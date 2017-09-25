There Is No Free Lunch, Apple Hospitality Pays Once A Month

Now that I’m a writer covering securities, I thought it would be helpful to reward my teachers by providing them with another apple of sorts.

When I was in elementary school, I would always try to bribe the teacher by giving her an apple. It was my way of making the teacher feel appreciated while also remembering me when it was time to decide whether Brad gets an A- or B+.

The strategy was aimed to remind the teacher that apple begins with A, and not confuse her that Brad begins with B. Also, apples are a tradition for showing appreciation, and hopefully, with the right teachers (some would be grateful while others would see it as bribery), the gift would serve as a positive gesture.

In full disclosure, I did make a few Cs but maybe it was because I did not give my chemistry and geometry teacher an apple.

Don’t worry, I’m not going to write on healthy fruits or the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) X (list $999). I have a much better idea and one that could serve as a frequent reminder - much like “an apple a day, keeps the doctor away” - there is no free lunch, Apple pays once a month. (note: there aren’t many words that rhyme with month).

Spend A Night, Not A Fortune, Collect Monthly Dividends

Back in May (2015), Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Previously structured as a non-traded REIT and in connection with the listing, APLE said it commenced a modified Dutch auction tender offer to purchase up to $200 million of its common shares.

Apple Hospitality was formed in March 2014 with the merger of Apple REIT Seven, Inc., Apple REIT Eight, Inc. and Apple REIT Nine, Inc. In February 2014, the company amended its articles of incorporation to provide for a 50% reverse share split of its common stock.

In September 2016, APLE completed its roughly $1.26 billion merger with Apple REIT Ten, Inc. adding 56 hotels to the portfolio. The combined company has a balanced portfolio with an equity market cap of $4.2 billion.

Here’s how APLE compares to the lodging REIT peer group based on equity market capitalization (Note: I recently wrote on PK - HERE - and PEB -HERE).

With more than 28,000 select service and extended stay hotel rooms, APLE is one of the largest owners of select service and extended stay hotel rooms in the industry.

As you can see (above), APLE is much larger than the direct peers (Chatham (NYSE:CLDT), Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT), and RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ)) and the company has a more diversified geographic platform (as seen below):

APLE has highly concentrated brand ownership: Hilton (NYSE:HLT) (50%) and Marriott (NYSE:MAR) (50%) are the only brands where APLE flies its banners. APLE is ranked among the top five largest owners for both Hilton and Marriott.

Within these two brands (Hilton and Marriott), APLE enjoys a diverse product offering that includes select service, extended stay, and full service. Apple Hospitality's hotels benefit from industry-leading brand affiliation.

Scale ownership within specific brands yields comparable hotel operating data to benchmark and drive performance. APLE is one of the largest owners of Hilton & Marriott upscale hotels with significant representation on brand advisory boards. As you can see (below), there are benefits to scale:

APLE has a diverse platform - investing in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets where diverse demand drivers and proximity to guest amenities generate strong, consistent performance. Ultimately, higher operating margins provide a more stable cash flow stream.

The Balance Sheet

APLE’s balance sheet is one of the strongest in the industry. At the end of Q2-17, the company had $1.3 billion of outstanding debt with a combined weighted average interest rate of 3.4% for the remainder of 2017. Excluding debt issuance costs, APLE’s debt is comprised of $433 million in property level debt and $876 million of unsecured debt.

In July, APLE entered into an unsecured $85 million seven-year term loan. The net proceeds from the term loan were used to pay down borrowings on the company's revolving credit facility.

In conjunction with the term loan, APLE also entered into an interest rate swap agreement to effectively fixed interest rate on $75 million of the $85 million term loan at 3.76%.

APLE’s undrawn capacity on the unsecured credit facilities, after completing the term loan, was approximately $340 million. Also after completing the term loan, around ¾ of the debt is effectively fixed rate.

During the first six months of 2017, APLE invested approximately $24 million in managed renovations, and the company plans to spend an additional $35 million to $45 million during the remainder of 2017. Bryan Peery, APLE’s CFO, explains:

“While we utilize our scale to reduce total renovation costs, the scope of each renovation is tailored to the specific needs of the asset and its competitive positioning within a market.”

APLE continues to have in place both an aftermarket common share offering and a share repurchase program that provides for opportunistic share issuances or share repurchases in open market transactions.

