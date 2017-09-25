Semiconductor equipment companies faced headwinds in Q3, but then again I had forewarned readers in an August 2, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Semiconductor Equipment Stocks - What's Going On?”

In the article, I noted:

“Q1 CY 2017 revenue growth averaged about 7% QoQ. Revenues increased on average to about 8% QoQ for Q2 CY 2017. Utilizing guidance from each of these companies, revenue growth for Q3 2017 will average about 3% QoQ.”

The 3% revenue growth for Q3 was based on company guidance, which came two months ago during following Q2 conference calls. However, North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted -3.9% MoM billings worldwide in August reaching a four-month low of US$2.18 billion, according to SEMI’s September 21 press release for August billings. SEMI is the U.S. semiconductor equipment consortium.

The previous month, on August 22, SEMI released July revenues, reporting that billings were -1.4% MoM compared to the final June 2017 level.

Thus, revenues were a combined -5.3% in July and August. So, in July 2017, when equipment companies guided an average +3% for Q3, revenues were in the process of dropping 5.3%.

A seasonal dip?

I’ve plotted billings for the past three years, as shown in Chart 1 below. According to SEMI’s August release, not only were the billings figure 3.9% lower than the final July 2017 level of $2.27 billion, it is 27.7% higher than the August 2016 billings level of $1.71 billion. We can interpret this drop as seasonal, because billings in the previous two years appear to follow the 2017 trend.

Chart 1 – Semiconductor Equipment Billings 2015-2017 – North America

U.S. equipment companies are not the only game in town, as Japanese equipment companies are also major players. In my March 8, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Top 10 Semiconductor Equipment Companies Grew 14.1% In 2016 - Will They Repeat In 2017?” I said that Tokyo Electron, Screen Semiconductor, Hitachi High-Technologies, Nikon Precision, and Hitachi Kokusai together held a 21.8% share of the global market for 2016. U.S. companies Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX) and KLA-Tencor (KLAC) together held a 40.3% share.

In Chart 2 below I plotted billings from the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ). The data for 2017 show in a clearer way that the billings trend is seasonal, mirroring 2015 and 2016.

Chart 2 – Semiconductor Equipment Billings 2015-2017 - Japan

Could it be a bubble?

One of my contentions is that the large revenue growth in semiconductor equipment is reminiscent of a bubble in revenues in the 1999-2000 period. I’ve discussed this hypothesis in an August 2, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Semiconductor Equipment Stocks - What's Going On?” but I've updated the graph from that article and present it below as Chart 3.

Chart 3 – Semiconductor versus Semiconductor Equipment Growth

The dramatic rise in equipment revenues (blue line) in 2016-2017 mirrors the rise in 1999-2000. The recent drop off shown in Chart 1 is responsible for the drop in revenues in Chart 3.

Interestingly, semiconductor revenues (red line) continues to rise. Normally this would suggest continued growth in equipment revenues. However, 2017 is not representative of a normal year. The table below is the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) Spring 2017 forecast for semiconductor revenues. The 30.4% growth for Memory in 2017 is clearly atypical of revenue growth for the sector for other years. The increase in revenues is due to the increase in average selling prices in DRAM and NAND chips because of a supply-demand imbalance, which I discussed in a several Seeking Alpha articles on the topic going back to my first on the topic on the memory sector on May 16, 2016 in a Seeking Alpha article entitled “A Shortage Of NAND Flash Memory Is Coming Soon - What Caused It And What Will Be Its Impact.”

Table 1- WSTS Semiconductor Forecast

According to the WSTS, total semiconductor revenue grew 19.3% from January through June 2017, which is in glaring contrast to Micron Technology’s (MU) revenue growth of 75.1% for the same period.

Going back to the above Chart 3, semiconductor revenues (red line) are skewed by the atypical revenue growth in memory chips.

Investor Takeaway

Semiconductor equipment companies provided guidance during Q2 conference calls that revenues would grow an average of 3% for Q3. However, overall North American revenues decreased a combined 5.3% in July and August (SEMI won’t provide September billings until late October to round out the full quarter). In stark contrast, semiconductor equipment stocks have skyrocketed. LRCX’s stock increased 25.0% in between June 30 and September 22. Likewise, AMAT’s stock rose 15.6% and KLAC’s stock rose 9.9%.

I see a disconnect that will be corrected following earnings announcements in October - stock prices are way up while revenues are down. When semiconductor equipment companies report next month, I expect Q3 revenues to drop at least 5% QoQ and most will likely miss consensus earnings.