My Best Performing Stock Keeps Getting Better

Offering of live services has been a great move by the company.

Electronic Arts (EA) has been the best-performing stock in my portfolio.

I have been researching the company since 2014 and got in at a price of $81.27 in September 2016. The stock is up by just over 45% to $118.50 at the time of writing:

There have been two major reasons why Electronic Arts has been thriving:

1) The electronic gaming industry has been going from strength to strength.

2) Electronic Arts is the pre-eminent player in the market.

In my last article, "Electronic Arts: Still Set To Go Higher," I made the call that even with the price having somewhat stagnated before 2017, the stock would go on to see higher returns. Indeed, it has.

I often don't understand why sentiment on EA tends to be quite negative. In my last article, it was argued by one commenter that the company is over-reliant on the FIFA and Battlefield brands to sustain success, and that "EA's stock was in the gutter when JR was shown the door, and it will be back there again when the UT (EA Ultimate Team) revenue begins to dry up."

However, consider these factors:

EA Ultimate Team is now worth $800 million annually, with net revenue up over 20% year on year.

NBA Live Mobile now engages more than 70 million users.

Moreover, monthly active players for The Sims 4 has gone up by 20% year on year.

As well as success in secondary game titles, EA does indeed continue to enjoy success in its mainstream titles, with Battlefield 1 having more than 21 million players joining the game as well as growing its FIFA Mobile unique player base to 95 million.

Overall, the company's digital net sales of over $3 billion for Q1 2018 is up 23% on a year-on-year basis and represents 63% of total sales.

However, what is particularly impressive about this company is the way in which EA has managed to commercialise live services.

Simply put, the company is now going for a similar "renting-style" model to that which we see across other digital companies; e.g., Netflix (NFLX) where the emphasis is on consumption rather than ownership. Live services allow the company to provide access to games rather than providing the obligation to buy outright.

This allows a broader range of potential customers to get access to a game, with the option to buy if they so wish. According to CEO Andrew Wilson, much of the increase in monthly active users can be attributed to the rolling out of such live services. For instance, live services for Q1 2018 are up by 29% YOY. Moreover, this has not been to the detriment of full game downloads either, as these are also up by 53% YOY.

Source: Q1 FY18 Financial Results

Moreover, in the past three years, we see that the company's P/E ratio has continued to oscillate roughly in the range of 20-30x.

However, earnings on a diluted basis have continued to grow during that time. So there is little indication on a P/E basis that the company is overvalued despite an increase in price.

In conclusion, Electronic Arts has a very strong business model and continues to go from strength to strength. I am long and staying long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.