DowDuPont: Activist Stronghold

Dow and DuPont have finally completed their merger, creating DowDuPont (DWDP). But is there is still an opportunity here? Activist investors certainly think so.

Activist investors have been calling for DWDP to reconsider its breakup plan, including the likes of Third Point and Trian Partners.



The plan remains the same, break DWDP into three companies -- not the six that Dan Loeb’s Third Point wanted. But the new plan includes not making the materials business as strong following the spinoff. So, now the materials business will be smaller, with the specialty products business being bigger than expected. The move helps focus the materials sciences business, which was previously expected to be too broad.



Still, the materials business will be big - with annual revenues of upwards of $40 billion, the specialty products business will be $20 billion and agriculture business will be just under $15 billion.



Dan Loeb’s plan to break DWDP into six businesses didn’t make the cut, but he did convince management not to leave potential growth businesses stranded in the materials science company.



The move has gotten activist investors off of DWDP’s back. Trian Partners has voiced support for the deal. Meanwhile, Glenview Capital, which was a relative newcomer to the activist battle, has also voiced support for the new deal. By all accounts, Loeb will likely go along with the deal as well -- as he has his hands full with Honeywell (HON) and potentially United Technologies (UXT).



The new deal



The recent changes by DWDP to its break-up plan includes shifting the focus from the materials business and getting more attention for the specialty business. The big change is that DWDP will now move $8 billion in revenue (roughly $2.4 billion in EBITDA) planned for the materials business to the specialty business.



The move actually strengthens the specialty business and could play into Loeb’s original thesis, which included splitting the specialty products business into four parts after the merger. That move could still be on the table, especially with the specialty business now beefed up even more.



I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Loeb at DWDP. Sure, he’s got his hands full right now with Honeywell, but the value creation opportunity at DWDP is too big to ignore. Loeb will likely play nice for now, but look for him to keep or boost his stake in the DWDP specialty products business once the spinoffs happen.



The new CEO of the specialty and agriculture companies will be Ed Breen, which was handpicked by Trian Partners to be the DuPont CEO before the merger. Dow CEO, Andrew Liveris, who has been a headache for activist investors will run the materials company. The company has an opportunity to see growth if it chooses to separate out the commodity division from this business. However, I like the prospects of Breen’s companies much better. The agriculture business was untouched by the new plan, but it still has strong growth opportunities in the seed and crop businesses -- higher population means higher food demand. It will be one of the only ways for public market investors to invest in the crop chemistry market as Monsanto has been bought by Bayer and Syngenta is no longer publicly available.



And coming full circle, the specialty products company is most interesting, as it might also attract Loeb. As a standalone company, the specialty products company could easily attract buyout interest as well. In the end, the $3 billion in cost savings from the merger is nice, but for studious investors, they might be best served by waiting and taking a closer look at the specialty products or agricultural companies after the spinoff.

