Restock, etc.

Wal-Mart

In the past year, Wal-Mart has continued to work hard to increase its presence in the digital world by partnering with JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and acquiring Jet.com. The company continues to make its e-commerce platform more user-friendly by offering Easy Reorder, theme-based shopping experiences such as the back to school offering, etc. It is making in-store pickup orders more convenient by setting up automated pickup towers. The company has about 100 towers available as of August 18 and is expected to increase that. Wal-Mart has already seen some good success in its e-commerce operation, with its GMV (gross merchandise volume) up 67% in the United States. Its Sam’s Club segment also saw an e-commerce GMV increase of 23%.

The company is also committed to improving shopping experience in its stores, although the quality seems to vary store by store. Management is also using technology to better improve operations. For example, testing with digital endless aisle shopping, robotics and image analytics to scan aisles for outs, and using machine learning to assist merchants with pricing.

Investor Takeaway

While Target enjoys better margins, Wal-Mart has a higher turnover ratio. This means the company can accumulate cash faster. Wal-Mart also has better financial strength. This will allow the company the capital to invest in its initiatives and to do mergers & acquisitions if necessary. Wal-Mart also enjoys better economies of scale. Although we like Target’s strategy in improving in-store pickups, Wal-Mart’s higher store counts allows it to capitalize on this fast-growing segment of the business if the company can improve the in-store pickup experience. Overall, it appears that Wal-Mart is better positioned to grow its business.

Thank you for reading. Which company do you think is a better choice for long-term investment? Please share your comments.

