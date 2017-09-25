Valuations In Perspective - Bonds Are Cheap!

Why valuations are so important in the long run, not the short run.

Overview

Conventional wisdom that suggests investors should only buy and hold stocks (SPY) has proven to be disastrous at least two times in the past 20 years, namely the dot-com bubble and the housing bubble. Both of those times, stock valuations were significantly above the average, and had you bought stocks at those times your returns were likely significantly below average. That is not a coincidence.

I want to walk through the current state of stock market valuations and offer reasoning as to why the future returns for stocks (DIA), should you buy them at today's prices, are very low at best and negative at worst.

Warren Buffett, the most successful investor and the king of value investing, has some great quotes that are as important today, if not more, than any other time in history.

Warren Buffett on Valuation:

Price is what you pay. Great companies today will still be great companies tomorrow, so why buy them when they are expensive? As Buffett says, he likes to buy quality companies when they are marked down and today, they certainly are not marked down.



So, what should you do if stocks are not cheap and therefore, you should not buy them? Buffett offers another quote from his 1992 Chairman's letter that may solve that issue.

The investment shown by the discounted-flows-of-cash calculation to be the cheapest is the one that the investor should purchase… Moreover, though the value equation has usually shown equities to be cheaper than bonds, that result is not inevitable: When bonds are calculated to be the more attractive investment, they should be bought. -Warren Buffett, 1992 Berkshire Hathaway Chairman’s Letter

Put simply, when stocks are cheaper than bonds (TLT), buy stocks (QQQ). When bonds are cheaper than stocks, buy bonds.



So that begs the question, which is cheaper and which one should you buy if you had additional money to invest today?

To answer that, let's take a look at stock market valuations and what we can glean about future returns.

Equity Market Valuations

Before looking at today's valuations and how we can determine what the expected return will be from those valuations, it is essential to establish the well-proven idea that expensive valuations, on average, generate lower returns than cheaper valuations.

The chart below from Gotham Partners, a hedge fund run by one of the most successful investors, Joel Greenblatt, offers a regression chart that correlates the valuation of a stock and the expected return.

What the chart below shows is a strong negative correlation between equity valuations and future returns, meaning that if you buy expensive stocks, on average, you will have lower returns than if you bought cheaper stocks.

Stock Valuations Vs. Expected Returns:

Source: Gotham

The chart above shows that if you bought stocks in the cheapest decile of valuation (bottom axis), your return on average was north of 20%. If you bought stocks at the highest decile of valuation, your return on average was close to 0%.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some ways to measure the overall valuation of the entire stock market. This way, we can understand how expensive stocks are today, and what we can expect the returns to be going forward.

The first chart and measure of valuation is the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio of stocks. What that means is you take the current price of the stock market and divide it by the 10-year average of earnings rather than just the past year's earnings.

This ratio goes all the way back to 1900, so it has plenty of context.

Cyclically Adjusted Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Stocks:

This measure of valuation only shows two times in the past 117 years where stocks have been more expensive - right before the great depression and during the dot-com bubble. The current levels of valuation are far above the housing bubble.

That alone should be enough information to indicate that now is not a great time to buy stocks; but what does that ratio say about how much stocks will return in the future?

If you take the 117 years of data and create a regression, you can have a strong indication as to what stocks will return per year over the next 10 years on average.

Cyclically Adjusted Price to Earnings Ratio & Forward 10-Year Returns:

The red arrow shows the current level of valuation today and carrying that over to the left-hand axis of the graph, it shows that on average if you buy stocks today, you can expect around 0% per year for the next 10 years.

Of course that is not linear, meaning that stocks may go up 10% this year and down 10% next year, but the average return over the next 10 years will be close to zero.

That is not promising and I bet that you can find investments that yield more than 0% over a 10-year period. (Hint: Treasury Notes have a higher yield) (IEF).

One measure of valuation is not enough.



Warren Buffett's favorite measure of total stock market valuation is the market-cap-to-GDP ratio.

