Positive Outlook And Cheap Valuation Make Novo Nordisk A Screaming Buy

Shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) are currently undervalued even when using conservative estimates. If an investor purchased NVO shares at $50, a 12% annual return from this moment onwards could be possible.

The majority of investors are more likely interested in how the valuation and possible long-term return for a specific stock look. Let us start with valuation first. I will not be delving into the current business situation of Novo Nordisk, as there are already plenty of excellent articles covering this topic. Personally, I prefer to keep my estimates as conservative as possible in order to avoid negative surprises. In case of Novo Nordisk, if we were to assume the historical 10-year annual revenue growth of 11.0% and free cash flow (FCF)-to-sales ratio of 27.1% could be sustained in the future, we would arrive at a normalized free cash flow level worth of $20679 million. With the current amount of outstanding shares, this translates into roughly $8.1 per share. Just as a reference, the 20-year historical values for the annual revenue growth and FCF-to-sales have been 12.5% and 18.5% respectively. For 2017, analysts are expecting free cash flow per share of around $13.4 per share, which is much more optimistic than mine.

For simplicity's sake, when estimating the current valuation, let us only use the Gordon formula. This formula is simply valuation = dividend / (required rate of return - growth). In this exercise, I will replace the dividend in the previous formula with free cash flow. This is because we do not care whether profits are distributed to shareholders via share buybacks or via dividend payments. If Novo Nordisk would not grow at all, free cash flow would equal to net profit, as there are no costs related to growth. In addition, if management has no growth projects in sight exceeding the company's weighted cost of capital, all profits can be distributed to shareholders.

Before we are able to apply the above Gordon formula to Novo Nordisk, we need to find out required investment ratios for different levels of growth. The investment ratio can be derived using growth and return on equity with the following formula: investment ratio = growth / return on equity. The investment ratio plainly means how much from free cash flow needs to be deployed back to the business to fund growth. Let us assume Novo Nordisk to reach 35.1% return on equity in the long term using free cash flow. This is a 10-year historical average, while a 20-year one has been around 51.2%. With the previously mentioned return on equity, we can calculate various investment ratios with different growth rates.

Table 1

Growth rate Investment ratio 1% 2.8% 2% 5.6% 3% 8.5% 4% 11.3% 5% 14.2% 6% 17.0%

Source: Author generated by applying a 35.1% RoE to investment ratio formula

We can now find out the free cash flow value in the Gordon formula by deducting the investment ratio from normalized free cash flow value mentioned above ($8.1 per share). By applying the Gordon formula with the previous values, the value of Novo Nordisk can be deduced to be between $71.5 and $335.9. This range was achieved when the required rate of return is in the range of 8-12% and growth between 1% and 6%. The below table describes these values in more detail. For example, the value of $105.8 in the below table with a growth rate of 3% and required rate of return of 10% is achieved the following way: $8.1 * (1-0.0852) / (0.1-.03).

Table 2

Required rate of return











Growth rate

1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% 8% $112.4 $127.3 $148.1 $179.4 $231.6 $335.9 9% $98.3 $109.1 $123.4 $143.5 $173.7 $223.9 10% $87.4 $95.4 $105.8 $119.6 $138.9 $167.9 11% $78.6 $84.8 $92.6 $102.5 $115.8 $134.3 12% $71.5 $76.3 $82.3 $89.7 $99.2 $111.9

Source: Author generated by applying the normalized FCF per share and Table 1 to the Gordon formula

From the above table, we could quickly eliminate the two leftmost columns. This is because the company is most likely able to achieve annual growth rates easily in excess of 3%. In the long term, a 3-6% growth rate does not sound too unrealistic for Novo Nordisk. Especially considering that in real terms this would equal around 2% points less, i.e., 1-4%. One could consider that the required rate of return the markets are expecting in general is between 8% and 10%. So, using these ranges for growth rates and required rates of return and applying these values to the above table, we could conclude that the fair value for Novo Nordisk is between $106 and $335. Since my personal required rate of return is 8% at minimum, I am completely fine with this price range as a fair value. As the current share price is 50% below the lower range, I conclude that the shares are dirt cheap.

However, what if we were to assume that we have been too pessimistic in our assumptions regarding the normalized free cash flow level? If we would use the free cash flow per share value analysts are expecting ($13.4 per share), we would arrive at the following range for fair values with different growth rates and required rates of return.

Table 3

Required rate of return











Growth rate

1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% 8% $185.9 $210.6 $245.1 $296.9 $383.2 $555.7 9% $162.7 $180.5 $204.2 $237.5 $287.4 $370.5 10% $144.6 $157.9 $175.1 $197.9 $229.9 $277.8 11% $130.1 $140.4 $153.2 $169.6 $191.6 $222.3 12% $118.3 $126.3 $136.1 $148.4 $164.2 $185.2

Source: Author generated by applying analyst expected FCF per share and Table 1 to the Gordon formula

From the above table, an investor can deduce that the markets are valuing the shares of Novo Nordisk purely based on extrapolation. What I mean by this is that the markets consider the current level of free cash flow as normalized and sustainable and growth to be negative. This is because the current share price of $50 needs a negative growth rate with 8-12% required rate of return.

Considering the fact that diabetes can be expected to become an even bigger global healthcare issue, the demand for diabetes-related products should provide a strong tailwind for Novo Nordisk for the years to come. In addition, as Novo Nordisk's pipeline has historically produced industry-leading innovations and that semaglutide has produced better results than the blockbuster Trulicity, the company's growth rate and margins could be expected to strengthen in the future. The greatest threat to Novo Nordisk is currently insurers' and the government's lack of interest in paying higher prices for new drugs which offer only small incremental advancements compared to the older ones. Still, I would not be too worried about this.

As a summary, even with conservative estimates, shares of Novo Nordisk provide a 100% upside and after that a 10% annual return. With analyst estimates, the potential could be far greater. So, it is no surprise that I would recommend adding shares of Novo Nordisk to anyone's portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.