The flexibility of these programs allows APLE to further enhance shareholder returns by issuing shares when market conditions are appropriate and use proceeds to further enhance the strength of the balance sheet in anticipation of future opportunities (such as individual asset transactions or to repurchase shares if they trade at a level that makes the purchase of shares significantly more attractive than asset opportunities).

APLE’s portfolio has an average age of just four years…that has resulted in consistent reinvestment…

The Latest Results

APLE finished the second quarter with revenue of $332 million, adjusted EBITDA of $126 million, and corporate G&A expenses of $6 million. Modified FFO per share in Q2017 was $0.51, down from $0.52 in the second quarter of 2016.

As anticipated, the second quarter was a challenge for a number of reasons: (1) Year-over-year comps in a couple of larger markets, (2) soft business demand, and (3) calendar shifts led to comparable RevPAR for the second quarter being down slightly from last year.

Although continued pressure on labor costs and property taxes, combined with a lack of growth in ADR, led to a decrease in hotel adjusted EBITDA margin, APLE still achieved a very strong margin of 39.9%.

However, the restraining corporate spending mixed with increased supply in many of APLE’s markets has muted the company’s ability to increase rates. As a result, APLE said it has tempered full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance by $5 million (on the low end) and $10 million (on the high end). The company is also lowering full-year RevPAR growth guidance by 50 basis points (on the high end) and reducing hotel EBITDA margin guidance by 50 basis points (on the low end) and tightening the high end by 80 basis points.

In Q2-17 APLE’s adjusted hotel EBITDA margin decreased 160 basis points due to a slight decline in RevPAR and expense growth in the mid 2% range. The company cited “continued labor pressures resulting from reduced availability of qualified labor and minimum wage increases accounting for 70 basis points of the margin decline”.

Utilizing FAST Graphs data, I prepared the following FFO/share forecaster for APLE and the peers:

As you can imagine, it’s much more difficult to model future cash flows for lodging REITs, but I consider the above-referenced barometer a validation that APLE should continue to generate steady dividend growth in 2018 and 2019.

Apple's Operating Model

Tax code provisions governing REITs impose limitations on the income and activities of REITs that are at odds with hotel ownership and operation. Consequently, to qualify as a REIT, all income must be derived from rents, interest, and mortgages (or real estate related activities).

Because hotel operations don't meet that REAL ESTATE test, the typical hotel REIT leases the hotel assets to a separate entity that manages the hotel or hires a third-party manager. The tenant may manage the hotels itself, or hire a property management firm to carry out some or all hotel operations.

APLE has the following operators:

100% of Apple Hospitality's portfolio is operated by third-party property managers and 93% are independent of brand management. 22 operating companies provide a platform for comparative analytics and shared best practices. APLE transformed its management contracts to maintain flexibility with over 77% of management contracts converted to the new structure and terminable within one year or upon sale.

This Premium Brand Gets Our Business

I like APLE, based on the reasons outlined in this article, and specifically I like the broad diversification of the REIT. While CLDT has a similar platform of hotels, APLE has the largest portfolio and that allows the company to minimize risk geographically. Think of APLE as the Realty Income (NYSE:O) option in the lodging sector.

Here’s how APLE’s dividend yield (pays monthly) compares with the peer group:

Now let’s compare APLE’s P/FFO with the peer group:

You can see that based on dividend yield (6.4%) and P/FFO (10.7x), APLE is not the cheapest lodging REIT, but it shouldn’t be, because the company does not have the volatility (due to diversification).

APLE has yet to increase its dividend since listing shares in May 2015. I like dividend growth and I prefer to own companies that have a history of dividend growth…

However, I am maintaining a BUY on APLE. This company has made progress with the integration of Apple Ten and the company could become a consolidator over time. It would not surprise me to see APLE pursue M&A activity in the future as there are a number of possible targets on the horizon.

Note: On September 15th APLE said that “at this time overall damage and impact does not appear to be material​” in reference to the recent hurricane in Florida.

Source: FAST Graphs and APLE Investor Presentation.

REITs mentioned: CDOR, SHO, RHP, DRH, HST, PEB, LHO, RLJ, CLDT, XHR, HPT, FCH, HT, AHP, AHT, and PK.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE, APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.