This ratio takes the total market capitalization of all the companies in the stock market and divides that by the current GDP or size of the economy.

This is a logical measure of valuation because you can easily see if stocks are growing faster or slower than the overall economy. It would make sense that stocks should grow, on average, at the same rate as the overall economy.

Similar to the above chart on valuations, this measure shows that there has only been one time when stocks have had more expensive valuations, the dot-com bubble.

Market Capitalization of Stock Market Relative to GDP:

Similar to the above regression chart, you can look back at history and calculate what your returns were, had you bought stocks at different levels of valuation.

Not surprisingly, the higher the market-cap-to-GDP ratio at the time of purchase, the lower the overall returns were.

Below is a chart that shows what your returns were implied to be (blue line) based on what the market-cap-to-GDP ratio was in that year. The black line shows what the returns actually were.

Market Cap of Stock Market Relative to GDP & Forward 10-Year Returns:

As you can see, what the market cap to GDP ratio implies (blue line) and what actually happened were very close signifying a strong correlation between buying stocks at high valuations and low future returns.

If you carry that implied line through to today, it implies that buying stocks at today's valuation will yield returns that are less than 0% on average over the next 10 years.

10-Year Treasury notes offer 2.25% which is significantly better than the -2% return for stocks that is currently implied, based on today's level of valuations.

Two long-standing measures of stock market valuation are suggesting that the returns over the next 10 years for stocks are going to be close to 0%.

With that information in mind, the current recommended asset allocation that is published to the subscribers of EPB Marco Research has a very low level of stock market exposure. Of course these implied returns could be wrong, which is why the stock allocation is not zero. But given history, it is a fair assumption that stock market returns will be low; therefore, they should be a smaller allocation in your portfolio than you otherwise would have.

A small allocation to stocks makes sense based on these current valuations, but should you have a large allocation to bonds? Great question.

Warren Buffett can answer that question.

The investment shown by the discounted-flows-of-cash calculation to be the cheapest is the one that the investor should purchase… Moreover, though the value equation has usually shown equities to be cheaper than bonds, that result is not inevitable: When bonds are calculated to be the more attractive investment, they should be bought. -Warren Buffett, 1992 Berkshire Hathaway Chairman’s Letter

When bonds are calculated to be the more attractive investment, they should be bought.

We can calculate which is cheaper using some of the above charts.

One of the charts above showed the implied return of stocks going forward and it had a very strong correlation to what actually happened.

If we take the implied 10-year return for stocks line and compare it to the 10-year interest rate for Treasury bonds, we can understand which asset class is relatively cheaper than the other.

Times where the blue line is above the black line suggest that bonds are cheaper and, based on Warren Buffett's advice, we should buy bonds and when the black line is above the blue line we should buy stocks.

Expected Returns of Stocks & 10-Year Treasury Rate:

Source: EPB Marco Research

Currently, bonds are offering a higher return than what can be implied for the stock market; therefore, heeding the advice of Mr. Buffett, I think it is a good relative valuation play to have a higher allocation to bonds vs. stocks. This does not mean no stocks! Simply overweight bonds relative to stocks.

The chart below turns the above measure of stock and bond returns into a spread to see how cheap stocks or bonds are relative to each other.

If the implied return for stocks is 5% and the 10-year treasury rate is 3%, the spread would be 2%. I graph that line over time.

Measures below 0% indicate bonds have a higher implied return than stocks.

Relative Valuation of Stocks and Bonds - Bonds Are Attractive:

Currently, bonds have one of the most relative attractive valuations compared to stocks in recent history.

This is why I view long bonds as the best investment out there today. I do not plan on having this view over the next 10 years. I will flip and buy stocks at the time when they have a higher implied return than bonds.

When that time comes, I do not know; but I will be ready to pull the trigger with loads of cash when that time does in fact come. (I also won't have to suffer the next big stock market crash. Rather I will be in a position to take advantage of it).

