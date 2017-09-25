Costco's Hidden Upside: Wal-Mart Vs. Amazon

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) remains one of the most under-appreciated retail companies in terms of recent performance versus market sentiment. As the market keeps looking for companies that post strong online sales growth, the traditional grind of Costco is being overlooked, and it’s almost as if the near-90% membership renewal rate means nothing whatsoever. In this article, we take a closer look at Costco’s recent numbers (last three quarters) to understand why the wholesale giant is not only still as solid an investment as ever, but how it could have a hidden upside because of the tumultuous nature of the current retail landscape.

Source: Costco August 2017 Sales Report

In the last 52 weeks, Costco’s comparable store sales grew 4.1%; and, excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange, it grew by a reasonable 3.8%. Comps growth has, in fact, accelerated in the last four weeks, as Costco reported 7.4% growth in the US during the month of August, and 6.1% when excluding the impact of gasoline prices and Forex.

The number of retail companies that were able to post positive sales growth in the last one year is very low, and only a handful of companies posted above-4% comps growth in the US. The good thing about Costco’s comps is that the retailer was able to increase average transaction as well as average spend. That indicates the ability to pass on price increases without hurting traffic, which differentiates it from the majority of other retailers that are cutting prices just to try and increase footfalls.

Talking about the comparable store sales figures during the third quarter 2017 earnings call, Costco CEO Richard Galanti said:

“So starting with improve results. As I mentioned, sales were up at $28.22 billion, up 8% over last year’s $26.15 billion in the quarter. Again, on a reported basis and on ex-gas and FX basis, comps were up 5%. For the quarter, our 5% reported comp figure was a combination of an average transaction increased of 2% and an average shopping frequency increased a little over 3% and as little over 3% is something wide and was the 4% just in the U.S.”

Costco was able to make its customers buy more - or get more customers to walk through the door - while also being able to get them to spend more, on average. With every single retail company slashing prices and offering discounts and promotions, Costco has been able to do business as usual.

To put things in perspective, let's compare Wal-Mart (WMT), Amazon (AMZN) and Costco, the three standout companies that were able to stay on the positive sales side of the retail world.

Source: Walmart, Amazon, Costco Company Filings

As you can see from the table above, Amazon led the pack by expanding its top line by $13,431 million in the last three quarters compared to the prior period, followed by Wal-Mart with $6,923 million, and then Costco with $3,297 million. Costco was able to increase its sales even as Amazon and Walmart grew their numbers in a strong manner.

That’s an important point, because it shows that Costco’s customers are not being poached by Wal-Mart and Amazon, and that its growth is actually coming from other segments of the retail market. Simply put, while Wal-Mart and Amazon are busy eating into the businesses of other retailers, Costco is able to hold its flock together - and then some.

“In terms of membership, we continue enjoy strong renewal rates 90.2% in U.S., Canada 87.5% worldwide on a fully capture basis and we continue to see increasing penetration of the executive membership and those companies where we offer that.” - Costco Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Comparable store sales are growing and, as a result, net sales are increasing, while membership renewal rates continue to remain at around the 90% levels that they have traditionally maintained.

The hidden upside comes from the fact that Costco not only stands resilient against a resurgent Wal-Mart and an Amazon running amok, but it is able to increase comps on its own inherent strengths without having to resort to margin erosion through excessive discounting. And that upside will remain for as long as Costco keeps its current business model.

Even if it doesn’t push into e-commerce in a big way, it has the staying power to keep growing while retailers around it fall like flies. That’s as solid a support for the stock as any, and three quarters of such numbers should be enough proof that this is sustainable.

In the long run, Amazon and Walmart will make things extremely difficult for smaller retailers to survive. As the market goes through a consolidation phase, where smaller companies vanish and larger ones merge, it will free up plenty of customers for Costco to poach, helping it to further increase its customer base in the United States.

